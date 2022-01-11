ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shanksville, PA

Shanksville 9/11 first responder needs your help to get a new heart

By Bill Shannon, Maggie Smolka
YourErie
YourErie
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3tQm_0dicphOE00

SHANKSVILLE, Pa. ( WTAJ ) — You may not know the name Terry Shaffer, but we’ll always remember what he and his crew did when Flight 93 crashed on Sept. 11, 2001.

Terry, now 66 years old, was the Shanksville Fire Chief on that fateful day in American history. Along with the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, Terry was one of the first responders at the scene after Flight 93’s impact. He was also involved with forming the memorial.

He was recognized for his leadership as fire chief and is now turning to his community for help.

Friends and family of the former fire chief are launching a public fundraising campaign: Heart4Terry . The campaign hopes to help Terry to undergo a heart transplant as soon as possible. He was listed for a transplant in November at UPMC Presbyterian due to advanced heart failure.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2UAr_0dicphOE00
    Terry in the hospital.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cp5w7_0dicphOE00
    Terry with his grandkids.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k00h5_0dicphOE00
    Terry in his fire gear.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nYWf2_0dicphOE00
    Terry was the former fire chief at the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QXIb_0dicphOE00
    Terry ringing the bells of remembrance on one of the September 11th services.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZTi19_0dicphOE00
    Terry talking to kids.

“When the fire whistle blows, firemen drop everything and head out to help and now one needs some help,” Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Brad Shober said. “The fire whistle is blowing, and we need to respond to him.”

Over the past two years, the heroic first responder’s health has declined, limiting Terry’s ability to even attend family events or actively participate with his church or the fire department where he’s been a member for 35 years.

More about Terry:

“You know, he takes a lot of pride in the work that he puts forward for his community and for others,” Terry’s son Adam Shaffer said. “And then this is just a piece that we put together for my dad when he stepped down as fire chief.”

The average heart transplant costs more than $1 million dollars.  While insurance will cover many expenses for Terry, post-transplant care and lifelong anti-rejection medications will be required.  Friends and family hope to raise $30,000 through the National Foundation for Transplants.

“To know that you are in that bad of shape that a transplant is what you are hunting, that’s tough,” Brad said. “That’s tough to take for a man that you have seen tackle anything.”

Adam said a successful transplant means a chance for his dad to see his grandchildren grow up and to continue serving the community he loves.

Additional details and tax-deductible donations can be made for Terry at:

Heart4Terry | National Foundation for Transplants

Donations can also be mailed to:

National Foundation for Transplants
3249 W. Sarazen’s Circle, Ste. 100
Memphis, TN 38125

Please include “In Honor of Terry Shaffer” in the memo line.

Text to Give: Text terryshaffer to 844-844-6844

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Sherman, NY community comes together to help victims of tragic fire

A community is coming together to help the victims of a tragic fire in Chautauqua County. Watson Taylor, 1, died in the fire that leveled his family’s home on West Main Street in Sherman, New York.   Investigators have determined the Wednesday morning fire was accidental and electrical in nature. Watson’s mother and four siblings escaped, […]
SHERMAN, NY
YourErie

Safety Day held at expERIEnce Children’s Museum

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum in Erie hosted a Safety Day for youth groups. The expERIEnce Children’s Museum held the event for kids in youth programs to gain more understanding of topics throughout different exercises. The event centers around the activities that children can do to be better prepared in emergency situations. The event also includes […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Allegheny Health Network to require surgical-type masks within their facilities

Allegheny Health Network is requiring surgical-type N95 or KN95 face masks within all facilities. This applies to all patients, visitors, and care teams. They say that these masks provide the best protection against COVID-19 and its variants. The decision was made following CDC guidance. For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, […]
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shanksville, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Shanksville, PA
YourErie

Erie County Department of Health reports 618 new cases of COVID-19

The number of COVID19 cases in Erie County continues to rise. The Erie County Department of Health is reporting 618 new cases of COVID-19 on January 15th. The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 169 new cases in Crawford County. Warren County is reporting an additional 64 new cases. For news delivered right to you, subscribe […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Heart#Heart Transplant#Heart Failure#Shanksville 9 11#Wtaj#American#Heart4terry#Upmc Presbyterian
YourErie

Early morning fire damages Mercer County container company

Employees of a Mercer County container company have a big clean up ahead after an early morning fire swept through the family-owned business. The fire broke out at Bucks Fabricating, just over the Crawford County line, at 3547 Perry Highway in Hadley. First responders say the fire broke out in the paint room where final […]
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
YourErie

Erie Police investigate early morning shots fired call

Erie Police are currently investigating a shots fired call that took place early on January 16th. According to police, the call came in at 3 a.m. on Sunday morning for shots fired at East 6th and Wayne Streets. Once police arrived on scene, they found eight shell cases. No injuries were reported from this incident […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Scuba diving lessons held at the Hagerty Family Events Center

On January 16th people got the opportunity to submerge themselves into the world of scuba diving. This session was a beginners scuba diving lesson at the Hagerty Family Events Center. The course covered how to breathe underwater with the scuba gear, as well as how to swim with the gear on. According to the diving […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie County makes preparations for upcoming snow storm

A winter storm warning has been issued for Erie County as the area is expecting more than ten inches overnight. Here is more on how you and your family can be prepared for the expected upcoming storm. At the time of reporting the snow has not arrived, however, once it does make an appearance, make […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Crawford County Fairgrounds to hold free COVID-19 testing

The Crawford County Commissioners announced Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing will be taking place due to extreme high demand within the county. The Board of Commissioners have secured this additional testing with the assistance of the Governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health. AMI Laboratories will be providing PCR testing at no charge to […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Local businesses share safety tips for winter season

Winter preparations are of high priority when temperatures begin to drop. City officials take care of driving conditions for road safety. Local businesses share tips on how you can have your own winter preparation at home. Many are under the assumption that the fur of a pet is more than enough to shield them from […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

YourErie

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
799K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy