We’re predicting blush to have a BIG moment in 2022. Whether it’s for giving you sweet rosy cheeks, or draped in an ’80s fashion across your temples, the ways to wear it are going to be bold. It’s also no surprise that the color that’s trending is equally in your face. While red may seem like a harder shade to wear than a peach or pinky shade, for many, it’s actually the hue that most naturally mimics your natural skin flush. Just think about how your face looks when you go for a long run, walk outside in the cold, or get a little too much sun. But the bright color is also versatile for creating a more fashion-forward look. You won’t think twice about centering a look around your blush this season.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO