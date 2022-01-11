ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

So What's Going on With Fashion Week?

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be hard to remember, but just a month ago things were looking swell for men’s Fashion Week—which is still technically set to commence in Milan on the 14th. It promised to be the first one approaching some semblance of normal since the onset of COVID-19, a celebration of in-person...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

Related
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments of 2021

The real rising stars this year were the men. Considering the mess of a year we’ve had, we should all be slightly shocked at how good the red carpet fashion was in 2021. And when I say good, I mean seriously good. In February, it was clear that 2021...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Louis Vuitton Gives Its Signature Handbags a Denim Update

Louis Vuitton is kicking off 2022 with updated iterations of its iconic handbags. Silhouettes such as the Onthego, Speedy, Loop and Dauphine are given a denim makeover, channeling the nostalgic ’00s aesthetic. The Speedy bag is covered in denim material, which is contrasted with the LV monogram pattern in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Kanye
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

Men's Fashion Trends 2022: 12 Big Menswear Moves to Make This Year

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you've come looking for the brashest, bravest men's fashion trends of 2022, you'll find…some of that here. But really, as we've compiled these annual menswear temperature checks year after year, they've transmogrified a little from a report on Capital-T Trends We're Seeing Out In the World to more of a loose assemblage of Stuff We're Kinda Into and Wanna Wear Right Now. Less forecasting, more feelings. Here are the style moves we're making heading into 2022: the throwback jacket we'll be huddling up in all winter; the showstopping trousers we want to hit the dance floor in pronto; the vibey balaclavas that'll keep your ears toasty and your face mask secure. Are these the biggest men's fashion trends 2022 will deliver? Probably not! But they'll keep you looking pretty damn fly while we wait around to find out.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
secretnyc.co

Experience NYC’s Stunning Fashion Week Featuring Celebrities and Live DJs

New York Fashion Week is back and it will feature world-famous designers—Join the waitlist here!. New York Fashion Week has finally returned with the largest runway in NYC taking place at the iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom. Recently renovated, guests will experience a one-of-a-kind fashion week extravaganza. Surprise DJs, goodies, private parties, and more! Art Hearts is throwing the most epic NYFW series the city has ever seen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Brands#Omicron#Paris Fashion Week
WWD

What To Watch: London Fashion Week Pivots in the Face of COVID-19, Brexit and D-to-C

Click here to read the full article. London fashion will be a moveable feast in the first half of 2022, with designers showing off-schedule, on-schedule, and in Milan and Paris as they duck and dive their way around winter COVID-19 restrictions and the growing Omicron wave. There will be no January men’s shows, and the February edition of London Fashion Week is taking place once again as a unisex showcase. While many designers are on board with those changes, others are opting to do their own thing and stage events that speak to the trade and consumers alike.More from WWDChristopher Kane...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Milan Men’s Fashion Week Still a Go, Industry Executives Upbeat on Prospects

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — The curtain rises Friday on Milan Men’s Fashion Week and despite the surge of the Omicron variant and the uncertainties surrounding this moment in time, Carlo Capasa, chairman of Italy’s Camera della Moda, is urging everyone to “find the right point of balance.” Counting the number of cases — “which is so dramatic,” reaching daily infections of up to 200,000 in Italy — “is a distorted reflection of reality, which translates into a fear of traveling and increased restrictions,” Capasa contended. As several scientists are pointing out, most of the patients hospitalized were...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Silver Running Sneaker Glow-Up Is Here

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For decades, the mesh-forward, metallic-accented silver sneaker has been an unmissable niche of the men’s footwear landscape. A big one was Nike’s Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet,” the late-1990s style inspired by Japan’s glossy bullet trains, a futuristic combination of shiny mesh and reflective overlays. (The cult-loved shoe is rumored to make a return later this year, for its 25th anniversary.) Since then, every major sneaker brand has snuck some shiny kicks into its product offerings to varying degrees of fanfare.
APPAREL
crfashionbook.com

Meet the 8 Upcoming Designers Debuting at Paris Men's Fashion Week

Almost as quickly as last fashion month flew by... the next one has arrived in style. Kicking off with menswear and couture, a lineup of classics and fresh contenders is backdropped by glittering Paris for a surely unforgettable season. Why? Eight new faces have entered the scene, each already boasting A-list fans and true innovation.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Footwear News

A Look at Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s Couple-Coordinated Fashionable Looks

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two powerful fashion influencers, but together they bring it up to a level that makes them the one of the most stylish celebrity couples. The dynamic duo originally sparked dating rumors in 2013, after Riri starred in Rocky’s, “Fashion Killa” music video. However, they continued to maintain a platonic, but flirtatious friendship in the public eye amidst a handful of various high-profile relationships that weathered between the two throughout the years. Rihanna’s appearance in the fitting video was just the tip of the iceberg for the couple. The pair has continued to work on various projects...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Fendi leads Milan trends with feminine silhouettes for men

Milan menswear designers seem to have decided on the answer, but the question remains: Have the pandemic lockdowns emboldened men to embrace a more feminine silhouette, including skirts, mini-dresses and cape coats?The Milan Fashion Week of previews for next winter and fall continued for the second day Saturday, with guests enjoying the pandemic norm of social distancing compared to previous cramped shoulder-to-shoulder seating. The calendar was slimmed down after the omicron variant started its surge in Italy last month, but that live shows went ahead at all was a sign of optimism after January 2021’s digital-only Milan Fashion Week....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lucien Laviscount, Evan Mock Attend Fendi Men’s Fall 2022 Show in Milan

Click here to read the full article. FENDI’S HEARTTHROBS: Fendi helped bring some front row attention to a men’s fashion week that has been much more about safety and the clothes than celebrity-gawking. Actor Lucien Laviscount, the most recent addition to the “Emily in Paris” cast, and Evan Mock, of “Gossip Girl” fame, turned up to support the Italian brand, both dutifully excited.More from WWDJW Anderson Men's Fall 2022Massimo Alba Men's Fall 2022Canali Men's Fall 2022 Laviscount, who donned Fendi’s single-breasted Klein blue suit and matching logo-ed fluid shirt, said it was his first time in Milan. Talking about “Emily in Paris,” the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Italian menswear innovator Nino Cerruti dies at 91

Nino Cerruti, the Italian fashion designer credited with revolutionizing menswear in the 1960s and who gave Giorgio Armani his first fashion break, has died, Italian media reported Saturday. He was 91. Cerruti died in northwestern Italy, where his family has operated a textile company since 1881, the Italian news agency LaPresse reported. The Italian daily Corriere said he had been hospitalized for hip surgery. Cerutti inherited the family business, based in the city of Biella in the Piedmont region, at age 20 upon his father’s death in 1950. He launched his first menswear company, Hitman, in 1957 near Milan...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

DSquared2 designers welcome fashion crowd back to Milan

Dean and Dan Caten gave a heart-felt welcome to the guests, including Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic assembled Friday for the Canadian designing twins' first live show in two years as Milan Fashion Week opened with a glimmer of optimism despite an omicron-curtailed calendar. “The big deal is in this room,'' they told the crowd in impromptu remarks ahead of the show for their DSquared2 label. ”Thank you for being here, and supporting us in our decision to do a physical show. For us, this is a step forward.""It has been two long years, and it feels great to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The $80 Sneakers You Should Swipe From Our Latest Cover Story

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. At this very moment, our special sports issue—featuring Mohamed Salah, the pride of Nagrig himself—is hitting shelves and flooding timelines the world over. Excited? You should be. (You are, no doubt, almost too excited to function.) But pull yourself together for a moment, because there’s important business to attend to. Take a look at the shot of Salah on our cover and you’ll notice a few things. One: a blinding, megawatt smile that says “I’ve already cemented my status as an all-time great, and I’m still going to smash my scoring record this season.” Two: a nubby Gucci topcoat with lapels so big you could land a plane on ‘em. And three: a low-key pair of sneakers with a distinctive trio of stripes on their sides. Any guess which one of them can be yours with but a few clicks?
APPAREL
Footwear News

Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Men’s Collection Gets Temporary Residency in SoHo

Louis Vuitton is honoring the late Virgil Abloh in New York City this month. The French luxury house has unveiled its latest temporary residency at its 104 Prince Street store in SoHo dedicated to Abloh’s last collection. According to the brand, its SoHo store has been transformed with the motifs of Abloh’s work, creating an immersive experience for visitors to explore the men’s spring/summer 2022 collection. A black-and-white checkered pattern on the floor references both the chessboard theme seen throughout Abloh’s collections, as well as the signature Damier pattern invented by the brand’s eponymous founder in the 19th century. Birch trees,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy