In a ranking of people with the highest net worth derived from digital asset transactions, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index placed the CEO of crypto exchange platform Binance at the top. Bloomberg tried to estimate the fortune of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (aka CZ) for the first time, and arrived at the figure US$96 billion, way more than the net worth of Satoshi Nakamoto, the alleged inventor of the Bitcoin protocol. Satoshi Nakamoto is second in the list with a US$46 billion fortune which is mainly predicated on their potential ownership of the first 1.1 million bitcoins mined when the protocol was still a proof of concept. Given the controversy surrounding the question who exactly Satoshi Nakamoto is, and the recent inconclusive verdict against Craig Wright who claims to be Satoshi, the CEO of Binance looms large as the richest man in crypto.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO