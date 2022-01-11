ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

LBL shoreline cleanup project Saturday

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Friends of Land Between the Lakes is inviting the public to help with a shoreline cleanup project Saturday morning at Twin Lakes...

Volunteers needed to clean Land Between the Lakes shoreline

A cleanup event at the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area will be held Jan. 22. The park’s shoreline was heavily impacted by last month’s tornadoes, The Paducah Sun reported. Volunteers will help remove debris left behind from the storms from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who...
Volunteers needed for Peason tornado cleanup Saturday

PEASON, La. – A south Sabine Parish church is calling on volunteers to come together Saturday to help neighbors still recovering from a recent tornado that devastated the Peason Community this past weekend. Mount Carmel Baptist Church is asking volunteers to gather at the church on Highway 118 at...
Living Lands and Waters cleanup

Living Lands and Waters aids in clearing hundreds of thousands of pounds of tornado debris from Kentucky Lake. The massive task of cleaning up Kentucky Lake continued Saturday with the help of a nonprofit group. Local 6 met up with Living Lands and Waters as they cleared thousands of pounds...
Funding available for community-led Environmental Projects in Shoreline

Now Accepting Applications for 2022 Environmental Mini-Grant Projects. Want to improve your community and protect the environment? The City of Shoreline offers grants of up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that enhance the environment and promote environmental stewardship in the community. Priority will be...
Residents, PennDOT Prepare For Bitter Cold, Measurable Snow In Approaching Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation said Saturday it is ready for Sunday’s incoming storm, with a plan to cover any staffing issues caused by COVID. Right now, it’s not the snow people are talking about — it’s the freezing cold. With temperatures this low, people in Philadelphia are cutting to the chase. “I don’t like the cold because it’s too cold freezing,” one person told CBS3. The cold weather not freezing plans Saturday night as Eyewitness News caught up with people at the Acme on City Avenue. “I’ll tell you my business. I’m coming from Jersey just running errands with my mom,...
Snow pauses tornado cleanup

The snow and cold has caused cleanup efforts in Mayfield to end for the day. With snow covering roads and equipment, it's difficult for contractors who are helping with the demolition process.
Police seek owner of boat floating near Ledbetter Bridge

Thursday morning, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office was called about a boat drifting upside down in the Tennessee River below the Ledbetter Bridge. The sheriff's office was assisted by employees and equipment from James Marine. With their help, the boat was brought ashore. An examination of the boat determined that the motor and the VIN number had been removed intentionally.
Gatlinburg SkyLift Park helps tornado victims

Through ticket sales and the "Lift Up Our Neighbors" auction, the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park is donating over $71,000 to tornado relief in Tennessee and Kentucky. The park auctioned off 11 of the Skylift chairs that survived the 2016 wildfires in the Smokies for $3,000 each. They also donated $1 for every ticket sold between December 16th and 22nd.
Graves emergency officials hold second Facebook tornado update

On Tuesday, the Graves County Office of Emergency Management held its second Facebook Live session to update residents about progress in restoring the county after December's tornado. After opening remarks by several officials representing local government and national relief entities, the attendees addressed questions from viewers. Mayor Kathy O'Nan responded...
2 days in a row: Another earthquake detected near Lake County shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the second day in a row, a minor earthquake was reported near Eastlake’s Lake Erie Shoreline. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.9 magnitude earthquake was detected just before 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Less than 24 hours before Wednesday’s minor incident, a...
Winter Storm Cleanup Update #3

FREDERICKSBURG, VA – January 4, 2022 at 4:00pm: Road crews are continuing to work on tree removal to get to areas to plow and treat city streets. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to cleanup from this major snow storm. Streets on main and secondary roads are generally passable with many side streets still in need of clearing. We have 5 plow teams working throughout the city currently. We have called in outside contractors to work on trees and assist in snow removal. Tree crews are working in subdivisions of Twin Lake, Altoona, Normandy Village and Fall Hill Avenue. Currently tree crews are working downtown to remove trees and limbs from the areas along the business and government corridors. Our crews have been working on the 100’s of reported downed trees and large limbs.
About Shoreline Area News

And here's a serious contender in the Artistic Icicle (no prizes given) Contest. Dale Bauer has a single icicle, doing its best to carry the honor of the entire roof. Depending on the temperatures and melt factor (not a real thing - I just made that up) our No Prizes Given Icicle Contest may be coming to an end - at least for this weather event.
