LBL shoreline cleanup project Saturday

FREDERICKSBURG, VA – January 4, 2022 at 4:00pm: Road crews are continuing to work on tree removal to get to areas to plow and treat city streets. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we continue to cleanup from this major snow storm. Streets on main and secondary roads are generally passable with many side streets still in need of clearing. We have 5 plow teams working throughout the city currently. We have called in outside contractors to work on trees and assist in snow removal. Tree crews are working in subdivisions of Twin Lake, Altoona, Normandy Village and Fall Hill Avenue. Currently tree crews are working downtown to remove trees and limbs from the areas along the business and government corridors. Our crews have been working on the 100’s of reported downed trees and large limbs.

