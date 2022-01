Here are some fun facts to help get you through the day and look like the most informed person at the water cooler…. “Solitaire” refers to any tabletop game you can play by yourself, not just the famous card game. In fact, the card game wasn’t called “Solitaire” until 1990, when Microsoft called it that when they first added it to the Windows operating system. The actual name of the game is “Klondike”.

ALLEN COUNTY, IN ・ 13 DAYS AGO