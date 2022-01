The show will premiere on Sunday on Tokyo MX, and then on Tuesday on BS11 and MBS. The anime will also stream on Abema. The franchise's story is set in a world over a decade after futsal has skyrocketed in global popularity. Protagonist Haru Yamato watches the championship of the U-18 world cup and is inspired by a Japanese player named Tokinari Tennōji. He joins the Koyo Academy High School's futsal team with the goal of becoming a player like Tennōji. There, he finds friends, and together they face their rivals.

