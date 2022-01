If Jack Nicklaus has said it once, he’s said it a thousand times: he believes the golf ball goes too far. Golf’s distance dilemma has been debated for years. Nicklaus has been arguing for golf’s governing bodies to roll back the distance of the golf ball since the 1970s. “I said, guys, look at this now because this is going to be a problem,” Nicklaus said.

