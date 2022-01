A Russian developer helped an employee get a prosthetic arm by turning him into an in-game DLC character. That developer would be Pixonic, and the employee would be Andrey Kvasov (thanks, VGC). In November 2019, Kvasov was involved in a vehicle accident, where he would end up losing an arm, a finger on the other hand, and an ear. Despite all this however, Kvasov returned to work at developer Pixonic just four months later in the same IT support role.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO