ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

What if? Former Chiefs WR wishes he could have played with Patrick Mahomes

By Juan Cisneros
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ouMoi_0dicldQo00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A fan account tweeted out former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe’s stats from his 2010 season which he responded by saying, “ imagine IF I had Pat Mahomes, no offense to Matt Cassel.

2010 Stats
Receptions: 72
Receiving yards: 1,162
Touchdowns: 15 (tied for franchise record)

That season, Bowe was selected to the Pro Bowl and was a Second-Team All-Pro receiver.

Bowe led the league in touchdowns and was top-10 in receiving yards.

Kansas City Chiefs will play the Pittsburgh Steelers on NBC’s Sunday Night Football

Led by quarterback Matt Cassel, the Chiefs finished 10-6 and won the AFC West that season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card game.

Since Patrick Mahomes entered the league, Kansas City’s pass offense has taken to new heights and wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have reaped the benefits of Mahomes’ throwing abilities and have enjoyed multiple 1,000+ receiving yard seasons.

Bowe only had two other 1,000+ yard seasons with the Chiefs (2008, 2011).

While we’ll never know the answer, Bowe and fans can wonder what his numbers would have looked like if Mahomes was his quarterback.

Chiefs team up with Made Mobb for postseason merchandise

During his eight seasons with the Chiefs, Bowe played with four different starting quarterbacks; Damon Huard, Brodie Croyle, Cassel and Alex Smith, all of which Mahomes has passed statistically in franchise history in just 4 seasons as the starter.

The former LSU-product was released by the organization in 2015 and signed with the Cleveland Browns.

Cleveland released him in 2016 and he signed a one-day contract with Kansas City to retire a Chief in 2019.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named finalist for Bert Bell Award

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — The Maxwell Football Club awards the Bert Bell Award to the best NFL player every year and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been named a finalist for the 2021 honor. Mahomes won the award in 2018 after his MVP season where he threw 50 touchdown passes and over […]
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Mahomes
Person
Dwayne Bowe
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Brodie Croyle
Person
Matt Cassel
Kansas City Star

How Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs found a cheat sheet for the playoffs

The opening script is established days before kickoff, and among several concepts that comprise the final potion, one key is to keep it fresh. So when you see Chiefs coach Andy Reid clenching that laminated play sheet in his hand — with everything from first-down calls to short yardage, red zone and third-down options — know that the words he’s reading are different than a month or even a week earlier.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Junior Siavii, ex-Chiefs and Cowboys player, found dead in prison while awaiting trial

Siavii was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL draft but knee and spinal injuries forced him out of football before he could get to a ten-year pension. Siavii also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in his short career. Hopefully, his family will donate his brain to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research because, regardless of the cause of his death, his life was clearly marred by bad decisions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Wr#Nbc#Afc#Lsu#The Cleveland Browns#Nexstar Media Inc
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
Fox News

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson target of anti-gay slurs at Chiefs-Broncos game

An NFL fan who was at the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos game on Saturday was heard shouting anti-gay slurs at Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson. Jackson Mahomes, along with Patrick’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a regular attendee at Chiefs. He’s skyrocketed to fame on TikTok doing his own interpretations of the viral trends on the app.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs vs. Steelers: Game and score predictions

For the Kansas City Chiefs’ final regular-season game against the Denver Broncos, Arrowhead Pride contributors were unanimous in their belief that the Chiefs would win — but there was some disagreement about by how much. All but two predicted a blowout — and no one called for an easy win between eight and 13 points. It was the first time that’s happened this season. So our composite prediction of a 30-13 Kansas City win was 36 points removed from the 28-24 final against Denver. Our readers were less confident of a big win: about two in five thought it would be an easy win — and about one in 10 thought the game would be close.
NFL
InsideHook

Expert NFL Picks for Every Game on Super Wild Card Weekend

This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the football season. For this edition of Best Bets, Thomas Gable, the director of race and sportsbook at the Borgata Hotel Casino...
NFL
kshb.com

Chiefs fan paints Mahomes, Kelce on her car

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One fan of the Kansas City Chiefs has been getting attention everywhere she goes this season. “Honks, points, pictures, I get it all,” Eriana, who asked that her last name not be used, said. This summer she wanted some way to make her car...
NFL
On3.com

Chiefs make major decision on Tyreek Hill status vs. Steelers

There is big news coming out of the Kansas City Chiefs camp as they prepare for their wild card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The chiefs are favored by 12.5 points at home against the 9-7-1 Steelers in a Sunday night matchup set to kick off at 8:15 ECT. And if they’re able to cover the point spread, they will likely have the services of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to help them do so. NBC Sports has reported that Hill is expected to play on Sunday.
NFL
KSN News

KSN News

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy