Woman jailed on animal cruelty charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is staying in jail accused of animal cruelty.



Marian Thomas was in court Tuesday morning on charges of cruelty to companion animals.

Prosecutors said Animal Charity found she had several malnourished dogs. One of those dogs died.

Thomas has been in jail since January 5.

She will stay there with her bond being set at a later date.

