Why IBM Shares Are Sliding Today

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down Friday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Home Depot delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 301 points lower (-0.8%), as shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Home Depot (HD) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $10.92, or 6.5%, while those of Home Depot have fallen $15.26, or 3.9%, combining for an approximately 173-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Walt Disney (DIS) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the Dow results in a 6.59-point swing.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO