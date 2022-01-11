ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jiuzi Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce

By Shivani Kumaresan
Jiuzi Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: JZXN) subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co Ltd, has recently entered into a two-year strategic cooperation agreement with Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce Co Ltd....

Toro Acquires Spartan Mowers Manufacturer Intimidator Group For $400M

Toro Co (NYSE: TTC) has acquired privately-held Intimidator Group, based in Batesville, Arkansas, for $400 million. Intimidator Group designs and manufactures Spartan Mowers, a professional line of zero-turn mowers; it also designs and manufactures an attractive line of powerful and versatile side-by-side utility vehicles that perform well in the toughest terrains.
J B Hunt Inks Long-Term, Strategic Alliance With Waymo Via

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ: JBHT) entered a long-term, strategic alliance with Waymo Via to advance efforts to integrate commercial autonomous driving technology in transportation and logistics. Deal terms not disclosed. "Our pilot last year with Waymo Via really helped us get a hands-on understanding of how autonomous...
Shanghai International Port, CMA CGM ink LNG bunkering pact

A new LNG bunker barge deployed by Shanghai International Port will provide CMA CGM's 15,000 TEU dual-fuel vessels with LNG supply for 10 years. Shanghai International Port (SIPG) and the French shipping major CMA CGM have signed an agreement on LNG bunkering service at Shanghai port, CMA CGM said in a statement.
QuantumScape Inks Strategic Multi-Year Agreement With Fluence

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has signed a multi-year agreement with Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FLNC) to introduce solid-state lithium-metal battery technology to stationary energy storage applications. The financial terms were not disclosed. Along with the agreement, which reserves batteries produced at QuantumScape's pre-pilot production facility, QS-0, the companies will work...
Foresight Inks Business Cooperation Agreement With SUNWAY-AI Technology

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has signed a multiphase business cooperation agreement with SUNWAY-AI Technology Co Ltd., a Chinese manufacturer of autonomous and unmanned intelligent vehicle products. The financial terms were not disclosed. The first phase will consist of a proof of concept (POC) project in which SUNWAY will...
OneConnect Inks New Strategic Partnership Agreement With Chengfang Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chengfang Financial Technology Co. Ltd., (abbreviated as “Chengfang Financial Technology”), a financial technology company established by the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”). Working with shared principles of equal collaboration, joint development, honesty and trustworthiness, both parties will work together to address common pain points in the financial industry, deliver technological innovations, and enhance data processing and governance.
Benchmark Remains Bullish On This E-Commerce Giant

Benchmark analyst Fawne Jiang lowered the price target on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to $235 from $245 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares. The price target implies an upside of 94% to January 5, 2022, closing price of $121.16. Jiang has cut her fiscal Q3 revenue estimates...
Park Aerospace Inks Business Partner Agreement With ArianeGroup

Park Aerospace Corp (NYSE: PKE) has entered into a Business Partner Agreement with ArianeGroup SAS of Les Mureaux, France. The financial terms were not disclosed. As per the agreement, ArianeGroup SAS appointed Park as its exclusive North American distributor of RAYCARB C2®B NG proprietary product, which is used to produce ablative composite materials for critical rocketry and missile systems.
FinTech Automation Inks Consumer Data Agreement with Finicity

FinTech Automation (FTA), an infrastructure-as-a-service platform, announced that it has partnered with Finicity to access consumer data to ensure secure account validation during the account opening process. The collaboration also will drive a transition away from outdated validation methods such as time-consuming micro-deposits. “Integrating consumer-permissioned data from Finicity’s open banking...
Brunswick Inks Power Purchase Agreement With Vesper Energy

Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Vesper Energy for clean solar energy to offset a majority of the projected electrical power needs. Under the multi-year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid. The...
Indian e-commerce Udaan raises $250 million

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup has raised $200 million via a convertible note and an additional $50 million as debt, its chief financial officer Aditya Pande told employees in an internal email, seen by TechCrunch. “We are excited and glad to share that we have 5 new marquee investors coming onboard the...
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
EXCLUSIVE: Andretti Acquisition Corp. Vrooms Into SPAC Space

Financial markets observers who have a twin passion for auto racing were in for a treat on Thursday when legendary driver Michael Andretti headlined a $200 million initial public offering for his latest venture, the special purpose acquisition company Andretti Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: WNNR) (NYSE: WNNR.U). Andretti’s equally iconic father, Mario Andretti, serves as a “special advisor” on the new SPAC.
Longfor Joins Peers With Spinoff, IPO for Property Management Arm

Longfor has applied to list its property management arm in Hong Kong, following in the footsteps of many of its peers. The unit, Longfor Intelligent Living, made several acquisitions before filing for the IPO, making it China’s ninth largest player based on area under management. Molly Wen. Property developers...
Proterra Inks Battery Supply Agreement With Vicinity Motor

Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) has signed a multi-year supply agreement to power Vicinity Motor Corp's (NASDAQ: VEV) electric transit buses and work trucks with its battery technology. The financial terms were not disclosed. The deal includes battery supply for a minimum of 600 Vicinity commercial electric vehicles through 2024. Under...
First Advantage Acquires Form I-9 Compliance For Undisclosed Sum

First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) completed the acquisition of the Form I-9 Compliance business under an asset purchase agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed. Form I-9 Compliance provides clients with proactive and preventative technology solutions and consulting services for Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance. Form I-9 Compliance adds new solutions...
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 7.31. This quarter, HP experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q3 and is now 0.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.53% from last quarter's yield of 2.66%. Most recently, GoPro reported earnings...
Baltimore e-commerce company Whitebox raises $20M

Whitebox, an e-commerce and logistics company headquartered in Curtis Bay, announced Tuesday morning that it has raised $20 million. CEO Marcus Startzel said this latest round of fundraising will fuel even more growth for a company that has been expanding rapidly. In August 2020, Whitebox moved from South Baltimore into a new 365,000-square-foot headquarters in Curtis Bay that was formerly an Under Armour facility. A month later, the company announced it had raised $18 million.
