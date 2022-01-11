Jiuzi Inks Strategic Cooperation Agreement With Shanghai Zhongtongji E-Commerce

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. a leading technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions has announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Chengfang Financial Technology Co. Ltd., (abbreviated as “Chengfang Financial Technology”), a financial technology company established by the People’s Bank of China (“PBOC”). Working with shared principles of equal collaboration, joint development, honesty and trustworthiness, both parties will work together to address common pain points in the financial industry, deliver technological innovations, and enhance data processing and governance.
Comments / 0