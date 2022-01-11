ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Haskell classes to be entirely online for first 3 weeks of semester because of COVID surge

LJWORLD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaskell Indian Nations University announced this week that spring semester classes will begin on Jan. 18 as originally planned, but the first three weeks will take place entirely online because of the recent COVID-19 surge and the rapid spread of the virus’ omicron variant. According to a memo...

www2.ljworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

Classes being canceled because of COVID cases

Caught on camera: Burglar breaks into Lubbock exotic pet store to steal Macaw. 'The staff is tired' hospitals are again filled with COVID patients. East Lubbock residents raise health concerns about pollutants from cottonseed oil mill. Valhalla Bound not only looks amazing but smells amazing. Aguilar Acumen can make it...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta COVID surge: Classes are online-only in these school districts

The following metro Atlanta school districts will be starting the new year with online-only classes due to the rise in coronavirus cases:. Atlanta Public Schools: Classes will be online-only Tuesday through Friday. Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Jan. 10. Students who need to pick up laptops or other virtual learning devices can do so at their school on Monday and Tuesday. In-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 10.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ethnic Minorities#College#Ppe#American Indians#Facebook Comments
WLOX

Jackson State University to begin spring semester with online classes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University has announced new pandemic adjustments for the spring semester. Starting next Monday, January 10th, faculty will teach all in-person courses in what the university describes as “an online synchronous format” until Sunday, January 23rd. In-person course options will resume on Monday...
JACKSON, MS
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell goes virtual for first two weeks of new semester, in-person classes will begin February 2nd

Cornell University announced Thursday it will begin the spring semester virtually, with the start of in-person classes delayed until February 2nd. The school says delaying in-person classes will allow students to stagger their arrivals back on campus and will allow more time for testing. Cornell was the site of one of the first outbreaks of the Omicron variant in December. Cornell President Martha Pollack wrote in a statement “As we prepare for the start of the spring semester, we have been focusing on two important goals: protecting the health of our campus and the surrounding community and ensuring that our students have the best possible residential educational experience.”
COLLEGES
csun.edu

CSUN moves online for the first three weeks of spring 2022 semester

Officials at CSUN have announced that it will be joining nine other CSUs in delaying in-person instruction for the spring semester. According to press statements released earlier today, classes will be held “primarily remotely” from Jan. 24 to Feb. 12. In-person classes are expected to resume on Feb. 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scranton Times

King's moves first day of classes in response to COVID-19 surge

King’s College responded to the COVID-19 surge Thursday by moving the first day of spring semester classes to Jan. 24. The first day of classes was scheduled for Jan. 18. All on-campus resident students will now move over the weekend on Jan. 22-23. The college will require a negative...
COLLEGES
fox7austin.com

Texas State temporarily moves spring classes online because of COVID

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University has announced that it will be moving certain classes to online/remote learning for the month of January. The classes will be online from January 18 through January 30. "We are taking these actions out of an abundance of caution and are hopeful the...
TEXAS STATE
BET

Morehouse Will Start New Semester Online Due To COVID

The rate that the COVID-19 virus continues to increase around the country is making at least one Georgia HBCU take notice. Morehouse College has decided all classes will be online for the time being. The all-male college put out a statement that “Morehouse College will be open for remote instruction...
COLLEGES
accesswdun.com

Brenau classes shift online for start of spring semester

Brenau University announced Thursday plans to delay the start of in-person classes until Jan. 12, as well as the temporary shift of those classes to an online format. Classes already scheduled to be online will start on Jan. 10. According to a press release from the university, all in-person classes...
COLLEGES
Alestle

BREAKING: All classes to go online for beginning of semester

SIUE sent out an email Thursday morning stating that all classes will move to an online format for the first week of the upcoming semester. All classes that were already scheduled to be online are unaffected. However, all in-person classes will now be synchronous online until Jan. 17. Hybrid courses that were supposed to meet in person during the first week will be synchronous as well.
COLLEGES
CBS DFW

University Of Texas Starting Spring 2022 Classes Online Due To Surge In COVID Cases

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — The University of Texas is asking its professors to teach remotely for the first two weeks of the spring semester — due to a surge in COVID cases. In a letter sent January 4, President Jay Hartzell said the university has also seen a spike in cases among students and staff. “Considering the spike in cases, increased hospitalizations, and current and expected staff shortages in local hospitals and in some functional areas of campus, our university’s COVID-19 Executive Committee determined short-term changes are needed as we start the spring semester,” he said. Hartzell said professors will have the option to teach classes in a hybrid format — with both in-person and virtual options — between January 18 and January 28. He says he hopes classes can return to normal on January 31. All students will be required to receive a viral test within 72 hours (three days) prior to returning to campus. Earlier in the week the University of Texas at Dallas announced that it was delaying the start of classes by about a week.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Press

Thomas Nelson Community College to go online for first two weeks of spring semester

Thomas Nelson Community College will switch most classes from in-person to online for the first two weeks of the spring semester to prevent and control transmitting COVID-19. From Jan. 10 to Jan. 21, students should expect updates from professors on CANVAS, the university’s online learning management platform. Some career and technical programs will still meet in-person including allied health ...
HAMPTON, VA
wpr.org

Some private colleges, universities delaying start of spring semester classes, requiring vaccinations amid COVID-19 surge

Some private colleges and universities in Wisconsin are delaying the start of spring semester classes, requiring negative COVID-19 tests or vaccinations and boosters for students and employees amid a rapid surge of new COVID-19 infections. At the same time, the University of Wisconsin System says students "will return on-time and as normal" for classes starting this month.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy