Peering Into Citigroup Inc's Recent Short Interest

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
Benzinga
 5 days ago
Citigroup Inc's (NYSE:C) short percent of float has risen 8.33% since last its last report. The company recently reported that it has 41.25 million shares sold short, which is 2.08% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.9 days to...

Top investor Kyle Bass warns the Fed could crash the stock market this year — and predicts oil prices will surge this summer

Veteran investor Kyle Bass warned stocks could crash this year, predicted an oil-price surge within months, and blasted buyers of Chinese equities as irresponsible, in a CNBC interview this week. Federal Reserve officials, under pressure to curb soaring inflation, are widely expected to hike interest rates and trim the central...
Motley Fool

Here's Why Wells Fargo Is Rising on Friday

The stock market was having a generally negative day on Friday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 firmly in negative territory at noon ET. Most bank stocks weren't faring much better, as megabank JPMorgan Chase's lowered guidance put negative pressure on most of the sector. Wells...
MarketWatch

Ford stock lacks 'near-term upside,' RBC says on downgrade

Analysts at RBC Capital Markets have downgraded their rating on Ford Motor Co. stock to the equivalent of hold, saying in a note late Thursday that despite their belief that the auto maker's turnaround is "well underway" and Ford can continue to transition toward a future dominated by electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and software, "the upside looks a little more challenging so moving to sidelines for now." The analysts upped their price target on the stock to $26, from $21, representing an upside of around 4% over Friday's prices. Ford stock has taken off, up about 145% in the past 12 months, compared with gains of around 23% for the S&P 500 index in the same period. Ford is seen reporting fourth-quarter earnings later this month.
