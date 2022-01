GUEST COLUMN, Ganon Evans, Kansas Policy Institute. In December 2021, the state of Kansas took in a total tax revenue of $890.3 million, which was 7.8 percent greater than the estimates for this month. This includes $293.5 million in sales taxes and $550.3 million in income taxes. The revenue collected for December of this year was 15.6 percent higher than what it was in the same month of last year. In total, the tax revenues thus far in FY 2022 are $4.29 billion – roughly 2.0 percent greater than the updated revenue predictions for FY 2022.

