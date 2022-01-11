ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Trouble in ‘Worker’s Paradise’ as Cubans wait in line hours for food

By Joyce Kaufman
850wftl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I spent almost all night here just to buy something....

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Is It Safe to Wait for Hours in COVID-Testing Lines?

COVID-19 testing lines are stretching for blocks in some cases, and many San Diegans fear they can contract the virus while waiting to be tested. The lines have gotten longer and appointments to get a test are harder to come by since the recent spike in cases fueled by the omicron variant.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubans#Havana#Afp
Daily Mail

Almost 100,000 Aussies who waited in line for hours are told their Covid test results have been scrapped - as health workers reveal they're being 'spat on' and forced to work 10-hour shifts with no breaks

Almost 100,000 Australians who waited in line for hours have been told they won't be receiving their Covid test results - as exhausted health staff reveal the horrific conditions they've been forced to endure during the pandemic. Victorian residents were sent a text message on Saturday, stating that their 'PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

The One Grocery Item Experts Warn Is About to Become Very Hard to Find

Economic experts are warning that hazelnuts will be the next target of supply chain issues, and they're warning that hazelnut products will soon be more expensive, and/or harder to find. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, economic policies in Turkey are having ripple effects that will soon reach our grocery store shelves. That means if you enjoy Nutella spread or hazelnut coffee, you may want to fill your cabinets now.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
850wftl.com

MARATHON, Florida Keys — Visitors to the Florida Keys can once again to cycle, walk, run, rollerblade, fish and watch sunrises and sunsets along a section of the famed Old Seven Mile Bridge that parallels the Florida Keys Overseas Highway in the Middle Keys.

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, the oft-photographed 2.2-mile span is scheduled to reopen after a $44 million renovation that began in 2017 — part of a 30-year agreement with a budget of $77 million ratified between the Keys’ Monroe County, Marathon municipal officials and the Florida Department of Transportation to fund restoration along with a maintenance program to ensure the landmark’s preservation.
MARATHON, FL
Daily Mail

Father-of-ten forced to battle Covid-19 and pneumonia alone in hospital due to pandemic restrictions - but his family were finally allowed to say goodbye at the 11th hour

A father-of-ten has tragically died after a gruelling battle with Covid-19 and pneumonia. John Talo tested positive to coronavirus in November, but his condition became life-threatening about a month later when his inflamed lungs filled with fluid - which quickly became infected. His wife Ellen, daughter, nine sons, two grandchildren,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

HUNDREDS of cars wait for up to three hours in line for COVID tests in Arizona as state reaches a positivity rate of 30% - an all time high during the pandemic

Hundreds of Arizona drivers waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for up to three hours to get a COVID-19 test as cases fueled by the Omicron variant surged by 30 percent in the state. Aerial footage above Tempe, near Phoenix, showed the traffic nightmare caused by desperate residents heading to a test...
PUBLIC HEALTH
investing.com

Trouble in paradise as fake Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs gets banned from OpenSea

It’s a no-brainer that the NFT boom has attracted many malicious actors, including those who would sell a copycat digital collectible just to make a quick buck. OpenSea is a brooding ground for many of these projects, and two parody Bored Ape Yacht Club (or BAYC) projects are having a hard time selling their collectibles after being banned by the leading NFT marketplace for plagiarism.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy