ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

How the changing workplace could reshape American health care

By Mindy Charski
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidecar Health used news sources and research reports to compile a list of how the...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Health Care Workers Gather Downtown To Demand Changes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Local health care workers gathered downtown Wednesday to demand their employers make changes. Some say they are stretched so thin that getting up and coming to work every day can often feel like a daunting task. Workers held a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening on the Rachel Carson Bridge. The candles represented the thousands of workers who have walked off the job due to COVID working conditions throughout the pandemic. (Photo: KDKA) A number of workers from both Allegheny Health Network and UPMC talked about the toll the nationwide nursing shortage and other working conditions are taking on them. They gathered to...
ADVOCACY
CNET

The pandemic changed health care, and there's no going back

This story is part of The Year Ahead, CNET's look at how the world will continue to evolve starting in 2022 and beyond. If the pandemic has taught us one thing, it's how to take our health into our own hands. We've become our own triage nurse, analyzing a sore...
PUBLIC HEALTH
elkgrovelagunanews.com

How 2022 Will Reshape Healthcare In California

The legislation, the growth of technology, and the pandemic will all have major impacts on healthcare in California in 2022. Healthcare programs will provide better coverage for as many as one-third of Californians, while the growth of cloud-based technologies will help hospitals scale their IT solutions. New technology will continue to slowly creep into the healthcare sphere, providing computer-backed diagnosis and analysis to help doctors identify issues and make decisions faster.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Inc.com

These Are the Five Covid-Driven A.I. Trends That Are Changing Health Care

For all of its ills, Covid-19 has supercharged consumerism in America's health care system, offering tantalizing opportunities for companies interested in lowering health care costs and increasing access to quality medical care. Speaking at CB Insights' recent Future of Health Conference, Deepa Varadharajan, a senior managing analyst at the New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#United States#Health System#News Sources#Compile#American#Sidecar Health
Williston Daily Herald

How to be a better health care consumer

{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}Health care can be a difficult world to navigate. Health insurance plans often change just as individuals grow accustomed to them, prompting many people to wonder if there’s anything they can do to gain a stronger grasp of the health care industry.{/span}. The American Institute...
HEALTH SERVICES
x95radio.com

SSM Health to change visitor policy at local care sites

Beginning Thursday, January 6th, SSM Health in Illinois is changing its visitation policy at all local care sites – allowing one support person, per day to visit. For the health and safety of their patients and employees, rotating additional guests in patient rooms will not be allowed. The restrictions...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
sfbayca.com

Nurses, health care workers demand safer workplaces as omicron rages

Nurses and other health care workers held protests across the Bay Area on Thursday to call for increased workplace protections amid the region’s deluge of Covid-19 cases due to the omicron variant. Members of the California Nurses Association/National Nurses United and the Caregiver Healthcare Employees Union held protests in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClickOnDetroit.com

How to pick the right health care coverage

Choosing the right health care plan can be a difficult decision. You want to be properly covered in case something happens, but keeping the personal costs down is a top priority for many. We spoke to the experts at Priority Health to get their advice on how to get the...
MICHIGAN STATE
theodysseyonline.com

How Health Care Reform Would Impact You

Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, there has been much debate about its impact on individuals and businesses. Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, there has been much debate about its impact on individuals and businesses. The act aimed to provide more Americans with access to affordable health care, but there have been mixed reactions to its implementation. we will take a closer look at how health care reform would impact you and your business. We'll also discuss some of the key provisions of the act and how they could benefit you.
LABOR ISSUES
Syracuse.com

Health care, climate change crux of Hochul’s 2022 plan

Albany, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered her first State of the State address Wednesday, outlining an agenda for an economic comeback from the coronavirus pandemic and new government investments in the health care industry, housing and renewable energy. Hochul, the state’s first female governor, is proposing...
ALBANY, NY
blackchronicle.com

Ben Carson Claims Hydroxychloroquine & Ivermectin Effective Against COVID

Dr. Ben Carson appeared on Hannity on Fox News last week where he touted the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin as treatments against COVID-19. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. “The Biden White House – they downplay anything that is not ‘Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy