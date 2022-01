Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that Green minister Lorna Slater is “incredibly hardworking” after she emailed staff demanding time off during the crucial Cop26 climate change summit.Ms Slater, the minister for green skills, the circular economy and biodiversity, is reported to have told civil servants and advisers that she did not want to do “any more than two things in a day” during the summit.With the climate conference, which was staged in Glasgow running for two weeks, Ms Slater, who missed part of the event because she was isolating after testing positive for Covid, also said she “can’t be working 14 days...

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO