Celebrities

The Weeknd Drops Music Video For Gasoline

iheart.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd sent a tweet out saying...

991kggi.iheart.com

ETOnline.com

The Weeknd Announces Album Release Date, Teases New Music Video

The Weeknd is releasing new music in the first week of the New Year. The "Blinding Lights" singer first took to Instagram on Sunday to share a cryptic post that hinted at a new album. "Wake up at dawn tomorrow…," the 31-year-old musician, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, wrote...
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Adele's Dropping A Music Video For "Oh My God," And The Teaser Is Everything

OMG, the acronym, is out, and spelling out the whole damn phrase is in. You can thank Adele. The mononymous singer just dropped a teaser trailer for her “Oh My God” music video. The song is featured on her recently released and critically acclaimed album, 30. Oh my god? Honestly, thank God. It’s the perfect time for a new Adele music video.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Watch the video for The Weeknd’s ‘Sacrifice’

The Weeknd has released a Cliqua-directed video for ‘Sacrifice’, which sees the star attached to a giant wheel and taking part in some sort of ritual – check it out below. ‘Sacrifice’ was released yesterday (January 7) as part of The Weeknd’s fifth album ‘Dawn FM’. The...
MUSIC
hot969boston.com

NEW MUSIC: The Weeknd “Dawn FM” is here!

If you were like Melissa and stayed up ’til midnight last night to watch The Weeknd’s listening party, you already know how brilliant of an album “Dawn FM” is. Set in the appearance of an actual radio station, Dawn FM takes you on a journey from the club, back to the 80’s and beyond. Stream it now on all platforms.
MUSIC
Idolator.com

The Weeknd Dropping New Album On Friday

Happy new year! So far, 2022 is already proving exciting as The Weeknd has announced his new album, Dawn FM, will be released on Friday. The artist teased the LP over the weekend on his social media with an image of a text message that read, “just drop the whole thing.”
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

The Weeknd Drops New Music Video, ‘Alternate World’ Remixes of “Sacrifice” and “Take My Breath Away”

The Weeknd has released an expanded version of his new album. Dawn FM (Alternate World) is out today, January 12, and offers listeners two new songs. The Weeknd tapped Swedish House Mafia for a remixed version of the album’s second single “Sacrifice.” The artist first collaborated with the Swedish supergroup in October on the song “Moth To A Flame” off of their forthcoming LP Paradise Again. The song now also listed on the Dawn FM (Alternate World) tracklist.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

The Weeknd Surprises Fans With More New Music

The Weeknd surprised fans by dropping more new music. He released remixes of the songs, “Sacrifice” and “Take My Breath Away.”. “Take My Breath” gets a quickstep house beat while “Sacrifice” leans harder into the song’s underlying sample from Alicia Myers’ 1981 dance track “I Want To Thank You.”
THEATER & DANCE
Genius

The Weeknd Depicts A Codependent Relationship On New Song “Gasoline”

Today, The Weeknd dropped his fifth studio album, Dawn FM, and as suspected, the LP has been dominating Genius’ Top Songs chart. Holding steady at #2 on the chart is “Gasoline,” the second track off Dawn FM and one of 10 songs on the album co-produced by Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
birminghamnews.net

Kanye West drops new music video for 'Donda' track 'Heaven and Hell'

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): Kanye West has released a new music video for his track 'Heaven and Hell'. The production is only his latest music video that draws from his 2021 album 'Donda'. As per Variety, in addition to becoming available to watch online, footage from the music video...
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Weeknd Shares Gross “Gasoline” Video, Implies That Dawn FM Is Part Of A Trilogy, & Obliquely Claps Back At Critics

Last week, four days after announcing its existence, the Weeknd released his new album Dawn FM. It’s great. The same day that the album came out, the Weeknd also dropped a video for the Dawn FM track “Sacrifice.” In the video, the Weeknd went back and forth between his present-day self and the old-man makeup that he wears on the album cover, and the clip revolved around some sort of druidic nightclub ritual. Today, the Weeknd has followed that video with an equally creepy clip from “Gasoline,” the neo-new wave thumper that serves as the de facto Dawn FM opener.
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

The Weeknd tops the first new music releases in 2022

The first new music releases week of 2022 is a bit light, but The Weeknd, David Bowie, Halsey, RuPaul and a few others can hardly be discounted... Album of the Week: After some teases at the turn of the year, notorious Grammy Award hater The Weekend releases his fifth studio album, “Dawn FM” (XO/Republic), on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s not yet known if his August single, “Take My Breath,” will be part of the project, but he has tipped collaborations with Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator and Jim Carrey -- the latter of whom tweeted that the set is “deep and elegant.” It certainly has a high bar to clear after the chart-topping and double-platinum success of 2020′s “After Hours.”
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Katy Perry Drops New Music Video ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry is delivering “everything” her fans have been asking for in her latest music video. The pop star, 37, dropped the video for her new single with Alesso, “When I’m Gone,” last night (January 10). In true Perry style, the video features some stunning costumes and impressive dance moves.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Raveena Drops Bollywood-Inspired Music Video for New Single, "Rush"

Raveena welcomes 2022 with her brand new single dubbed “Rush.”. Channeling her Indian roots, the pop and R&B songstress has also dropped a music video featuring Bollywood-inspired choreography. “I wanted to create a campy ode to the colorful ’80s Bollywood movies and ’70s Western sci-fi movies that I’m obsessed with,” Raveena shares in a statement.
WORLD
Billboard

The Weeknd Cries, Dances, Attacks His Elderly Doppelganger in Gloomy ‘Gasoline’ Video

The Weeknd dropped the dimly lit video for the Dawn FM track “Gasoline” on Tuesday morning (Jan. 11), providing a further glimpse of the evolving storyline for his 1980s-inspired electro pop album. The intense clip, helmed by photographer/director Matilda Finn — who also shot the Dawn album cover — finds Abel navigating his way through a sweaty, packed nightclub filled with demonic faced revelers.
THEATER & DANCE
NewsTimes

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”
MUSIC

