ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Colombian mother, 51, with ALS dies legally by euthanasia after long court battle that divided the Catholic nation because she wasn't in the terminal stage of her illness

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A 51-year-old woman in Colombia who suffered from Lou Gehrig's disease was allowed to die by euthanasia following a long court battle that split the Catholic nation over whether she should be allowed the legal end-of-life procedure even though she had a non-terminal prognosis.

Martha Sepúlveda, who suffered from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) or Lou Gehrigh's disease, died in a Medellín clinic on Saturday, almost three months to the day after she sought to become the first person to be euthanized in the Andean nation before a clinic abruptly canceled the procedure.

'Martha left grateful to all of the people who accompanied and supported her, those who prayed for her and had words of empathy and love during these difficult months,' her lawyers with the Laboratory of Economic, Social and Cultural Rights said in a statement.

'Martha's legacy is built on the life stories and cases that over 29 years have reached the constitutional Court and have allowed Colombia to be one of the few countries in the world where death with dignity and euthanasia are a right of citizens.'

The mother-of-one was diagnosed with the incurable and degenerative disease in November 2018 following a doctor's visit after experiencing numbness in one of her thumbs.

People with ALS can live with the debilitating disease for up to 10 years, but her condition worsened in 2020, leading her to request euthanasia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fevrt_0dichNe800
Martha Sepúlveda became the second person without a terminal prognosis to die legally by euthanasia in Colombia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I5vxD_0dichNe800
Martha Sepúlveda shares a laugh with her 22-year-old son Federico Redondo in an image he shared on his Twitter account last Thursday

Colombia's Constitutional Court removed penalties for euthanasia under certain circumstances in 1997 and ordered the procedure to be regulated in 2014. The first person in Colombia with a terminal illness to die under those rules was in 2015.

On July 22, 2021, the top court amended the law, ruling that patients with 'intense physical or mental suffering from bodily injury, or serious and incurable disease' could also die under euthanasia.

Less than a month later, Sepúlveda sought permission to go through the procedure.

Her decision, however, sparked headlines in a country where the majority of the residents are Catholics. Local and national church leaders attempted to sway her and called on her to 'calmly reflect' over her choice.

'I know that the owner of life is God, meaning that nothing moves without His will,' Sepulveda, a devout Catholic, told Noticias Caracol days before her first scheduled procedure was canceled. 'Suddenly for many people I am very wrong, but I think He is allowing this. He is rewarding me in a certain way because I am not going to be bedridden.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wDA6Z_0dichNe800
Martha Sepúlveda was battling Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, since November 2018
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=283i8F_0dichNe800
Martha Sepúlveda with her 22-year-old son Federico Redondo

Sepúlveda chose October 10 as her date to die by euthanasia but on October 8 a committee with the Colombian Institute of Pain canceled the procedure, indicating there was no proof that her condition met the Supreme Court's requirement.

'Once again, the termination criterion was not being met and therefore it did not apply to the current rule (...) in a neurologist's conceptColombian Institute of Pain director Fredy Quintero said at the time, according to Noticias RCN. 'The current functionality of the patient was not considered to be complying with termination requirements, that leads to have a life expectancy of much more than six months.'

Sepúlveda and her legal team appealed the clinic's decision before the 20th Civil Court of the Medellín Circuit, which ruled on October 27 that she could go through with her decision to be euthanized because she was in her right to seek the procedure even if the prognosis was not terminal.

Sepúlveda died surrounded by friends and her family, including her son Federico Redondo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KCmht_0dichNe800
Víctor Escobar became the first person in Colombia with a non-terminal illness to die by legally regulated euthanasia on Friday. The 60-year-old suffered from end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

Her death came a day after, Víctor Escobar, 60, became the first person in the country with a non-terminal illness to die by legally regulated euthanasia.

Escobar suffered from end-stage chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which causes greatly diminished quality of life, as well as a number of other conditions, his lawyer Luis Giraldo told Reuters.

'We reached the goal for patients like me, who aren't terminal but degenerative, to win this battle, a battle that opens the doors for the other patients who come after me and who right now want a dignified death,' Escobar said in a video message sent to media by Giraldo.

The procedure took place in a clinic in Cali, the capital city of Colombia's Valle del Cauca province.

'I'm not saying goodbye, just 'see you later,'' Escobar said.

Comments / 3

Related
Washington Post

A toddler died sleeping outside in a months-long housing protest. Now his brother is sick.

BOGOTÁ, Colombia — For two months, the family of six had slept beneath a plastic tarp in the cold rain. Maria Lubia Queracama Tanigama, 22, held her newborn and two toddlers tight, using her body to keep them warm as nighttime temperatures dropped into the 40s. Her husband and their 6-year-old lay next to her on a thin mat, the only thing between them and the Bogotá dirt.
ADVOCACY
TODAY.com

This woman wanted to die before her illness killed her. She finally got her wish.

Martha Sepúlveda, 51, finally got her wish. The devout Roman Catholic died by euthanasia on Saturday morning in a clinic in Medellín, Colombia, in the company of her family. But it was a long road for the woman who made headlines when she asked to be allowed to die by euthanasia without an immediate terminal prognosis — those expected to live for six months or less — arguing that she did not want to wait for even more pain and difficulties from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), or Lou Gehrig’s disease, an incurable and degenerative disease.
HEALTH
Florida Star

Woman Dies By Euthanasia After Hard-Fought Legal Battle

A 51-year-old woman has died by euthanasia after a legal battle to exercise the right to die in Colombia. Martha Sepúlveda died on Jan. 8 by euthanasia at the Instituto Colombiano del Dolor in Medellín after suffering from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) disease. Her death was announced in...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Gehrig
KRMG

Colombian man feels tranquil as euthanasia nears to end pain

CALI, Colombia — (AP) — For the first time in years, Víctor Escobar has stopped taking most of the medicines needed for his lung disease. There's no longer any need. On Friday evening, he is scheduled to become the first Colombian to be euthanized despite not yet being in terminal condition.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

GPs offered teenage patients with autism and Down’s syndrome ‘do not resuscitate’ orders during routine appointments at the height of the Covid pandemic – leaving some confused and upset, parents reveal

Teenagers with autism and Down's syndrome were offered 'Do Not Resuscitate' orders during routine appointments with their GP during the pandemic, it has emerged. Many parents believe their child has been 'discriminated against' and say they were only asked about the order because of their learning disability. The DNR orders...
HEALTH
The Independent

Ronald McDonald House denies ‘evicting’ family of child with leukaemia because they refused Covid vaccine

A charity for sick children backed by McDonald’s has denied claims that it is evicting a four-year-old boy with leukaemia because his parents refuse to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Families staying at Ronald McDonald House (RMH) in Vancouver, Canada, were told on Monday that they must get at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine before the end of the month in order to stay.The facility is one of about 375 Ronald McDonald Houses across the world that give free accommodation to sick children and their families who must travel far from their homes to get specialist medical care.Austin Furgason, a Canadian...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euthanasia#Catholic Church#Als#Catholics#Colombian#Medell N#Andean#Constitutional Court
The Independent

Mother, 29, who refused to get vaccine as she 'wasn't afraid of Covid' dies of virus

A mother who refused to get vaccinated, after posting her opposition to the jab online, has reportedly died from Covid at the age of just 29. As The Sun reports, Bridget Jackson routinely espoused anti-vax views on Facebook, while also critiquing the wearing of face masks in public spaces. The Port Huron, Michigan native was then struck down with the virus in late November, turning to her Facebook friends for advice on “lung exercises” that might help.On 1 December, she then wrote, “Covid sucks”, after previously asking people to pray for her. Three weeks later, Ms Jackson’s sister Danielle...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

The teenager who made medical history to save her mother

When she was just 19, Aliana Deveza organised and underwent an historic operation to save her mum's life. She persuaded a hospital to do the first organ swap in the United States where different organs were exchanged between unrelated pairs of donors. "The first thing that I asked when I...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

Family of Cornwall girl, 6, misled over cause of death, coroner finds

A six-year-old girl thought to have died from sepsis was in fact suffering from a blood condition triggered by E coli infection, an inquest has found. Coco Rose Bradford was taken to the Royal Cornwall hospital in the summer of 2017 suffering from stomach problems and later transferred to the Bristol Royal hospital for children, where she died.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
CBS News

Catholic bishop accused of repeatedly raping nun is acquitted in India

New Delhi — An Indian court has acquitted a Catholic bishop who was charged with raping a nun in a case that sparked widespread outrage and protests. Bishop Franco Mulakkal, 54, was acquitted by a court in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Friday, which said the prosecution had failed to prove any of the charges against him.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Brazil to vaccinate kids, stops short of demanding scripts

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — Vaccination of Brazilian children between the ages of 5 and 11 will begin in January, without the demand for prescriptions from doctors the government had previously signaled, officials from the health ministry announced Wednesday. The government’s guidelines come almost three weeks after the...
HEALTH
HOLAUSA

Royal couple tests positive for COVID-19 again

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden have contracted COVID-19 again. The future Queen, 44, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, while the royal’s husband, 48, subsequently tested positive on Sunday. The Swedish Royal Court revealed that the Crown Princess “has cold symptoms but is otherwise well.”...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

The Reason Behind Humans’ Evilest Impulses is Now Revealed

Even though we like to believe our parents when they tell us that we’re good people, such statements are far from the truth sometimes. It doesn’t take too much intelligence to figure out that there’s plenty of evil in the hearts of many: envy, wrath, lust, pride, greed, sloth, gluttony, and so on.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Chinese couple sentenced to death for killing the man’s two young children so they could start a new family

A Chinese couple have been sentenced to death for conspiring to kill the man’s two children from his previous marriage — just so they could start a new family.The man and woman “violated both the law and moral limits” for the act that caused “a terrible social influence,” a Chinese court said while delivering the conviction on Tuesday.Zhang Bo had began an extra-marital affair with Ye Chengchen from China’s Chongqing municipality and soon after Zhang divorced his then-wife Chen Meilin in February last year, the two decided to kill the children.The father threw his one-year-old son and two-year-old daughter out...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Mother who correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer by Googling her symptoms blasts doctors who said that it was constipation or appendicitis

A devastated mother correctly diagnosed her two-year-old daughter's rare liver cancer six months before doctors who told her it was just constipation. Louise Millward, 34, from Inkberrow, Worcestershire, noticed Grace had lost her appetite and was more tired than normal in May last year. The mum-of-two took the little girl...
CANCER
Daily Mail

'They touched hands, Dad took his last breath and seconds later Mom took hers': Unvaccinated couple, 73 and 69, who were married for 44 years died hand-in-hand in the ICU as their family stood next to them in head-to-toe protective gear

An unvaccinated New Hampshire couple, who had been married for 44 years, died hand-in-hand from COVID in hospital as their family stood next to them wearing head-to-toe protective gear. William and Carol Stewart, aged 73 and 69, of Salem, each died within seconds of each other on December 30, while...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy