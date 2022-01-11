ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

'There are social distancing rules we must all observe': What Boris Johnson told the Commons on May 20, 2020 - hours before BYOB bash with DOZENS of staff in his back garden while the rest of Britain sweltered in lockdown

By Mark Duell, Katie Feehan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Boris Johnson stood in the House of Commons and reminded the nation ‘there are social distancing rules we all must follow’… just hours before dozens of staff partied in his back garden.

The PM – who was seen at the BYOB Downing Street bash but won’t admit being there – earlier solemnly told MPs how 312 NHS and social care workers had died of Covid as of that fateful day, May 20, 2020.

And that evening, as the self-brought bottles were being uncorked, his underlings were telling journalists hopes of ending Britain’s lockdown were dependent on the public sticking to the rules.

‘We are not there yet,’ a Whitehall source harrumphed at pictures of hundreds of people packing beaches as temperatures soared to 82F in the late spring sunshine.

At the Government press conference that day, Oliver Dowden urged everyone to 'follow the rules' as he reminded people about the Stay Alert campaign less than hour before the party kicked off.

Those ‘social distancing rules that we all must follow’ insisted that outdoor meetings were limited to two people who must stay 6ft apart.

There was no get-out clause for ‘making the most of the lovely weather’ as Boris’s aide Martin Reynolds urged colleagues when he emailed 100 of them inviting them to the Downing Street garden party.

Witnesses say Mr Johnson and wife Carrie were in attendance at the party, where those invited were urged to bring their own booze, but the PM has so far dodged questions about whether he was there.

In contrast to the jollity at the heart of power, much of Britain was paralysed in a state of fear, with the country only two months into the first national lockdown and seven months away from the first vaccines being given to priority groups.

The weather was very warm that day, with thousands of people seen enjoying beaches and parks across the country - but many were under the watchful eye of police, especially those on Portobello beach in Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8yMH_0dichLsg00
Boris Johnson was seen returning to Downing Street after a morning jog at about 7.30am on May 20, 2020 (left), before leaving No10 four hours later at 11.30am to go to Prime Minister's Questions (right) on the same day of the alleged party
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kIMD0_0dichLsg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klaqv_0dichLsg00
Boris Johnson speaks at the Commons as Matt Hancock watches during Prime Minister's Questions at noon on May 20, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T0fL5_0dichLsg00
A police officer speaks with two people enjoying the hot weather on Portobello beach in Edinburgh on May 20, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d84ro_0dichLsg00
Police at the Peterborough McDonald's at lunchtime on May 20, 2020 after it reopened for drive-through customers

At No 10, witnesses said Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie attended the event along with up to 40 officials. Food and drink are said to have been laid out on long tables for an informal buffet – despite social distancing rules.

Hours before witnesses saw him at the party, which he has refused to deny attending, the Prime Minister spoke of the rules still in place 'which we must all observe' while addressing the Commons.

In response to a question about tourism and whether he would visit Eastbourne, he said: 'I will do my utmost to get there as soon as I can within the social distancing rules that we must all observe.'

About ten days earlier the Government had launched a 'Stay alert, control the virus, save lives' campaign – and the party started less than an hour after the then culture secretary Oliver Dowden spoke at Downing Street.

Hundreds of Covid fines issued by police in week of Downing Street party

Hundreds of fines for breaking Covid laws were handed out by police in the week of the Downing Street garden party during England's first lockdown.

Scotland Yard has said it is in contact with the Cabinet Office about the May 20 2020 allegations at Number 10.

There were 807 fixed penalty notices issued for breaches of Covid rules in England and Wales in the week between May 15 and May 21 2020, the latest data from the National Police Chiefs' Council shows.

According to the figures, a total of 118,963 fines were processed by police between March 27 2020 and December 16 2021.

Coronavirus rules had changed a week before the party as the Government warned it was considering tougher enforcement measures for anyone flouting the rules.

Lockdown fines rose to £100 in England on May 13 2020 and could be issued to anyone believed to be breaching restrictions on movement amid the coronavirus outbreak.

While anyone found breaking the law would have had their first fine lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days, the penalty doubled for each repeat offence, up to a maximum of £3,200.

Existing legislation known as the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) Regulations 2020 was updated to reflect the changes.

At the same time the Government published a 50-page document setting out its Covid-19 recovery strategy for England which said it was 'examining more stringent enforcement measures for non-compliance'.

The document said the higher fines 'reflect the increased risk to others of breaking the rules as people are returning to work and school'.

Laws in force at the time still required people to have a reasonable excuse to leave their home, such as to buy food and medical supplies, and limited other exceptions such as attending a funeral, court, or legal proceedings and to 'escape a risk of harm'.

Changes in the law also allowed people to collect orders from shops and other businesses which had been permitted to stay open or go to waste and recycling centres.

According to the legislation, people could only meet one other person from outside their own household at a time in a public space or for exercise.

Government ministers urged people not to visit relatives and friends in their own homes or gardens.

Guidance issued at the time said people would be able to spend time outdoors, other than just for exercise, as long as they were not meeting more than one person from outside their household, while observing social distancing measures by keeping two metres apart.

On the day in question, Mr Dowden warned the public in a press conference that they were allowed to meet only one person from another household outdoors and that they must remain two metres apart at all times.

He said: 'You can meet one person outside your household in an outdoor, public place provided that you stay 2 metres apart.'

But alone, or with your household, 'you can now spend time outdoors and exercise as often as you like'.

He reminded viewers of the 'step one' changes to the rules, which said those who could not work from home should now speak to their employer about going back to work.

Highlighting the Government's Stay Alert campaign, Mr Dowden urged the public to limit contact with other people and keeping 2 metres apart.

He added: 'If everyone stays alert and follows the rules, we can control coronavirus by keeping the R down and reducing the number of infections.'

Indoor socialising with other households was strictly banned and only two people were allowed to meet outside in a public space such as a park while at least 6ft (2m) apart.

There was an exemption on gatherings where 'essential for work purposes' - but guidance said workers should try to minimise all meetings and other gatherings in the workplace'. No10 has relied on the get-outs for work when responding to other claims about parties.

On May 20, the Prime Minister was pictured going for the permitted one hour of exercise as he went for a jog at 7.30am that morning.

Four hours later, he was spotted heading to PMQs at about 11.30am where he issued his reminder to MPs that they must follow social distancing rules.

At 6pm, the party in his back garden was scheduled to get underway which witnesses say he attended with wife Carrie.

Meanwhile, Britons were regularly washing their hands to stay safe and many mourners had to watch funerals from home on live-streams, with official guidance saying the only people allowed to attend were 'members of the deceased person's household and close family members'.

Some mothers were giving birth without partners, shoppers were queuing outside supermarkets which limited numbers of shoppers and others had vital medical appointments put back as hospitals struggled to cope with Covid-19 patients.

As for working from home, Mr Johnson said on May 10, 2020 that people should 'work from home if you can, but you should go to work if you can't work from home' and also advised them to avoid public transport to maintain social distancing.

On May 20, 2020, there were 2,700 daily positive cases while the seven-day average stood at 2,328 - a number that was falling after hitting an average of 4,774 one month earlier.

There were also 268 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on May 20, 2020, with a seven-day average of 255. This was also down, from a peak of 976 on April 10.

In Britain, non-essential shops were shut and hospitality businesses remained closed, although a handful of fast food chains began reopening for takeaway on the day.

Photographs from the day show police patrolling a park in London to look for rule-breakers, and a group of swimmers in Edinburgh being broken up by officers.

May 20 also saw huge queues outside McDonald's drive-thrus as 30 were reopened to the public from 11am.

The move led to police being called to a drive-thru branch of McDonald's in Cambridgeshire after dozens of customers arrived when it opened.

Cars were queuing around the car park as customers rushed to get their hands on burgers, fries and milkshakes. There were similar scenes at a KFC in Coulby Newham, Middlesbrough.

Britons were also enjoying the warm weather at the time, with thousands of sun seekers photographed flocking to the iconic Durdle Door beach in Dorset on that day.

Dominic Cummings had already made his infamous 30-mile trip to Barnard Castle in County Durham to allegedly test his eyesight by this point, on April 12, although this was not revealed until newspaper reports about it on May 22.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaxrS_0dichLsg00
Police speak to people on Portobello beach in Edinburgh on May 20, 2020 while tough restrictions remain in place
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qn15T_0dichLsg00
A heavy police presence in Wickham, Hampshire, on May 20, 2020 prevented a horse fair from taking place even unofficially
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WG90F_0dichLsg00
The coronavirus death toll graph is shown as it was up to and including May 20, 2020, when 268 deaths were recorded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u51mB_0dichLsg00
On May 20, 2020, there were 2,700 daily positive cases while the seven-day average stood at 2,328
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422frm_0dichLsg00
The coronavirus death toll graph is shown as it was up to and including May 20, 2020, when 268 deaths were recorded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KSbRj_0dichLsg00
This graphic shows the global Covid-19 picture as of May 20, 2020 - with Britain having recorded 249,000 cases at that point

Today, bereaved MPs wept in the Commons as they demanded answer on the 'Partygate' row after the leaked email showed Mr Johnson's top civil servant invited 100 staff to the 'BYOB' bash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZL1ZD_0dichLsg00
About ten days earlier the Government had launched a 'Stay alert, control the virus, save lives' campaign

The PM was condemned for ducking an emotional showdown in the Commons following the emergence of the message from Mr Reynolds urging aides to 'make the most of the lovely weather' on May 20, 2020.

The email apparently caused shock among some of the recipients, who exchanged comments including 'Why is Martin encouraging a mass gathering in the garden?' and 'Is this for real?'

At the time, only two people were allowed to socialise outside while at least two metres apart under England's Covid curbs. There was an exemption for 'essential work purposes', but the guidance stated people should 'minimise all meetings and other gatherings in the workplace'.

On a visit to his constituency yesterday, Mr Johnson ducked questions about whether he attended the gathering along with wife Carrie and 30-40 staff who feasted on drinks, crisps and sausage rolls - as has been claimed.

Instead he merely insisted it was a matter for Sue Gray, the senior official leading an investigation into allegations of lockdown-busting parties across Whitehall.

And Downing Street insisted today that Mr Reynolds 'continues in his role' and has the full confidence of the PM.

Mr Johnson was accused of going into 'hiding' after sending a junior minister to field an urgent question in the Commons this afternoon, rather than facing a grilling himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0va9f3_0dichLsg00
An Apple Mobility chart shows the number of people requesting directions from the Maps app dropped when the pandemic began. It then recovered in late 2020, then fell again at the start of 2021 during the third lockdown, before rebounding again
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X3Qfg_0dichLsg00
Thousands of people at Durdle Door beach in Dorset on May 20, 2020 make the most of the very warm weather that day
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xbqvd_0dichLsg00
A packed car park at Durdle Door beach in Dorset on May 20, 2020 as sun seekers enjoyed the warm weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7CPa_0dichLsg00
People walk on a pathway next to Durdle Door beach in Dorset on May 20, 2020 as they enjoy the warm weather conditions

In highly-charged scenes, MPs including the DUP's Jim Shannon and Labour's Afzal Khan spoke emotionally about their own bereavements during the pandemic and called for clarity on what had happened in No10.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said Mr Johnson's decision to swerve the confrontation - emulated by most Tory MPs - 'speaks volumes'.

She said: 'It is incredibly disappointing, but not unsurprising, that the Prime Minister of whom I asked this question is not here today despite not having any official engagements.

'I think his absence speaks volumes as does his smirks on the media, the public have already drawn their own conclusions. He can run but he can't hide.'

Cabinet Office minister Michael Ellis apologised for 'upset' caused by the allegations - but insisted that everyone should wait for the investigation to conclude.

Scotland Yard has confirmed that they are now 'in contact with the Cabinet Office' over reports of the drinks event.

The force is thought to be waiting to see if Ms Gray's inquiry identifies rule-breaking before considering whether further action is needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGehK_0dichLsg00
Two women enjoy a socially distanced drink on Wandsworth Common in South West London on May 20, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TYtkH_0dichLsg00
People sit socially distanced on the beach in Brighton on May 20, 2020 to enjoy the warm and sunny weather
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31eEkO_0dichLsg00
Two women relax in the park as they enjoy the hot weather in Sheffield on May 20, 2020

A spokesman for the Met said: 'The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office.'

Lawyers have suggested the premier being there might not have broken the law at the time, as it was technically his garden.

The raging 'Partygate' row was not even mentioned at Cabinet this morning, according to No10.

But bereaved families vented fury and accused Mr Johnson of 'smirking' rather than answering the allegations.

And Labour leader Keir Starmer said: 'Boris Johnson, your deflections and distractions are absurd. Not only did you know about the parties in Downing Street, you attended them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vccnm_0dichLsg00
Queues at a McDonald's in Peterborough after it opened for drive-through customers on May 20, 2020  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2hYr_0dichLsg00
Cars queue at the McDonald's drive-through in Hounslow as the firm reopened three outlets in London on May 20, 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ld4eO_0dichLsg00
A backlog of cars at a KFC outlet in Middlesbrough on May 20, 2020 after it opened for drive-through customers

'Stop lying to the British public. It's time to finally come clean.'

There are growing signs of disquiet among senior Tories at the hypocrisy and evasive responses from the government. It is unclear how soon Ms Gray - who has a fierce reputation in Whitehall - is set to deliver her findings.

Health minister Edward Argar said in a round of interviews this morning that he understood the public's 'anger' at the allegations, and stressed that he personally had not been at any drinks bashes in May 2020 as he was 'glued to Zoom'.

Meanwhile, Theresa May's former chief of staff Lord Barwell swiped: 'Let me put this politely: it is not *entirely clear* why the Prime Minister needs to wait for Sue Gray's report to find out if he went to a party in his own garden.'

And former Scottish Tory leader Baroness Davidson said: 'Nobody needs an official to tell them if they were at a boozy shindig in their own garden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30iOEL_0dichLsg00
Then culture secretary Oliver Dowden warned the public in a press conference on May 20, 2020 that they were allowed to meet only one person from another household outdoors and that they must remain two metres apart at all times
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cErZh_0dichLsg00
Dominic Cummings is pictured on May 20, 2020 at No 10. He had already made his infamous 30-mile trip to Barnard Castle to allegedly test his eyesight by this point, on April 12, although this was not revealed until reports about it on May 22

'People are (rightly) furious. They sacrificed so much - visiting sick or grieving relatives, funerals. What tf were any of these people thinking?'

Tory mayor of the West Midlands Andy Street said the revelations were 'unbelievable' and demanded to know if Mr Johnson was at the gathering.

One aide told MailOnline they would not have attended any such event at the time because they are 'not stupid'.

Another said the situation 'really isn't looking good'. 'He has to find a new scapegoat now. Reynolds alone won't be enough.'

They also pointed to a wider problem of trust in the PM, with polls showing his personal ratings plunging.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'She stuck to the rules': Sky News host Trevor Phillips fights the tears as he recalls his daughter's death to anorexia in lockdown - asking Oliver Dowden about No10 parties: 'Does the PM really understand why people are angry?'

Broadcaster Trevor Phillips today held back tears as he recalled the death of his daughter when strict Covid rules were still in place as he challenged Oliver Dowden over parties in Downing Street. The Sky News presenter could be seen trying to keep his emotions in check as he challenged...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson may scrap Covid restrictions to distract from Partygate, Labour suggests

Boris Johnson may scrap his plan-B Covid restriction for "party management" reasons rather than because it is the right policy, Labour has said.Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting suggested that the prime minister could move to ditch the regulations early to get out of political trouble. Mr Johnson has been engulfed by claims of lockdown rulebreaking for weeks and his party is taking a significant hit in the polls - amid rumours he might be replaced.Speaking on Sky News on Sunday morning the shadow cabinet minister said Mr Johnson being in post was good for Labour's political prospects but bad for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

PM ‘contrite’ over partygate as Dowden hints at No 10 overhaul

The Prime Minister is “contrite” over allegations of Covid rule-breaking and will seek to “address the underlying culture in Downing Street” that led to partygate, a Cabinet minister said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden admitted there were “failings” in No 10, following a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties, but he denied it was a resigning matter for Boris Johnson Mr Dowden said the Government plans to “address the kind of culture that has allowed” the reported flouting of coronavirus laws to happen, in a hint of a shake-up at the top of Mr Johnson’s administration.It comes after The Sunday...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Martin Reynolds
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Boris Johnson
Sunderland Echo

Boris Johnson was told by ‘at least two staff’ to cancel No 10 garden party

Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations of lying after two members of staff reportedly warned him to cancel the No 10 garden party. The Prime Minister defended his attendance at the ‘bring your own bottle’ party on Wednesday (12 January) after saying he believed it was “a work event”.
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson pledges to ‘address underlying culture’ of lockdown parties in bid to save job

Boris Johnson is set to overhaul his Downing Street operation in a desperate attempt to “address the underlying culture” that led to lockdown boozing, a cabinet minister has said.Tory party chair Oliver Dowden insisted on Sunday that the prime minister was “contrite” over allegations of rule-breaking, and suggested the PM would be making changes to his top team.But opposition parties doubled down on criticism of the prime minister, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying that Mr Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it.“I think he broke the law. I think he’s as good as admitted that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson won by defying the rules – and that is how he has lost

Great electoral victories always contain the seeds of eventual defeat. So wrote Matthew Engel, the Guardian columnist, after Labour’s landslide win in 1997. It took him a while to be proved right, when Tony Blair’s determination to deny the Conservatives space pushed him into alliance with a Republican US president. It has taken a shorter time to be realised in Boris Johnson’s case.No one else could have won the election two years ago, by which I mean no one else could have bounced the opposition parties into allowing the election to be held. Johnson’s refusal to accept the constraints of...
POLITICS
The Independent

PM ‘questioned by Sue Gray’ as another claim of a No 10 party emerges

Boris Johnson has reportedly been interviewed as part of the investigation into partygate allegations as claims of another lockdown breach in No 10 surfaced.The Prime Minister is said to have “shared what he knows” with senior civil servant Sue Gray about alleged parties in Downing Street as she prepares to publish her report into claims of coronavirus rule flouting as soon as this week, the Daily Telegraph reported.It comes as The Mirror said Mr Johnson attended a leaving do before Christmas 2020 during which he gave a speech to mark the departure of his defence adviser Captain Steve Higham.No 10...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byob#Britain#Labour Party#Back Garden#Uk#The House Of Commons#Nhs#Social Care Workers#Portobello Beach
The Guardian

Monday briefing: PM turns on BBC as ‘Partygate’ pressure mounts

Good Monday morning to you, Graham Russell here with the latest news to start the week. The prime minister has dealt a serious blow to the BBC’s funding in what critics say is a diversionary tactic to escape accountability for the “Partygate” revelations. With reports that dozens of Tory backbenchers have written letters of no-confidence, Boris Johnson ally Nadine Dorries said the BBC’s licence fee would be abolished in 2027 and the broadcaster’s funding frozen for the next two years, potentially leading to thousands of redundancies.
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory chairman says ‘signs are encouraging’ for ending Covid rules this month

The “signs are encouraging” for lifting Covid restrictions in England at the end of the month, a Cabinet minister has said.Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden made the comment as the Prime Minister prepares to review the Plan B rules on mandatory mask-wearing, working from home and Covid passes on January 26.Mr Dowden told Sky News’ Trevor Phillips On Sunday programme: “It has always been my hope that we would have the Plan B restrictions for the shortest period possible.(Promising data) gives us pause for hope and optimism that we may be emerging from the worst of OmicronTory chairman Oliver Dowden“I’m...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of attending leaving do and giving speech in December 2020

Boris Johnson has been accused of giving a speech at a leaving do for his defence adviser in December 2020 when Covid restrictions were in force.The prime minister has been embroiled in an ongoing scandal over a number of parties that were held at Downing Street while the public was being told to obey social distancing rules.According to The Mirror, Mr Johnson attended Captain Steve Higham’s leaving party “for a few minutes” in which he gave a speech “to thank him for his service”. The newspaper said a “small number of No 10 staff briefly said goodbye”.Although the exact date...
POLITICS
The Independent

Furious Tory MPs put Boris Johnson on notice over No 10 lockdown party revelations

Boris Johnson was facing mounting fury from within his own party on Saturday as anger grew over the partygate scandal engulfing his premiership.Former allies were among those calling on the prime minister to stand down as MPs' inboxes filled with angry correspondence from constituents.As Mr Johnson bunkered down in No 10 after another damaging week of revelations, ex-minister Tobias Ellwood was among those floating the prospect of a change at the top, saying Mr Johnson should "lead or step aside". "We need leadership," Mr Ellwood, the chair of the Commons defence committee, told the BBC.The prime minister and his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
KFC
The Independent

Johnson faces further calls to resign as reports suggest No 10 team to be culled

The Prime Minister is reportedly preparing to oust members of his inner circle over the partygate affair as another Conservative MP called for him to resign.Boris Johnson is devising a policy announcement blitz and a cull of his top team as he looks to survive the publication of senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report into lockdown-busting parties in No 10, The Sunday Times reported.Martin Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary who sent an email inviting staff to “bring your own booze” drinks in the No 10 garden during the first coronavirus lockdown, and his deputy Stuart Glassborow are likely...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson too ‘preoccupied’ by Partygate to fix NHS, says Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson cannot fix the problems facing the NHS because the Partygate scandal has left him “unable to lead”, Sir Keir Starmer is set to say.The Labour leader is preparing to accuse the prime minister of losing his authority and being “too preoccupied defending his rule-breaking” to meet the huge challenges faced by the health service.Mr Johnson is fighting to save his premiership after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in May 2020, with further reports of leaving drinks at No 10 and Whitehall during the pandemic.On Saturday, in a speech at the Fabian Society conference, Sir...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

'Wine time Fridays' leave British PM with new hangover

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson witnessed weekly drinking sessions by his staff throughout the pandemic, according to a report Saturday that stoked fresh calls from his own party for the embattled leader to quit. "We are witnessing the broken spectacle of a prime minister mired in deceit and deception, unable to lead," Labour leader Keir Starmer said in a speech Saturday. jit/bp
HEALTH
The Independent

‘This is a work event’: Dozens dressed as Boris Johnson dance outside Downing Street

Dozens of people wearing Boris Johnson masks and wigs danced outside Downing Street after details emerged of more parties held amid strict Covid rules on the eve of Prince Philip's funeral last year.The crowd were seen chanting “this is a work event” and “my name is Boris”, the former in reference to the prime minister's excuse for having attended an earlier party on 20 May 2020.Footage shows the imitators of Mr Johnson holding several different types of alcohol with some of them wearing union jacks around their shoulders.Police said officers moved along a group of around 50 people outside...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Call for probe into No 10 party ‘cover up’ allegations as PM ‘literally in hiding’

Cabinet secretary Simon Case should provide “urgent” answers about “unprecedented” allegations that No 10 staff were pressured to delete evidence of illegal parties in Downing Street, Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner has said.Her letter to the top civil servant comes after after two sources told The Independent they had been advised by a senior staff member to “clean up” their phones of anything that could “look like a party”, and follows a series of fresh revelations this week.No 10 was forced to apologise to Buckingham Palace on Friday after reports of two parties held on the eve of Prince...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘commuted’ between No 10 and Chequers just after telling public to stay at home

Boris Johnson “commuted” between Downing Street and his official country residence of Chequers during the first Covid lockdown period – even after telling the public to stay at home, No 10 has admitted.The prime minister travelled to and from his grace and favour mansion in Buckinghamshire for more than 10 days after he first asked country to stop non-essential travel on 16 March 2020.Asked about the period between 16 March and 27 March 2020, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “At that time, Mrs Johnson was heavily pregnant and had been placed in a vulnerable category and advised to minimise...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy