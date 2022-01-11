ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson to Interview in Chicago

By Mike Gill
 5 days ago
Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson will interview for the Chicago Bears head coaching opening, a source tells Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Pederson of course is the...

