Former Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson to Interview in Chicago

One of the more startling revelations that emerged at the end of the Doug Pederson Era involved owner oversight. Jeffrey Lurie meddled, on schedule. Two different investigative stories told of Lurie’s meeting with Pederson on Tuesdays, usually the quietest day of an NFL week, to review on-field decisions, personnel usage, and overall philosophies. Lurie sometimes would be critical of Pederson’s strategies, especially when Lurie believed Pederson should have called more passing plays than he had called. He wanted Pederson to commit more fully to analytics, which, generally, dictate that a pass-first attack will prevail. These criticisms even happened after wins.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO