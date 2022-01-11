2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup Event Schedule

PARK CITY, Utah — The 2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski (FIS) World Cup will be hosted by Deer Valley Resort this week from Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14.

The 2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International World Cup event at Deer Valley has moved to a daytime schedule. Conducting the Olympic-qualifying mogul and aerial competitions during daylight hours will allow for a smaller venue footprint and will require less demand for snowmaking.

“Given our current snowmaking trajectory, our team is confident that adjusting the event schedule will allow us to host a successful World Cup as we’ve done for the last 24 years of holding elite international ski competitions,” said Deer Valley Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Graff.

The updated Event Schedule:



Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Aerial Competition

9:10 am Women’s Aerial Qualifications

12:15 pm Men’s Aerial Qualifications

3:00 pm Women’s and Men’s Aerial Finals

3:50 pm Awards

Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Mogul Competition

9:10 am Women’s Mogul Qualifications

11:40 am Men’s Mogul Qualifications

2:00 pm Women’s and Men’s Mogul Finals

3:10 pm Awards

Friday, January 14, 2022 – Mogul Competition

9:10 am Women’s Mogul Qualifications

11:40 am Men’s Mogul Qualifications

2:00 pm Women’s and Men’s Mogul Finals

3:10 pm Awards All times are Mountain Time (MT) Events are open to the public Spectator access protocols are contingent on local and state health department approvals based on existing and future COVID-19 rules and regulations.



