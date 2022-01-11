ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup Event Schedule

By TownLift // Sponsored by Deer Valley Resort
TownLift
TownLift
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XyEdV_0diceMN600

PARK CITY, Utah — The 2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski (FIS) World Cup will be hosted by Deer Valley Resort this week from Wednesday, January 12 through Friday, January 14.

The 2022 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International World Cup event at Deer Valley has moved to a daytime schedule. Conducting the Olympic-qualifying mogul and aerial competitions during daylight hours will allow for a smaller venue footprint and will require less demand for snowmaking.

“Given our current snowmaking trajectory, our team is confident that adjusting the event schedule will allow us to host a successful World Cup as we’ve done for the last 24 years of holding elite international ski competitions,” said Deer Valley Vice President of Mountain Operations Steve Graff.

The updated Event Schedule:

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 – Aerial Competition

  • 9:10 am            Women’s Aerial Qualifications
  • 12:15 pm          Men’s Aerial Qualifications
  • 3:00 pm           Women’s and Men’s Aerial Finals
  • 3:50 pm           Awards

Thursday, January 13, 2022 – Mogul Competition

  • 9:10 am            Women’s Mogul Qualifications
  • 11:40 am          Men’s Mogul Qualifications
  • 2:00 pm           Women’s and Men’s Mogul Finals
  • 3:10 pm            Awards

Friday, January 14, 2022 – Mogul Competition

  • 9:10 am            Women’s Mogul Qualifications
  • 11:40 am          Men’s Mogul Qualifications
  • 2:00 pm           Women’s and Men’s Mogul Finals
  • 3:10 pm           Awards
    • All times are Mountain Time (MT)
    • Events are open to the public
    • Spectator access protocols are contingent on local and state health department approvals based on existing and future COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Park Record

Photos: Moguls and aerials skiers shine at Deer Valley freestyle World Cup

Dani Loeb crashes during the Deer Valley freestyle World Cup’s aerials competition on Wednesday. Tess Johnson during Thursday’s moguls competition at the Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup. Hanna Soar during Thursday’s moguls competition at the Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup. Olivia Giaccio during Thursday’s moguls competition at the Deer Valley FIS freestyle World Cup.
PARK CITY, UT
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian Kingsbury skis to silver for eighth World Cup medal of the season

DEER VALLEY RESORT, Utah -- Canada's Mikael Kingsbury has collected yet another World Cup medal, taking silver in men's moguls in Deer Valley, Utah, on Friday. Kingsbury finished with 82.84 points, just behind Ikuma Horishima of Japan, who scored 84.04. Sweden's Walter Wallberg came in third with 79.62 points. Quebec...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park City, UT
Local
Utah Sports
Park City, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
parkrag.com

Park City poop confirms we are in trouble with Covid

As they say, poop doesn’t lie. In this case, poop is telling us that Covid is running rampant through the Snyderville Basin and Park City. Every week, Utah’s Water Quality department posts the amount of Covid found in sewage at each water treatment facility. The last time we...
PARK CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle#Ski Resort#Mountain Operations#Aerial Competition#Women#Men S Aerial Finals#Men#Mt
theplaidhorse.com

Frederic Wandres and Bluetooth Transmit the Winning Signal With Personal Best in FEI World Cup™ Freestyle at AGDF

Wellington, FL – January 14, 2022 – The first “Friday Night Stars” evening freestyle of the 2022 Adequan® Global Dressage Festival (AGDF) in Wellington, Florida, did not disappoint. The highlight class of week one, the FEI World Cup™ Grand Prix Freestyle, presented by Lövsta Stuteri, produced top-drawer dressage, personal bests galore, and a winning score of over 81%. AGDF, which hosts seven weeks of CDI competition, runs through April 3.
WELLINGTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
utahbusiness.com

The futuristic city of Telosa might be coming to Utah

Billionaire Marc Lore is looking at Utah as a potential home for his new city, Telosa. The state is among a handful that Lore is evaluating based on economic and regulatory state policies, regional taxation, types of industries and workforces, energy, food, water, waste and materials, climate, infrastructure, availability of land, and liveability.
UTAH STATE
Fast Company

They’re building a 15-minute city from scratch in the Utah desert

In Paris, one of the first cities to champion the idea of the 15-minute city—urban planning that makes it possible to take care of most everyday errands with a short walk or bike ride—it was already fairly easy to get around without a car even before the current mayor started making changes. In a typical sprawling American suburb, it’s harder to transform streets designed for driving. But in Draper, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City, a new neighborhood is being designed from the ground up to help residents avoid the need for cars.
UTAH STATE
parkrag.com

Vail is desperately stupid in Park City

We believe in citizen journalism. We believe there are stories to tell that can help to shape our community for the better. We believe tomorrow's Park City can be better than today's. Jake. January 11, 2022 at 5:18 pm / Reply. While I selfishly hate the idea of a strike...
PARK CITY, UT
Deseret News

This was Utah’s top garden trend for 2021

It looks like Utah wants to make improvements to its fence gardens. The news: Gardening company Breck’s released the top-searched gardening trends across the U.S. from the last 12 months. National trends: Food gardens topped the list for all garden trends for the year, ranking as the most-search terms...
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
349K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy