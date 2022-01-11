L.A. Biz is now L.A. Business First

Having one mansion is great, but why not two? Those looking to double their real-estate portfolio can do just that, as an estate with two disparate homes on the grounds has just listed for a whopping $90 million in Miami. The parcel is located on Star Island, a tony enclave with views of Biscayne Bay. It’s an area that recently got a lot of buzz, as hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin bought a home here for $75 million just last month. Should this new listing go for anywhere close to its asking, it will easily exceed that Griffin’s number, which set a...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO