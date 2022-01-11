ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

L.A. Biz is now L.A. Business First

By L.A. Business First staff
bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. Business First is now live. Here’s...

www.bizjournals.com

WWD

How This L.A. Vintage Shopping Map Hopes to Bolster Small Businesses

Click here to read the full article. A new app called “LA Vintage Map” is bent on bringing shoppers to the local vintage scene in Los Angeles, and to vintage shops this means new business. The map launched last week with a roster of 220 businesses and is available on the iOS store as well as its dedicated website LaVintageMap.com. Shoppers can scour listings by area, category or name, viewing store hours and contact information in the directory.More from WWDGarage Magazine Dinner for Zendaya, Simone Leigh2019 Mother's Day Gift Guide for All MothersSofia Richie, Scott Disick Celebrate Asos, Life Is Beautiful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Industry Moves: Walmart CEO John Furner Named NRF Chairman, Neiman Marcus Makes Two Leadership Appointments + More

Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Jan. 16, 2022: The National Retail Federation (NRF) announced on Saturday that Walmart U.S. president and CEO John Furner has been elected chairman of NRF’s board of directors. Furner replaces former Qurate Retail, Inc. president and CEO Mike George, who has served in the role since 2020. Additionally, the trade organization’s nonprofit NRF Foundation named a new chair and added two directors to its board during a virtual meeting on Jan....
BUSINESS
bizjournals

The week in bankruptcies: Chris' Collision Center Inc.

Sacramento area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including zero with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended Jan. 7. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business's assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Home with zero bedrooms listed as ‘worst house on the best block’ in San Francisco sells for $1.97m

A San Francisco home that has zero bedrooms and has been described as “the worst house on the best block” has sold for nearly $2m.The house, which was built in 1900, according to real estate brokerage Redfin, is located in the Noe Valley area of San Francisco, where the median price for homes is $2.1m.On Zillow, where the house was listed by Compass, it was described as a “fantastic contractor’s special,” with the description noting that “this the worst house on the best block, making it a fantastic opportunity”.“This is an opportunity like few others to build your dream...
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

For $90 Million, You Can Snag Not One But Two Homes on Miami’s Exclusive Star Island

Having one mansion is great, but why not two? Those looking to double their real-estate portfolio can do just that, as an estate with two disparate homes on the grounds has just listed for a whopping $90 million in Miami. The parcel is located on Star Island, a tony enclave with views of Biscayne Bay. It’s an area that recently got a lot of buzz, as hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin bought a home here for $75 million just last month. Should this new listing go for anywhere close to its asking, it will easily exceed that Griffin’s number, which set a...
MIAMI, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Top of the List: Largest Triad Trucking Companies

This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest trucking companies, ranked by number of Triad employees. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The full List is available to subscribers only. Don't subscribe? Sign up today. In addition to the weekly print edition, our subscribers can view the entire List online.
INDUSTRY
CBS New York

Real Estate Broker Offers Apartment-Hunting Advice As Manhattan Rents Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — CBS2 reported Thursday about a new real estate report showing rents have not only rebounded in Manhattan, many have surpassed pre-pandemic levels. CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge spoke to a broker who has some advice for those no longer able to find any good deals. “They gave me three months along with a small additional discount and gym membership, so it was a slightly better deal during the pandemic, but now basically all that’s been erased,” Dr. Amir Mahajer said. His discounted lease from last year is coming due. He was told by management at his full-amenities apartment building in Hell’s...
MANHATTAN, NY
beintheloopchicago.com

L.A.’s Legendary Metal Band, W.A.S.P., Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Tour Of The US. First Time In Over A Decade.

Los Angeles, California-based heavy metal/hard rock veterans W.A.S.P. are celebrating their 40th anniversary in 2022, and to commemorate the occasion, the band have announced a massive world-wide tour for this upcoming spring. All dates are listed below. A presser states, “June 6th 2022 marks the 40th Anniversary of one of...
ROCK MUSIC
bizjournals

Adriana Lima sells mansion in South Florida's 'Billionaire Bunker' for $40M

A trust tied to supermodel and actress Adriana Lima sold a waterfront mansion in Indian Creek Village, also known as “Billionaire Bunker," for $40 million. The Salvador de Belgrade Trust, with accountant Gordon J. Weiss as trustee, sold the 6,465-square-foot home at 22 Indian Creek Road to Melep International, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands, with attention to Corinne D. Rosen in Bay Harbor Islands. It’s not clear who owns the LLC. The price for the off-market deal equated to $6,187 a square foot.
FLORIDA STATE
bizjournals

Larabee: Tech startup develops platform for how-to videos

Editor’s note: At the start of the year, we look at which young companies have caught our eye for hitting a milestone, bringing in funding or growing its revenue base. This company has made our list of our Startups to Watch for 2022. See the rest here. After more...
CELEBRITIES
The Ringer

Bringing Oaxaca to L.A.

When L.A.’s Guelaguetza restaurant opened in the mid-’90s, mole and mezcal and all the other treasures of Oaxacan cuisine were a long way from the cachet they carry today. Co-owner Bricia Lopez joins Dave and Chris to talk about how her family helped put their culture on the map. Discussed: where Dave will retire, hunting wild boar in the 1930s, opening a Oaxacan restaurant in Koreatown, eating tlayudas at the Four Seasons, bringing your kids into the industry, Chris’s unwarranted tie-dye skepticism, making mole vs. making bolognese, smoke as a condiment, culinary bullshit detectors, roasting chiles and complaining, and Dave’s chipotle pepper misadventures.
RESTAURANTS
City Journal

L.A.’s Billion-Dollar Failure

Who in their right mind would continue to spend $1 billion annually for a failing product? Two Los Angeles city councilmembers—Joe Buscaino and Paul Koretz—asked that question recently while introducing a motion for the city to withdraw from the Los Angeles Homelessness Services Authority. The city pays LAHSA nearly $300 million a year to administer homelessness services on its behalf, yet the agency is unwilling to provide taxpayers or city departments basic information about its activities, such as a line-item scope of services or verifiable data on program outcomes. The agency receives nearly $1 billion in annual funding from federal, state, county, and city sources.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Time Out Global

The seven worst-kept secrets in L.A.

Angelenos have name-checked these spots so much that they’re anything but unknown. We still kinda love them anyway. The more people talk about some standout secret, the less it’s, you know, secret. Something once hush-hush suddenly becomes everyone’s favorite Instagram spot, and any semblance of it being only for those in-the-know is gone.
POLITICS

