The charity-focused non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Shiba Shelter is excited to announce the completion of a 9.04 ETH donation to dog shelters as voted on by Shiba Shelter token holders. The donation round was a scheduled donation upon sell-out of the 5,555 token collection. These funds were distributed to the top 3 voted shelters, with each receiving 2.5 ETH each ($8,281 USD at the time of donation), and the remaining shelters on the list receiving 0.22 ETH each. PAWS Chicago, Muttville Senior Dog Rescue, and Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home were the recipient shelters receiving 2.5 ETH each. Sterling Shelter, Best Friends, Hope for Paws, Animal Haven, Wrightway Rescue, Korean K9 Rescue, and Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, were also on the voting list, and received 0.22 ETH each.

