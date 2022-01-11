ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ codifies same-sex marriage into state law after Murphy signs bill

By Mark Sundstrom
 5 days ago

NEW JERSEY — Same-sex marriage officially became law in New Jersey on Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation codifying marriage equality in the Garden State.

The governor said he was honored to sign the bill, which says that all state laws concerning marriage and civil unions are to be read with gender-neutral intent, according to the governor’s office.

“Despite the progress we have made as a country, there is still much work to be done to protect the LGBTQ+ community from intolerance and injustice. New Jersey is stronger and fairer when every member of our LGBTQ+ family is valued and given equal protection under the law,” Murphy said in a statement.

Same-sex marriages had been legal in New Jersey since 2013 but only based on state and federal court decisions.

The new law demonstrates the governor’s and Legislature’s commitment to protecting marriage equality by codifying it, Murphy’s office said.

