ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, MS

Megadeth, Lamb of God performing in Brandon in April

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bXmWS_0dicarR700

BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Megadeth and Lamb of God will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 16.

Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater

The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Special guests Trivium and In Flames will also perform.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Sports Zone Conversation: Eric Taylor

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Sports Zone’s Noah Newman heads to “the Vet” to catch up with former Jackson State football player Eric Taylor AKA the “Rib King” of Forest, who just might be the biggest Deion Sanders fan in Mississippi!
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MLK Car, Truck, Bike Show to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The annual MLK Car, Truck and Bike Show will be held in Jackson on Sunday, January 16. The show will be held at 440 North Mill Street in Jackson. The show starts at 1:00 p.m., judging begins at 4:30 p.m. and the trophy ceremony will begin at 5:00 p.m. Trophy categories […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brandon, MS
Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
Local
Mississippi Sports
Brandon, MS
Sports
City
Brandon, MS
WJTV 12

Local teams compete in first girls edition of the Rumble in the South

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi College played host to the first ever girls Rumble in the South. Check out highlights from some of the action in the video above and scores below: Raymond 51, Brandon 45Meridian 42, Olive Branch 26Madison Central 48, Ridgeland 21MRA 58, Noxubee County 29Northwest Rankin 51, Holmes County Central 48Hartfield 46, […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

PREVIEW: Rumble in the South

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Players and coaches from several of the top programs in the state gathered inside A.E. Wood Coliseum at Mississippi College for the Rumble in the South press conference Thursday. The premiere basketball showcase event is set for its biggest year yet with nine games on Monday. Check out the preview in […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi College faculty member earns book award

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A book written by an associate professor at Mississippi College has earned a top honor from the Mississippi Historical Society. The society has named “Complexion of Empire in Natchez: Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands,” by Dr. Christian Pinnen, associate professor of history and political science, the best Mississippi history […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Johnson
WJTV 12

Child dead after single-car crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A child died after a single-car crash in Jackson on Sunday, January 16. The Hinds County Coroner said the crash happened on Hanging Moss Road around 1:00 p.m. The identity and age of the victim has not been released at this time but the coroner said the deceased is a child.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MSBCA holds inaugural coaches convention

VIDEO ABOVE: MRA head coach Allen Pavatte and Mississippi State head coach Chris Lemonis explain the significance of the MSBCA convention. MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Baseball Coaches Association held its first convention at Madison Ridgeland Academy on Saturday. Over 70 coaches from all over the state were in attendance including Mississippi State head […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Puppy found with chemical burns in Louisiana recovering in Mississippi

Warning: Video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – A local sanctuary and rescue needs help to cover the cost to help a puppy that was found with chemical burns on its body. Officials with Coco’s House Senior Sanctuary and Rescue in Terry said Cupid was found earlier this month in […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

K-4th grade Loyd Star students quarantined until Tuesday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Loyd Star Attendance Center in Lincoln County announced all K-4th grade students will be quarantined until Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The students will be on the AB schedule when they return. Friday, Jan. 14 – No K-4th (students quarantined) 5th-12th Students with last name A-L Monday, Jan. […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing#Megadeth Lamb Of God#Ticketmaster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

9,300 new coronavirus cases, 19 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 9,300 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 19 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 634,628 with 10,625 deaths. Cumulative […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy