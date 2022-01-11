Megadeth, Lamb of God performing in Brandon in April
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Megadeth and Lamb of God will be performing at the Brandon Amphitheater on Saturday, April 16.Cody Johnson to perform at Brandon Amphitheater
The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Special guests Trivium and In Flames will also perform.
Tickets go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. through Ticketmaster or at the Amphitheater Box Office.
