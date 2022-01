There was a quite a contrast in reactions between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers after the eventful way their Wild Card game came to an end on Sunday evening. With the 49ers up 23-17 in the game's final seconds, the Cowboys were in the process of making one final attempt at a come-from-behind win after trailing 23-7 earlier in the fourth quarter. The Cowboys had the ball at the 49ers' 41-yard line with 14 seconds left to play when they called for a quarterback run by Dak Prescott, which advanced the ball to the 24-yard line. But with no time outs remaining, the Cowboys had to rush to get lined up in order to get off another play.

NFL ・ 3 HOURS AGO