Listen To Podcasts From CW69 Shows At Any Time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou can listen to podcasts from some of your favorite CW69 shows whenever you want. Just choose your favorite podcast app. You can watch The Drew Barrymore Show weekday mornings at 9 on CW69, but you can also listen to The Drew Barrymore Show Podcast whenever you want, using your favorite...

atlanta.cbslocal.com

imore.com

Spotify launches audio-timed interactive ads for podcasts

Spotify has launched Call-to-Action cards for podcast ads in its app. The interactive ads will be audio-timed when the ad begins playing on the podcast episode. Ads will also appear on episode summaries, podcast overviews, and other places in the Spotify app. Spotify might have done both a good and...
TECHNOLOGY
Sierra Sun

LISTEN: Tahoe TAP Podcast with Todd Offenbacher

Our special guest this week: Todd Offenbacher! (pronounced Tod Offenbacher) Born Oct 30th 1962 in Prince Georges, MD… He was the fastest kid in 4th grade running the 100 yard dash, quickly grounded by his parents all of 7th through 9th grade, and shot straight to the top sales person at “Offenbacher Pool n Patio” in 1979 all while holding a solid 2.7 GPA at Wooten High School!
NASA
Fort Leavenworth Lamp

Listen up! Lending an ear to podcasts around post

Several organizations across post have been producing podcasts to delve into and offer. perspectives on topics of Armywide and local interest while providing an alternative listening and educational experience for soldiers and civilians. Community engagement with LeaderUp Army Management Staff College staff recorded the latest LeaderUp podcast about the AMSC...
MILITARY
New Haven Register

Spotify Unveils Next Podcast From the Obamas, ‘The Big Hit Show’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Big Hit Show,” focused on transformational moments of pop culture, will premiere exclusively on Spotify on Jan. 12. The new podcast is being released through the Obamas’ multiyear deal with Spotify. More from Variety. Netflix Launches 'The Gay Agenda,' Podcast Celebrating LGBTQ+ Community (EXCLUSIVE) Netflix Announces 'Don't...
ENTERTAINMENT
edmidentity.com

‘Dream On’ and Listen to the Latest EP from Glaue

UK-based producer Glaue lands on Monstercat Silk with his latest release filled with dreamy soundscapes, the Dream On EP. Hailing from Essex, melodic house DJ and producer Glaue has truly come into his own over the past few years. Since beginning to blossom in 2019, his releases have landed on labels including Emergent Textures, Elliptical Sun Melodies, and Monstercat Silk. Now, Glaue has returned to the latter of those three imprints with his latest body of work, the four-track Dream On EP.
MUSIC
MotorTrend Magazine

Missing in the Mojave: Episode 205 of The Truck Show Podcast

Holman takes a five-day journey through the Mojave Desert on the East Mojave Heritage Trail and California Car Cover's Jimmy DeFrank comes back on the show with an offer that Truck Show Podcast listeners can't refuse. The Truck Show Podcast Presented by Nissan in association with Gale Banks Engineering. ...is...
CARS
Deadline

Roxane Gay Launches Talk Show Podcast With Luminary

EXCLUSIVE: Roxane Gay, the author of Bad Feminist, is back with a new podcast. The writer has teamed up with subscription podcast network Luminary to launch The Roxane Gay Agenda. The series, which premieres on January 25 in partnership with iHeartMedia, will feature conversations with Gay, who also offers uncommonly incisive reads of the politics that shape the world and popular culture. It will be produced by Gay and Curtis Fox, a veteran podcast producer who is story editor for Radiotopia’s Ear Hustle and has worked on podcasts for The New Yorkers and Esquire Magazine. The Roxane Gay Agenda is Gay’s latest audio series with...
CELEBRITIES
pawtracks.com

3 guinea pig podcasts you just have to listen to

New to guinea pig ownership? It’s fun to dive into the cavy club, but it can be overwhelming too. Luckily, there’s a community out there ready to accept you into the fold and help you through the tricky parts of new pet parenthood. In addition to the Facebook groups, we’ve got a few podcasts to help you along, coming from experts, both vets and veteran owners. They will have your back when your piggies start to fight or you can’t figure out which cage to buy. Check out these guinea pig podcasts (and follow along by watching their videos and swiping through cute pics on Instagram).
ANIMALS
countryliving.com

LeAnn Rimes Just Made a Huge Announcement on Instagram That Her Fans Won't Want to Miss

Psst — a little birdie told us that Grammy Award-winning singer LeAnn Rimes is about to help us kick off the new year in the best way possible. The "Blue" singer has been a busy bee. Between recording her upcoming studio album called God's Work, helping pour wax for her candle line, recording her lifestyle podcast Wholly Human and serving as inspiration judge on the discovery+ competition series Meet Your Makers Showdown, we're constantly trying to keep up with what LeAnn has in the works. As if that doesn't already sound like a jam-packed catalog of accomplishments, the singer just shared even more exciting news with fans on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Saget Talks Humor and Grief in a Final Interview: “Laughter Is Healing”

In one of Bob Saget’s final interviews, the actor and comedian sat down with a friend for a televised segment he hoped would help raise awareness for a cause close to his heart. In as segment that aired on CBS Mornings Friday, which was taped on Dec. 6, weeks before his untimely death, Saget spoke with CBS’ chief medical expert Dr. Jon LaPook about losing his sister to scleroderma, the work he has done to help find a cure for the rare autoimmune disorder and using humor to cope with grief, saying that it’s “the only way my family survived.” Saget was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Watch: Bob Saget Reveals How Humor Helped Him Cope With Grief In ‘CBS Mornings’ Interview – Update

UPDATE, with video Comedian Bob Saget gave one of his final interviews to CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook last month, and the talk aired today on CBS Mornings. Watch the interview above. In the interview, which was taped Dec. 6, Saget speaks to LaPook about losing his sister in 1994 to scleroderma, a connective tissue disease. Saget explains how humor and performing helped him cope with the grief, saying, “It was a defense mechanism, and it truly helped me survive.” Saget, who starred in television’s Full House and hosted American’s Funniest Home Videos, died Jan. 9 in his room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida (he had performed in nearby Ponte Vedra Beach the previous evening). Although a cause of death has not yet been determined, a Florida medical examiner has ruled out drugs or foul play. LaPook’s interview with Saget aired Friday, Jan. 14, on CBS Mornings. The morning show, co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Tributes Bob Saget

Sunday Update: America’s Funniest Home Videos released a touching tribute to former host, Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9. Watch Alfonso Ribeiro in the video above. Previously: America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay tribute to Bob Saget Sunday with clips and remembrances. The long-running ABC show shared a preview today. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,” the show says in a statement. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.” The show’s YouTube account featuring the preview asks viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget became a strong advocate for the scleroderma community after losing his sister to the disease. In the preview clip, Saget is seen in an interview recalling the various voices he used in narrating the home videos, voices that will be immediately recognizable to anyone who ever watched. Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida. The show’s tribute will air at the top of Sunday’s episode, Jan. 16 at 7 pm ET/PT. Watch the preview clip above.
CELEBRITIES
allclassical.org

2022: Words of the Year from our Listeners

On the January 2, 2022 episode of Sunday Brunch, host Suzanne Nance put out the call: what is YOUR word for 2022? The responses poured in, and we are so pleased to share these inspiring words from YOU, our listeners!. What’s your word for 2022? Gather inspiration below!. View...
RECIPES
Variety

Bridget Everett’s Comedy Can Be Blue on Stage But ‘Somebody Somewhere’ Leans Into the Tender Moments

Although Bridget Everett has a number of impressive screen credits on her résumé — from films “Trainwreck” and “Patti Cake$” to such television shows as “Inside Amy Schumer,” “Lady Dynamite” and “Unbelievable” — she is also known for work on stage. Touring with her band, The Tender Moments, and starring in several comedy cabaret shows has allowed her to show off her musical talents, and now she is getting the chance to do that on a larger scale with “Somebody Somewhere.” In the HBO series launching Jan. 16 at 10:30 p.m., her character, Sam, finds new purpose in a community...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Disney+ Earth Day Plans Unveiled, Three New Movies And Specials On Tap – TCA

The power of each of us to create change for the better and inspire others with the wonders of the world will be underlined by the Disney+ lineup of Earth Day programming, announced today at the Television Critics Assn. Winter Press Tour. The streaming offerings on tap include Polar Bear, the next wildlife movie from Disneynature; Explorer: The Last Tepui, the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running Explorer series; and The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, a special update based on the 2018 documentary on the making of Apricot Lane Farms. All will premiere exclusively on Disney+ on April 22. For Polar Bear, Disney+...
MOVIES

