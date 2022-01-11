Listen To Podcasts From CW69 Shows At Any Time

Sunday Update: America’s Funniest Home Videos released a touching tribute to former host, Bob Saget, who died on Jan. 9. Watch Alfonso Ribeiro in the video above. Previously: America’s Funniest Home Videos will pay tribute to Bob Saget Sunday with clips and remembrances. The long-running ABC show shared a preview today. “Bob was the backbone of a TV show that has gone on to entertain not only America, but the world,” the show says in a statement. “Bob made us smile, he made us laugh out loud and, oftentimes, he would make us giggle. A comedy legend. A kind soul. Our dear friend. We will miss you, Bob.” The show’s YouTube account featuring the preview asks viewers to consider donating to the Scleroderma Research Foundation. Saget became a strong advocate for the scleroderma community after losing his sister to the disease. In the preview clip, Saget is seen in an interview recalling the various voices he used in narrating the home videos, voices that will be immediately recognizable to anyone who ever watched. Saget died on Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida. The show’s tribute will air at the top of Sunday’s episode, Jan. 16 at 7 pm ET/PT. Watch the preview clip above.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO