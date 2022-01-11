ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Cleared to back up

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Merzlikins (lower body) will serve as the backup to Joonas Korpisalo against the Blackhawks on...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
1stohiobattery.com

Elvis Merzlikins Is Back: Goaltender Returns With Second Shutout Of Season Against Hurricanes

He returned to the crease against arguably the hottest — and best team — in the NHL. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves as the Columbus Blue Jackets blew out the Carolina Hurricanes 6-0 on Thursday night at PNC Arena. It’s Merzlikins’ second shutout of the season and ninth of his career. The win snapped the Hurricanes' six-game point streak.
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Blackhawks#The Hockey Writers
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

SvoNotes: Blue Jackets back to the drawing board after loss to Florida

Some days, you get the bear, and some days the bear gets you. The Blue Jackets had no trouble getting the bear on Thursday night, perhaps playing their best all-around game of the season in a 6-0 thrashing of Carolina. The bear fought back on Saturday night in South Florida....
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked in Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, as Detroit defended their home ice to the tune of a 4-0 shutout win. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy