49ers' Trent Williams: Pushing to play Sunday

 5 days ago

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Williams (elbow) is doing "everything he can" to face...

SF

Trent Williams, K'Waun Williams Expected to Play; Azeez Al-Shaair Questionable vs. Cowboys

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be nearing full strength heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed the final injury report heading into the weekend with left tackle Trent Williams not having any designation. The left tackle suffered an elbow injury in the team's Week 17 win over the Houston Texans that held him out of the critical regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. This week, Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, however, is expected to be a full go for his third postseason appearance in 12 seasons.
Trent Williams: Elbow has made a lot of improvement

The 49ers had to play without left tackle Trent Williams last Sunday, but it looks like he’s on track to play this weekend. Williams returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant and said after the session that his elbow injury is in a lot better shape than he was at this time last week.
Kyle Shanahan
Trent Williams
Jimmy Garoppolo, Trent Williams off 49ers injury report

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and left tackle Trent Williams are both good to go for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Garoppolo returned last Sunday after missing one game with a right thumb injury. He was listed as questionable for that game, but did not get any injury designation for the Wild Card round.
#49ers#Cowboys#San Francisco#American Football
NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About The Refs

Dallas Cowboys fans were not happy with the officiating at the end of Sunday night’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys lost to the 49ers, 23-17, when Dak Prescott was unable to spike the ball in time with the clock running out. Following the game, Cowboys fans...
Ref Runs Into Dak Prescott, Costs Cowboys Final Play

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the dumbest way possible Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were on a late drive in an attempt to steal a last-second win in the Wild Card round, made a terrible play-call, then had an official cost them precious time as they tried to stop the clock. It was freaking wild.
Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
Look: Dez Bryant Has Blunt Message For Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott and Dez Bryant did great things together during during their two years in Dallas together. But as Bryant watches his former quarterback struggle against the 49ers today, he has a blunt message for him. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Bryant ripped Dak for making a bad throw that...
Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
Cowboys Fans Called Out For Despicable Behavior After Loss

Dallas Cowboys fans aren’t handling the loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers, 23-17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday evening. The game came down to one final play, with the Cowboys unable to get a play off following a rush up the middle by Dak Prescott.
Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
