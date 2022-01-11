49ers' Trent Williams: Pushing to play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers appear to be nearing full strength heading into their Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. On Friday, Kyle Shanahan revealed the final injury report heading into the weekend with left tackle Trent Williams not having any designation. The left tackle suffered an elbow injury in the team's Week 17 win over the Houston Texans that held him out of the critical regular season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. This week, Williams was a limited participant on Thursday and Friday, however, is expected to be a full go for his third postseason appearance in 12 seasons.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO