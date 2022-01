The Metropolitan Police has been accused of “double standards” after saying it would await the outcome of a Government inquiry before deciding whether to investigate breaches of Covid laws at Downing Street parties.Scotland Yard indicated any police investigation would depend on evidence unearthed in the Cabinet Office inquiry carried out by Sue Gray, adding: “If the inquiry identifies evidence of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence it will be passed to the Met for further consideration.”Some lawyers and policing commentators described the approach as suggesting there was one rule for those in power and another for everyone else.Raj Chada,...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO