HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The number of current active cases of COVID has jumped above 1,000 for the first time in over a year. As of Thursday morning, the number of active cases stands at 1,016. The last time the active case count was that high was Dec. 3 of 2020 when the count was 1,130. The active case count has increased by 774 cases since Jan. 3.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO