Bucks' Sandro Mamukelashvili: Minimal impact in loss

Moments after helping deliver the Bengals' first playoff win in 31 years, Joe Burrow accomplished another, albeit minor feat by making an entire press room erupt in laughter. Wearing sunglasses that complemented his "Joe Cool" nickname, Burrow was asked how hard it was to watch Derek Carr attempt to lead the Raiders on a game-tying drive in the final two minutes. Ahead 26-19, Burrow was forced to watch as Carr led a furious drive that included a 23-yard completion to tight end Darren Waller on third-and-17 with 1:16 left. Carr and the Raiders had three shots to score from the 9-yard-line in the game's last half-minute.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO