Hockey

Jets' Nathan Beaulieu: Enters COVID-19 protocols

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Beaulieu was added to league's COVID-19...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Jets' Kristian Reichel: Exits COVID-19 protocols

Reichel exited the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Saturday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports. Reichel has averaged 9:29 of ice time and has scored one goal over his four NHL appearances this season. The 23-year-old could figure into a fourth-line role in the near future with four of the Jets' forwards currently residing on injured reserve.
NHL
Yardbarker

Nikolaj Ehlers among five Jets to exit COVID-19 protocol

After returning home from a successful road trip to Detroit, the Winnipeg Jets received some very encouraging news during their first practice back at Canada Life Centre as five skaters have exited the National Hockey League’s COVID-19 protocol. Prior to the club’s Saturday morning practice, there were a handful...
NHL
Person
Nathan Beaulieu
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Looked Like His Usual Self In Emotional Return To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask now has 540 starts in net for the Boston Bruins. His most recent one was a lot different than the others, the goaltender admitted Thursday night. Rask said that it was an emotional experience as he made his long-awaited return for the Bruins on Thursday night, his first game in net for Boston in 218 days. The 34-year-old showed very little rust in his first game back from offseason hip surgery, stopping 25 of the 27 shots that the Philadelphia Flyers sent his way and helping Boston notch a 3-2 victory at TD Garden. Simply put, Tuukka...
NHL
WNCT

Necas produces on birthday as Hurricanes beat Canucks 4-1

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and an assist on his 23rd birthday and the Carolina Hurricanes stopped a two-game skid by beating the Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday. Vincent Trocheck also had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes, who regained their scoring touch after being shut out for the […]
NHL
#Jets#Covid
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Brushes twine in victory

Wilson registered a goal in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Islanders. Wilson opened the scoring with a wicked wrist shot in the first period. He'd gone eight straight games without recording a point, but his 15th career game-winning tally gives him positive momentum heading into Sunday's home clash with the Canucks.
NHL
CBS Sports

Wild's Andrew Hammond: Joins big club

Hammond was added to the active roster from the taxi squad Friday. Cam Talbot is still sidelined with a lower-body injury, so Hammond will serve as Kaapo Kahkonen's backup for Friday's game against Anaheim. Hammond will likely return to the taxi squad as soon as Talbot is cleared to return.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Brayden Point: Six-game, eight-point streak

Point scored a power-play goal Saturday in a 3-1 victory over Dallas. He has scored eight points (five goals, three assists) during a six-game point streak. Point found twine Saturday from the low slot on the power play, and he's put up a goal in five of the six games of the streak. Point has 15 goals on the season and is tied with Ondrej Palat for second on the Bolts' goal list, behind only Steven Stamkos who has 18. But Point's productivity has been elite. He's been restricted to 26 games, 12 fewer than Palat and 13 less than Stamkos. There's a strong chance that Point will be the team's top-goal guy by season's end.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Unleashes barrage in loss

Ovechkin finished with one goal on seven shots in a 4-2 loss to the Canucks on Sunday. Ovechkin has put together a complete resurgence this season, knocking in his 26th goal past Thatcher Demko on the power play in the first period Sunday. The veteran scorer is up to 13 points with the man advantage this season and has logged 54 points in 39 games overall.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres blanked in Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres were no match for the Red Wings on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena, as Detroit defended their home ice to the tune of a 4-0 shutout win. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
CBS Sports

Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Picks up concussion

Hendrickson suffered a concussion during Saturday's wild-card win against the Raiders. Now that he's in the protocol for head injuries, Hendrickson's status will be one to watch in advance of the divisional round. Through 17 appearances (including postseason) since arriving in Cincinnati as a free agent in the offseason, he's been a regular in the box score, with at least a half sack in 14 different games.
NFL
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Has The Latest On The High-Flying Panthers

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – As the Panthers begin a new week, it’s the same old story. The Cats are the best team in hockey. And the team doesn’t just beat opponents, they dominate. Florida is on the best offensive run over the last eight games the NHL has seen in more than a quarter century. Overall, the Panthers are 8-0-1 in their last nine games and are outscoring opponents by more than double. Now, the Cats hit the road. We Want 10 If you have been to a Panthers game the last few weeks, you heard the chant. If you watched games, you heard it...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Sidney Crosby: Logs helper Saturday

Crosby posted an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sharks. Crosby's 20th assist of the season was a timely one, as he set up Jake Guentzel 37 seconds into overtime. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Crosby -- that was tied for his longest dry spell of the season. He's up to 25 points, 64 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 25 contests overall while playing in his usual top-line role.
NHL

