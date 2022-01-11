ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where people in St. Cloud are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qaa80_0dicZVFC00
McGhiever // Wikicommons

Where people in St. Cloud are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Cloud, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Cloud between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicZVFC00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#50. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Springfield to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 12 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MXqOV_0dicZVFC00
SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ames, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Ames to St. Cloud: 40 (#37 most common destination from Ames)
- Net migration: 28 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicZVFC00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#48. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 16

- Migration from Punta Gorda to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CguGK_0dicZVFC00
Public Domain

#47. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Watertown to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Watertown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicZVFC00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Cloud: 14 (#223 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 3 to Colorado Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d64dr_0dicZVFC00
Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#45. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Deltona to St. Cloud: 44 (#81 most common destination from Deltona)
- Net migration: 27 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicZVFC00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#44. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from McAllen to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 18 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3hkb_0dicZVFC00
Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Lincoln to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Lincoln https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicZVFC00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Tampa to St. Cloud: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 2 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicZVFC00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Kansas City to St. Cloud: 9 (#237 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 11 to Kansas City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UFIo9_0dicZVFC00
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Iowa City to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 22 to Iowa City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Hdc_0dicZVFC00
12019 // Pixabay

#39. Columbus, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Columbus to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 23 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicZVFC00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#38. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Wichita Falls to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Wichita Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m9yMI_0dicZVFC00
Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#37. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from North Port to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 28 to North Port https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicZVFC00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Madison to St. Cloud: 103 (#49 most common destination from Madison)
- Net migration: 74 to St. Cloud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYYHe_0dicZVFC00
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Provo to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Provo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicZVFC00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Des Moines to St. Cloud: 10 (#133 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 21 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicZVFC00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Omaha to St. Cloud: 11 (#156 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 20 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zzfe_0dicZVFC00
Seabear70// Wikimedia

#32. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Sioux Falls to St. Cloud: 14 (#82 most common destination from Sioux Falls)
- Net migration: 18 to Sioux Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0jzI_0dicZVFC00
Dirk// Wikimedia

#31. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Dubuque to St. Cloud: 1 (#40 most common destination from Dubuque)
- Net migration: 32 to Dubuque

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BfiYt_0dicZVFC00
Andrew Filer//wikimedia

#30. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

- Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 33
- Migration from Bismarck to St. Cloud: 9 (#50 most common destination from Bismarck)
- Net migration: 24 to Bismarck https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicZVFC00
Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Seattle to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicZVFC00
Pixabay

#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Santa Maria to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Santa Maria https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicZVFC00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 38
- Migration from Charlotte to St. Cloud: 30 (#200 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 8 to Charlotte https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicZVFC00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Chicago to St. Cloud: 279 (#140 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 240 to St. Cloud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicZVFC00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Portland to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVCIq_0dicZVFC00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Grand Island to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Grand Island https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicZVFC00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 45
- Migration from Pittsburgh to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 45 to Pittsburgh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42tyb5_0dicZVFC00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Sioux City to St. Cloud: 393 (#3 most common destination from Sioux City)
- Net migration: 346 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0dicZVFC00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from Tyler to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 47 to Tyler

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicZVFC00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Washington to St. Cloud: 67 (#241 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 19 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhJks_0dicZVFC00
Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from La Crosse to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 48 to La Crosse https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicZVFC00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Atlanta to St. Cloud: 9 (#322 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 42 to Atlanta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QyCYf_0dicZVFC00
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#17. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 53
- Migration from Anchorage to St. Cloud: 14 (#170 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 39 to Anchorage https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZlBr_0dicZVFC00
Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Appleton to St. Cloud: 71 (#18 most common destination from Appleton)
- Net migration: 11 to St. Cloud

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicZVFC00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Denver to St. Cloud: 92 (#149 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 27 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzkdS_0dicZVFC00
Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#14. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Fayetteville to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 73 to Fayetteville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicZVFC00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from San Diego to St. Cloud: 3 (#319 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 74 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zjeoa_0dicZVFC00
Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 100
- Migration from Eau Claire to St. Cloud: 18 (#37 most common destination from Eau Claire)
- Net migration: 82 to Eau Claire https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicZVFC00
Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 106
- Migration from San Antonio to St. Cloud: 64 (#153 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 42 to San Antonio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qo3cW_0dicZVFC00
Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#10. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 107
- Migration from Grand Forks to St. Cloud: 122 (#6 most common destination from Grand Forks)
- Net migration: 15 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicZVFC00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 116
- Migration from Riverside to St. Cloud: 23 (#235 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 93 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oi64T_0dicZVFC00
Noel Pennington//Flickr

#8. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Memphis to St. Cloud: 18 (#182 most common destination from Memphis)
- Net migration: 105 to Memphis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicZVFC00
Pixabay

#7. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Austin to St. Cloud: 0
- Net migration: 128 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4URfMR_0dicZVFC00
Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mankato, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Mankato to St. Cloud: 136 (#8 most common destination from Mankato)
- Net migration: 9 to Mankato https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicZVFC00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 203
- Migration from Phoenix to St. Cloud: 87 (#183 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 116 to Phoenix https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHV57_0dicZVFC00
Kim Schuster // Flickr

#4. Rochester, MN Metro Area

- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 234
- Migration from Rochester to St. Cloud: 86 (#16 most common destination from Rochester)
- Net migration: 148 to Rochester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LjRC3_0dicZVFC00
Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#3. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 251
- Migration from Fargo to St. Cloud: 170 (#11 most common destination from Fargo)
- Net migration: 81 to Fargo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20pJLY_0dicZVFC00
Canva

#2. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 335
- Migration from Duluth to St. Cloud: 628 (#2 most common destination from Duluth)
- Net migration: 293 to St. Cloud https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faXFq_0dicZVFC00
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 4,327
- Migration from Minneapolis to St. Cloud: 6,460 (#1 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 2,133 to St. Cloud

