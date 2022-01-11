McGhiever // Wikicommons

Where people in St. Cloud are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Cloud, MN Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Cloud between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#50. Springfield, MO Metro Area

SD Dirk // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Ames, IA Metro Area

Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#48. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

Public Domain

#47. Watertown-Fort Drum, NY Metro Area

Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Springfield to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 12 to Springfield- Migration to Ames in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Ames to St. Cloud: 40 (#37 most common destination from Ames)- Net migration: 28 to St. Cloud- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Punta Gorda to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 16 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Watertown in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Watertown to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 17 to Watertown- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Cloud: 14 (#223 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 3 to Colorado Springs

Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#45. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#44. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

Katherine Welles // Shutterstock

#43. Lincoln, NE Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#42. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#41. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Deltona to St. Cloud: 44 (#81 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 27 to St. Cloud- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from McAllen to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 18 to McAllen- Migration to Lincoln in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Lincoln to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 19 to Lincoln- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Tampa to St. Cloud: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 2 to Tampa- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Kansas City to St. Cloud: 9 (#237 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 11 to Kansas City

Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Iowa City, IA Metro Area

12019 // Pixabay

#39. Columbus, IN Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#38. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

Pat McGinley // Shutterstock

#37. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#36. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Iowa City in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Iowa City to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 22 to Iowa City- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Columbus to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 23 to Columbus- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Wichita Falls to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 26 to Wichita Falls- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from North Port to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 28 to North Port- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Madison to St. Cloud: 103 (#49 most common destination from Madison)- Net migration: 74 to St. Cloud

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#33. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Seabear70// Wikimedia

#32. Sioux Falls, SD Metro Area

Dirk// Wikimedia

#31. Dubuque, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Provo to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 30 to Provo- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Des Moines to St. Cloud: 10 (#133 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 21 to Des Moines- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Omaha to St. Cloud: 11 (#156 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 20 to Omaha- Migration to Sioux Falls in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Sioux Falls to St. Cloud: 14 (#82 most common destination from Sioux Falls)- Net migration: 18 to Sioux Falls- Migration to Dubuque in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Dubuque to St. Cloud: 1 (#40 most common destination from Dubuque)- Net migration: 32 to Dubuque

Andrew Filer//wikimedia

#30. Bismarck, ND Metro Area

Public Domain

#29. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Pixabay

#28. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#26. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Bismarck in 2015-2019: 33- Migration from Bismarck to St. Cloud: 9 (#50 most common destination from Bismarck)- Net migration: 24 to Bismarck- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Seattle to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 34 to Seattle- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Santa Maria to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 35 to Santa Maria- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 38- Migration from Charlotte to St. Cloud: 30 (#200 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 8 to Charlotte- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Chicago to St. Cloud: 279 (#140 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 240 to St. Cloud

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#25. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#23. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Sioux City, IA-NE-SD Metro Area

CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Portland to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 39 to Portland- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Grand Island to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 45 to Grand Island- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 45- Migration from Pittsburgh to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 45 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Sioux City in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Sioux City to St. Cloud: 393 (#3 most common destination from Sioux City)- Net migration: 346 to St. Cloud- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Tyler to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 47 to Tyler

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#20. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Alan Froegel // Wikimedia Commons

#19. La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Frank K. // Wikicommons

#17. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Washington to St. Cloud: 67 (#241 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 19 to St. Cloud- Migration to La Crosse in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from La Crosse to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 48 to La Crosse- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Atlanta to St. Cloud: 9 (#322 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 42 to Atlanta- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 53- Migration from Anchorage to St. Cloud: 14 (#170 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 39 to Anchorage- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Appleton to St. Cloud: 71 (#18 most common destination from Appleton)- Net migration: 11 to St. Cloud

f11photo // Shutterstock

#15. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#14. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#13. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Itrytohelp32 // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Eau Claire, WI Metro Area

Pixabay

#11. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Denver to St. Cloud: 92 (#149 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 27 to St. Cloud- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Fayetteville to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 73 to Fayetteville- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from San Diego to St. Cloud: 3 (#319 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 74 to San Diego- Migration to Eau Claire in 2015-2019: 100- Migration from Eau Claire to St. Cloud: 18 (#37 most common destination from Eau Claire)- Net migration: 82 to Eau Claire- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from San Antonio to St. Cloud: 64 (#153 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 42 to San Antonio

Glorioussandwich // Wikimedia

#10. Grand Forks, ND-MN Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#9. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

Noel Pennington//Flickr

#8. Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area

Pixabay

#7. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Bobak Ha'Eri // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Mankato, MN Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#5. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Kim Schuster // Flickr

#4. Rochester, MN Metro Area

Fargo-Moorhead CVB // Flickr

#3. Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area

Canva

#2. Duluth, MN-WI Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#1. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Forks in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Grand Forks to St. Cloud: 122 (#6 most common destination from Grand Forks)- Net migration: 15 to St. Cloud- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 116- Migration from Riverside to St. Cloud: 23 (#235 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 93 to Riverside- Migration to Memphis in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Memphis to St. Cloud: 18 (#182 most common destination from Memphis)- Net migration: 105 to Memphis- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Austin to St. Cloud: 0- Net migration: 128 to Austin- Migration to Mankato in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Mankato to St. Cloud: 136 (#8 most common destination from Mankato)- Net migration: 9 to Mankato- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 203- Migration from Phoenix to St. Cloud: 87 (#183 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 116 to Phoenix- Migration to Rochester in 2015-2019: 234- Migration from Rochester to St. Cloud: 86 (#16 most common destination from Rochester)- Net migration: 148 to Rochester- Migration to Fargo in 2015-2019: 251- Migration from Fargo to St. Cloud: 170 (#11 most common destination from Fargo)- Net migration: 81 to Fargo- Migration to Duluth in 2015-2019: 335- Migration from Duluth to St. Cloud: 628 (#2 most common destination from Duluth)- Net migration: 293 to St. Cloud- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 4,327- Migration from Minneapolis to St. Cloud: 6,460 (#1 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 2,133 to St. Cloud