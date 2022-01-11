LPS.1 // Wikicommons

Where people in Stockton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Stockton, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Stockton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#50. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Eugene to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 67 to Eugene- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Manchester to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 67 to Manchester- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 68 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Lexington to Stockton: 15 (#119 most common destination from Lexington)- Net migration: 53 to Lexington- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Wichita Falls to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 70 to Wichita Falls

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

skeeze // Pixabay

#43. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

#42. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

Pixabay

#41. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Atlanta to Stockton: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 130 to Stockton- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Portland to Stockton: 314 (#48 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 242 to Stockton- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 74- Migration from Houston to Stockton: 274 (#99 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 200 to Stockton- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 77- Migration from Austin to Stockton: 63 (#136 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 14 to Austin- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Santa Maria to Stockton: 66 (#51 most common destination from Santa Maria)- Net migration: 16 to Santa Maria

Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#40. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#39. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#38. Redding, CA Metro Area

M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#36. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 84- Migration from Albany to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 84 to Albany- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Washington to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 86 to Washington- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Redding to Stockton: 166 (#8 most common destination from Redding)- Net migration: 78 to Stockton- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Albuquerque to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 98 to Albuquerque- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Gainesville to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 98 to Gainesville

Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#35. El Centro, CA Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#33. Boise City, ID Metro Area

TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#32. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

Public Domain

#31. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from El Centro to Stockton: 21 (#35 most common destination from El Centro)- Net migration: 87 to El Centro- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Tampa to Stockton: 27 (#241 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 91 to Tampa- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Boise City to Stockton: 167 (#27 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 49 to Stockton- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 121- Migration from Kansas City to Stockton: 11 (#229 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 110 to Kansas City- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Madera to Stockton: 36 (#33 most common destination from Madera)- Net migration: 86 to Madera

JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#30. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#28. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

Ken L. // Flickr

#26. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Omaha to Stockton: 30 (#119 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 93 to Omaha- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Santa Cruz to Stockton: 75 (#33 most common destination from Santa Cruz)- Net migration: 53 to Santa Cruz- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Twin Falls to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 135 to Twin Falls- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 147- Migration from Fort Collins to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 147 to Fort Collins- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 161- Migration from Charleston to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 161 to Charleston

Matt314 // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

Daderot // Wikicommons

#24. Chico, CA Metro Area

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

Armona // Wikicommons

#22. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#21. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Santa Rosa to Stockton: 86 (#44 most common destination from Santa Rosa)- Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 169- Migration from Chico to Stockton: 260 (#11 most common destination from Chico)- Net migration: 91 to Stockton- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 206- Migration from Killeen to Stockton: 0- Net migration: 206 to Killeen- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 224- Migration from Hanford to Stockton: 107 (#21 most common destination from Hanford)- Net migration: 117 to Hanford- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from Raleigh to Stockton: 7 (#218 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 229 to Raleigh

Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#17. Salinas, CA Metro Area

Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#16. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 250- Migration from Dallas to Stockton: 145 (#154 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 105 to Dallas- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 259- Migration from Phoenix to Stockton: 330 (#70 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 71 to Stockton- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Seattle to Stockton: 241 (#93 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 44 to Seattle- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 293- Migration from Salinas to Stockton: 293 (#19 most common destination from Salinas)- Net migration: 0 to Stockton- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 380- Migration from Yuba City to Stockton: 113 (#11 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 267 to Yuba City

David Jordan // Wikicommons

#15. Fresno, CA Metro Area

randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#13. Reno, NV Metro Area

Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#12. Merced, CA Metro Area

nickchapman // Wikicommons

#11. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 400- Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 637 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)- Net migration: 237 to Stockton- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 447- Migration from Las Vegas to Stockton: 370 (#46 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 77 to Las Vegas- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 448- Migration from Reno to Stockton: 67 (#54 most common destination from Reno)- Net migration: 381 to Reno- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 458- Migration from Merced to Stockton: 374 (#10 most common destination from Merced)- Net migration: 84 to Merced- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 464- Migration from Bakersfield to Stockton: 166 (#33 most common destination from Bakersfield)- Net migration: 298 to Bakersfield

SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

California Droning // Shutterstock

#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#7. Visalia, CA Metro Area

BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

Basar // Wikicommons

#5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

Public Domain

#3. Modesto, CA Metro Area

Pixabay

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 467- Migration from San Diego to Stockton: 1,243 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 776 to Stockton- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 480- Migration from Vallejo to Stockton: 498 (#7 most common destination from Vallejo)- Net migration: 18 to Stockton- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 625- Migration from Riverside to Stockton: 255 (#80 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 370 to Riverside- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 662- Migration from Visalia to Stockton: 670 (#5 most common destination from Visalia)- Net migration: 8 to Stockton- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 707- Migration from Los Angeles to Stockton: 1,115 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 408 to Stockton- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 1,003- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Stockton: 144 (#20 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)- Net migration: 859 to San Luis Obispo- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,596- Migration from San Jose to Stockton: 3,150 (#5 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 3,333- Migration from Modesto to Stockton: 2,490 (#1 most common destination from Modesto)- Net migration: 843 to Modesto- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 3,636- Migration from Sacramento to Stockton: 3,375 (#4 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 261 to Sacramento- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,945- Migration from San Francisco to Stockton: 10,599 (#4 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 6,654 to Stockton