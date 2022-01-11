ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Where people in Stockton are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejiWb_0dicZTTk00
LPS.1 // Wikicommons

Where people in Stockton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Stockton, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Stockton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z5uPn_0dicZTTk00
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#50. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Eugene to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Eugene https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWzCL_0dicZTTk00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Manchester to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Manchester https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicZTTk00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 68

- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCsvI_0dicZTTk00
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Lexington to Stockton: 15 (#119 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 53 to Lexington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G35ox_0dicZTTk00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#46. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Wichita Falls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicZTTk00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Atlanta to Stockton: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 130 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicZTTk00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Portland to Stockton: 314 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 242 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicZTTk00
skeeze // Pixabay

#43. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Houston to Stockton: 274 (#99 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 200 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRMwG_0dicZTTk00
Pixabay

#42. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Austin to Stockton: 63 (#136 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 14 to Austin https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WfSzq_0dicZTTk00
Pixabay

#41. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Santa Maria to Stockton: 66 (#51 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 16 to Santa Maria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jzKJQ_0dicZTTk00
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock

#40. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Albany to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Albany https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicZTTk00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#39. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Washington to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Washington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eIxOQ_0dicZTTk00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#38. Redding, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Redding to Stockton: 166 (#8 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 78 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZjWDP_0dicZTTk00
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Albuquerque to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Albuquerque https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicZTTk00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#36. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Gainesville to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Gainesville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iWpDc_0dicZTTk00
Cbl62 // Wikicommons

#35. El Centro, CA Metro Area

- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from El Centro to Stockton: 21 (#35 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 87 to El Centro https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicZTTk00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Tampa to Stockton: 27 (#241 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 91 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227RBa_0dicZTTk00
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#33. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Boise City to Stockton: 167 (#27 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 49 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicZTTk00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#32. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Kansas City to Stockton: 11 (#229 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 110 to Kansas City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UexOQ_0dicZTTk00
Public Domain

#31. Madera, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Madera to Stockton: 36 (#33 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 86 to Madera

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicZTTk00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#30. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Omaha to Stockton: 30 (#119 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 93 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LBEBT_0dicZTTk00
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons

#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Stockton: 75 (#33 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Cruz https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sh39B_0dicZTTk00
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons

#28. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Twin Falls to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 135 to Twin Falls https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02StUZ_0dicZTTk00
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Fort Collins to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Fort Collins https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicZTTk00
Ken L. // Flickr

#26. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Charleston to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 161 to Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GCbsA_0dicZTTk00
Matt314 // Wikicommons

#25. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Stockton: 86 (#44 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6Ur7_0dicZTTk00
Daderot // Wikicommons

#24. Chico, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Chico to Stockton: 260 (#11 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 91 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicZTTk00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#23. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Killeen to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 206 to Killeen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NTIA5_0dicZTTk00
Armona // Wikicommons

#22. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Hanford to Stockton: 107 (#21 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 117 to Hanford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicZTTk00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#21. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from Raleigh to Stockton: 7 (#218 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 229 to Raleigh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicZTTk00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Dallas to Stockton: 145 (#154 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 105 to Dallas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicZTTk00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 259
- Migration from Phoenix to Stockton: 330 (#70 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 71 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicZTTk00
Public Domain

#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Seattle to Stockton: 241 (#93 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 44 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x0LN8_0dicZTTk00
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons

#17. Salinas, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Salinas to Stockton: 293 (#19 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 0 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkygW_0dicZTTk00
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#16. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 380
- Migration from Yuba City to Stockton: 113 (#11 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 267 to Yuba City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gZ4hP_0dicZTTk00
David Jordan // Wikicommons

#15. Fresno, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 400
- Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 637 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 237 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicZTTk00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 447
- Migration from Las Vegas to Stockton: 370 (#46 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 77 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1O4z_0dicZTTk00
Lómelinde // Wikicommons

#13. Reno, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 448
- Migration from Reno to Stockton: 67 (#54 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 381 to Reno https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bDu6v_0dicZTTk00
Mark Miller // Wikicommons

#12. Merced, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 458
- Migration from Merced to Stockton: 374 (#10 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 84 to Merced https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17L4RS_0dicZTTk00
nickchapman // Wikicommons

#11. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 464
- Migration from Bakersfield to Stockton: 166 (#33 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 298 to Bakersfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicZTTk00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 467
- Migration from San Diego to Stockton: 1,243 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 776 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g3AEA_0dicZTTk00
California Droning // Shutterstock

#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 480
- Migration from Vallejo to Stockton: 498 (#7 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 18 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRjtR_0dicZTTk00
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 625
- Migration from Riverside to Stockton: 255 (#80 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 370 to Riverside https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTB0O_0dicZTTk00
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons

#7. Visalia, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 662
- Migration from Visalia to Stockton: 670 (#5 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 8 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicZTTk00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 707
- Migration from Los Angeles to Stockton: 1,115 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 408 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cx8nA_0dicZTTk00
Basar // Wikicommons

#5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 1,003
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Stockton: 144 (#20 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 859 to San Luis Obispo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MaS3Q_0dicZTTk00
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,596
- Migration from San Jose to Stockton: 3,150 (#5 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rrOX_0dicZTTk00
Public Domain

#3. Modesto, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 3,333
- Migration from Modesto to Stockton: 2,490 (#1 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 843 to Modesto https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicZTTk00
Pixabay

#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 3,636
- Migration from Sacramento to Stockton: 3,375 (#4 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 261 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicZTTk00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,945
- Migration from San Francisco to Stockton: 10,599 (#4 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 6,654 to Stockton

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

