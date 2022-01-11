Where people in Stockton are moving to most
LPS.1 // Wikicommons
Where people in Stockton are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Stockton, CA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Stockton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Stockton metro area
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#50. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Eugene to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Eugene
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#49. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Manchester to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 67 to Manchester
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#48. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Myrtle Beach
FloNight // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area- Migration to Lexington in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Lexington to Stockton: 15 (#119 most common destination from Lexington)
- Net migration: 53 to Lexington
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#46. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Wichita Falls to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Wichita Falls
You may also like: Closest national parks to Stockton
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Atlanta to Stockton: 201 (#134 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 130 to Stockton
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#44. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Portland to Stockton: 314 (#48 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 242 to Stockton
skeeze // Pixabay
#43. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 74
- Migration from Houston to Stockton: 274 (#99 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 200 to Stockton
Pixabay
#42. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 77
- Migration from Austin to Stockton: 63 (#136 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 14 to Austin
Pixabay
#41. Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Maria in 2015-2019: 82
- Migration from Santa Maria to Stockton: 66 (#51 most common destination from Santa Maria)
- Net migration: 16 to Santa Maria
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Stockton
Wangkun Jia // Shutterstock
#40. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 84
- Migration from Albany to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 84 to Albany
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#39. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 86
- Migration from Washington to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 86 to Washington
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons
#38. Redding, CA Metro Area- Migration to Redding in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Redding to Stockton: 166 (#8 most common destination from Redding)
- Net migration: 78 to Stockton
M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area- Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Albuquerque to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Albuquerque
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia
#36. Gainesville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Gainesville to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 98 to Gainesville
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Stockton
Cbl62 // Wikicommons
#35. El Centro, CA Metro Area- Migration to El Centro in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from El Centro to Stockton: 21 (#35 most common destination from El Centro)
- Net migration: 87 to El Centro
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia
#34. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Tampa to Stockton: 27 (#241 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 91 to Tampa
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#33. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Boise City to Stockton: 167 (#27 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 49 to Stockton
TommyBrison // Shutterstock
#32. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 121
- Migration from Kansas City to Stockton: 11 (#229 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 110 to Kansas City
Public Domain
#31. Madera, CA Metro Area- Migration to Madera in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Madera to Stockton: 36 (#33 most common destination from Madera)
- Net migration: 86 to Madera
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Stockton metro area
JonClee86 // Wikicommons
#30. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Omaha to Stockton: 30 (#119 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 93 to Omaha
Aaronbrick // Wikicommons
#29. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Cruz in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from Santa Cruz to Stockton: 75 (#33 most common destination from Santa Cruz)
- Net migration: 53 to Santa Cruz
Frank Schulenburg // Wikicommons
#28. Twin Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Twin Falls in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Twin Falls to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 135 to Twin Falls
Citycommunications // Wikicommons
#27. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 147
- Migration from Fort Collins to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 147 to Fort Collins
Ken L. // Flickr
#26. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 161
- Migration from Charleston to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 161 to Charleston
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Stockton metro area
Matt314 // Wikicommons
#25. Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area- Migration to Santa Rosa in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Santa Rosa to Stockton: 86 (#44 most common destination from Santa Rosa)
- Net migration: 82 to Santa Rosa
Daderot // Wikicommons
#24. Chico, CA Metro Area- Migration to Chico in 2015-2019: 169
- Migration from Chico to Stockton: 260 (#11 most common destination from Chico)
- Net migration: 91 to Stockton
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia
#23. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 206
- Migration from Killeen to Stockton: 0
- Net migration: 206 to Killeen
Armona // Wikicommons
#22. Hanford-Corcoran, CA Metro Area- Migration to Hanford in 2015-2019: 224
- Migration from Hanford to Stockton: 107 (#21 most common destination from Hanford)
- Net migration: 117 to Hanford
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#21. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 236
- Migration from Raleigh to Stockton: 7 (#218 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 229 to Raleigh
You may also like: Metros where people in Stockton are getting new jobs
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 250
- Migration from Dallas to Stockton: 145 (#154 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 105 to Dallas
DPPed// Wikimedia
#19. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 259
- Migration from Phoenix to Stockton: 330 (#70 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 71 to Stockton
Public Domain
#18. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Seattle to Stockton: 241 (#93 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 44 to Seattle
Naotake Murayama // Wikicommons
#17. Salinas, CA Metro Area- Migration to Salinas in 2015-2019: 293
- Migration from Salinas to Stockton: 293 (#19 most common destination from Salinas)
- Net migration: 0 to Stockton
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#16. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 380
- Migration from Yuba City to Stockton: 113 (#11 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 267 to Yuba City
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Stockton metro area
David Jordan // Wikicommons
#15. Fresno, CA Metro Area- Migration to Fresno in 2015-2019: 400
- Migration from Fresno to Stockton: 637 (#12 most common destination from Fresno)
- Net migration: 237 to Stockton
randy andy // Shutterstock
#14. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 447
- Migration from Las Vegas to Stockton: 370 (#46 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 77 to Las Vegas
Lómelinde // Wikicommons
#13. Reno, NV Metro Area- Migration to Reno in 2015-2019: 448
- Migration from Reno to Stockton: 67 (#54 most common destination from Reno)
- Net migration: 381 to Reno
Mark Miller // Wikicommons
#12. Merced, CA Metro Area- Migration to Merced in 2015-2019: 458
- Migration from Merced to Stockton: 374 (#10 most common destination from Merced)
- Net migration: 84 to Merced
nickchapman // Wikicommons
#11. Bakersfield, CA Metro Area- Migration to Bakersfield in 2015-2019: 464
- Migration from Bakersfield to Stockton: 166 (#33 most common destination from Bakersfield)
- Net migration: 298 to Bakersfield
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Stockton that require a graduate degree
SD Dirk // Flickr
#10. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 467
- Migration from San Diego to Stockton: 1,243 (#25 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 776 to Stockton
California Droning // Shutterstock
#9. Vallejo, CA Metro Area- Migration to Vallejo in 2015-2019: 480
- Migration from Vallejo to Stockton: 498 (#7 most common destination from Vallejo)
- Net migration: 18 to Stockton
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#8. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 625
- Migration from Riverside to Stockton: 255 (#80 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 370 to Riverside
VISALIA2010 // Wikicommons
#7. Visalia, CA Metro Area- Migration to Visalia in 2015-2019: 662
- Migration from Visalia to Stockton: 670 (#5 most common destination from Visalia)
- Net migration: 8 to Stockton
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 707
- Migration from Los Angeles to Stockton: 1,115 (#49 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 408 to Stockton
Basar // Wikicommons
#5. San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Luis Obispo in 2015-2019: 1,003
- Migration from San Luis Obispo to Stockton: 144 (#20 most common destination from San Luis Obispo)
- Net migration: 859 to San Luis Obispo
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#4. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 1,596
- Migration from San Jose to Stockton: 3,150 (#5 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 1,554 to Stockton
Public Domain
#3. Modesto, CA Metro Area- Migration to Modesto in 2015-2019: 3,333
- Migration from Modesto to Stockton: 2,490 (#1 most common destination from Modesto)
- Net migration: 843 to Modesto
Pixabay
#2. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 3,636
- Migration from Sacramento to Stockton: 3,375 (#4 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 261 to Sacramento
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#1. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 3,945
- Migration from San Francisco to Stockton: 10,599 (#4 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 6,654 to Stockton
Comments / 0