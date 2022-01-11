ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Antonio Brown admits his wild exit from Jets game was 'unnecessary and unprofessional' as the (still) shirtless former Bucs star touches down in LA after a week of partying in New York

By Nathan Salt, Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Antonio Brown was, once again, half naked as he touched down in Los Angeles on Monday night following a week of partying in New York City and his bizarre, shirtless exit from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' January 2 game against the Jets.

Brown has a history of disciplinary issues with several teams in recent years, but the Bucs drew the line by releasing him on Thursday after his meltdown at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

In the third quarter of that game, following an argument with head coach Bruce Arians and heated discussions with teammates, Brown, 33, bolted from the sidelines and removed his jersey before jogging off the field, possibly, for the last time as an NFL player.

'It probably wasn't necessary or professional,' Brown admitted to TMZ on Monday, having headed to Los Angeles to hang out with Kanye West.

As teammates and coaches were left stunned by his latest on-field outburst, Brown chose to stay in the limelight by partying in New York City with rappers like Meek Mill and Fabolous over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apkDA_0dicZSb100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7VoR_0dicZSb100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvK7B_0dicZSb100
Brown had a chauffeured SUV waiting for him at the airport in Los Angeles after his arrival 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08tmmY_0dicZSb100
Brown quickly put on a sweatshirt, jacket, and gold chain before stepping off the plane 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1iPk_0dicZSb100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dc0CR_0dicZSb100
Brown greeted a woman with a hug on the tarmac, but she has not been identified publicly
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDdDZ_0dicZSb100
Embattled NFL star Antonio Brown says he knew his decision to leave the field against the Jets was 'unnecessary and unprofessional'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wLCQf_0dicZSb100
The 33-year-old was pictured partying with rapper Meek Mill in New York City amid the fallout

The fallout has been nasty since Brown's release with the receiver accusing the Bucs and Arians of giving him a 'powerful and sometimes dangerous painkiller' ahead of Sunday's win over the Jets.

In a statement issued via his lawyer on Wednesday, Brown claimed that he was forced to play despite team officials knowing he had a serious ankle injury.

Brown said that at one point the pain from the injury became too extreme, forcing him to sit on the sidelines. He claims that then triggered a confrontation with Arians, which saw the coach make a throat cutting gesture while mouthing 'You're done.'

The exit from the field happened shortly afterwards, Brown claims.

The divisive seven-time Pro bowler also questioned his friendship with quarterback Tom Brady during an interview with the Full Send Podcast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vmx1Y_0dicZSb100
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians, center, and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, right, watch as quarterback Tom Brady, left, warms-up before a game against the New York Jets
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f2Acr_0dicZSb100
Antonio Brown seen leaving the sideline on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xgn8A_0dicZSb100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bttD_0dicZSb100
Brown had claimed that he was forced to play despite having to nurse a bad ankle injury 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qtX5n_0dicZSb100
Through his attorney, Brown released a statement explaining his exit from the Jets game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oRZ4U_0dicZSb100

'To me, a friend is someone who's got your back,' Brown said. 'Not everybody in sports is going to be your friend.

'Tom Brady's my friend, why? Because I'm a good football player. He needs me to play football. People have different meanings of what friendship is.'

Brady had previously been credited with reviving Brown's career at two clubs: first, in New England, where the embattled NFL star played a single game in 2019 before getting released amid sexual assault allegations; and then in Tampa, where the pair won a Super Bowl last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lEPJe_0dicZSb100
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey 

Brown even lived with Brady in Tampa for a short time as they prepared for the 2020 season.

Brown continued, lamenting the one-year, make-good contract he signed with Tampa Bay before this season — a $3.1 million deal that reportedly included another $3 million in potential bonuses.

As Brown made it seem Friday, Brady should have done more to help him negotiate a better contract with more guarantees.

'I'm out here getting prove-it contracts, you say you're my friend?' Brown asked. 'I shouldn't be playing on that type of deal when I came here and we won a Super Bowl.'

Brown was officially released on Thursday by Bucs general manager Jason Licht, who told ESPN that the team rejected a request from Brown's agent to guarantee certain contract bonuses.

That agent, Ed Wasielewski, did not respond to DailyMail.com's request for comment.

It remains unclear if Brown's abrupt departure was motivated over any displeasure with his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rbxp0_0dicZSb100
Brown was officially released on Thursday by Bucs GM Jason Licht (pictured), who tells ESPN that the team rejected a request from Brown's agent to guarantee the contract bonuses

Another mystery: Brown's final earnings for the 2021 season.

By bolting off the sideline following his argument with Arians on Sunday, Brown may have cost himself nearly $1 million in bonuses, according to multiple reports, although it's uncertain if he would have qualified for those incentives with only one game left to play.

Brown's younger brother, former University of Pittsburgh running back Desmond Brown, called his older sibling 'selfish' for quitting on his teammates, and suggested that he may have been upset over a contract issue.

'… he wanted to get those incentives and realized it wasn't going to happen,' Desmond told the Daily Caller.

Desmond also wondered if 'something happened in the locker room' at halftime to upset Brown.

Regardless, Desmond said his brother's exit was 'a real selfish move,' adding that 'there's no honor in quitting.'

On Friday, Brown said he still wants to play in the NFL ('it's my passion'), but his future in the league remains in serious jeopardy after his past week.

As DailyMail.com revealed Thursday, Brown snuck lingerie blogger Ava Louise into his Jersey City hotel room on New Year's Day, in defiance of the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, to film a series of pornographic videos with the woman.

Louise, who shot to fame in 2020 after she filmed herself licking a toilet seat in a bid to catch COVID, told DailyMail.com she spent an hour with the wide receiver and snuck past security to join Brown for the sex session.

The 23-year-old said he had wanted her to spend the night with him, but she declined after discovering she would have to be smuggled out of his room ahead of his 7am meeting with Brady.

Louise also said Brown hinted at something big for Sunday's game against the Jets.

'He kept mumbling and then waking up and saying, 'I'm going to give you tickets, I can't wait for you to see what I do tomorrow,' she told DailyMail.com.

Whether or not Brown was foreshadowing Sunday's outburst remains uncertain, but the receiver did grab headlines against the Jets when he ended a sideline argument with Arians by ripping off his shirt and pads before throwing them into the stands and running off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EcztQ_0dicZSb100
Louise, seen sporting a Buccaneers hat, said Brown predicted something big at Sunday's game
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Otj1I_0dicZSb100
Brown and Louise are seen together in his hotel bed after their sex session on Saturday night

From there, as seen in a series of Instagram pictures, Brown got a ride from chauffeur to New York City, where he ultimately went to sit courtside at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where the Nets were hosting the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Thursday, Arians told reporters that Brown was upset that he was not being targeted enough in the opening half of last Sunday's game and that the situation evolved to a boiling point in the third quarter.

'At no point and time during that game did he ever ask for the trainer or doctor about his ankle. That's the normal protocol. ... I was never notified of it,' Arians said, discussing the circumstances of Brown's bizarre exit in detail for the first time publicly.

'He was very upset at halftime about who was getting targeted. We got that calmed down. Players took care of that,' the coach added. 'It started again on the sideline. We called the personnel group that he had played in the entire game. He refused to go in the game.'

Arians said when he became aware of the situation, he went to Brown to ask 'what's going on?'

The coach said Brown responded 'I ain't playing ... I ain't getting the ball.'

'That's when I said you're done. Get out of here. That's the end of it. We are working on Carolina,' Arians said, referring to this week's opponent. 'That's the end of the story. Hopefully it ends today.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V7ls7_0dicZSb100
Social media influencer Ava Louise, 23 - who went viral for licking a toilet seat in a bid to catch covid in 2020 - told DailyMail.com how Brown allegedly snuck her past hotel security the previous night for a steamy sex romp

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Awful Penalty In Bucs vs. Eagles

It didn’t take very long for us to get a highly questionable penalty in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Philadelphia Eagles game. On the Buccaneers’ first drive of the game, the Eagles were called for a very questionable roughing the passer penalty on Tom Brady. Brady was hit...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Message For Tom Brady

Earlier Saturday morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself in the headlines. Just two weeks after storming off the field, Brown had a message for his former quarterback. The talented wide receiver said Tom Brady is “his guy,” despite comments to the contrary from last week.
NFL
CBS Boston

ESPN’s Seth Wickersham Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire After This Playoff Run With Bucs

BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady plans to play football forever. Or so we think. One ESPN writer — who’s spent a lot of time covering Tom Brady — thinks that the end is much closer for the 44-year-old QB. In an article featuring playoff predictions from different ESPN analysts, writers and personalities, Wickersham shared that he’s got a feeling that this playoff run will be the final one for TB12. “We know that the Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger will retire. But I think Tom Brady will, too,” Wickersham said. Wickersham couched the claim by saying it’s “just a hunch.” Still, given that Wickerhsam released a 500-plus-page book...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Antonio Brown
Person
Kanye
Person
Fabolous
The Spun

Tom Brady Names 1 Player Who Stood Out On Sunday

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady loves what running back Giovani Bernard did on Sunday against the Eagles. He got the majority of the reps at running back due to Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones being hurt and did a stellar job. He finished with 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries while also catching five passes for 39 yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Buccaneers#American Football#Bucs#Tmz
The Independent

Tom Brady leads Tampa Bay Buccaneers to wildcard win over Philadelphia Eagles

Tom Brady shone as his quest for an eighth Super Bowl title continued with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers easing into week two of the play-offs courtesy of a routine victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.The reigning NFL champions made light work of the challenge ahead of them, running out 31-15 winners in the wildcard round.Two unanswered touchdowns on short runs from first Giovani Bernard and then Ke’Shawn Vaughn had the Bucs well ahead, leading 17-0 at half-time before Brady took centre stage..@MikeEvans13_ goes flipping into the end zone! #GoBucs 📺: #PHIvsTB on FOX📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/UuUj1l70ie— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022The...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Eliminated From NFL Playoffs After 31-15 Loss To Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 271 yards and two touchdowns Sunday, helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers launch their bid for a return to the Super Bowl with a dominating 31-15 NFC wild-card playoff victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The defending champions set the tempo from the start, with Brady leading a pair of long TD drives in the opening quarter and building the lead to 17-0 by halftime. The seven-time Super Bowl winner finished off the Eagles with TD passes of 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski and 36 yards to Mike Evans, improving his dazzling playoff record to 35-11...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Fans Brawl After Cowboys-49ers Game

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round on Sunday in horrible fashion. The 23-17 defeat clearly had people in their feelings and that was on display after the game as fans brawled in the parking lot. Here's video of what happened:. It's hard...
NFL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

289K+
Followers
12K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy