Where people in Springfield, Massachusetts are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Springfield, MA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Springfield, Massachusetts between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#49. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#48. Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY Metro Area

#47. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#46. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 78- Migration from Las Vegas to Springfield: 13 (#249 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 65 to Las Vegas- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Colorado Springs to Springfield: 56 (#147 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 25 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Poughkeepsie in 2015-2019: 82- Migration from Poughkeepsie to Springfield: 72 (#65 most common destination from Poughkeepsie)- Net migration: 10 to Poughkeepsie- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Chicago to Springfield: 315 (#131 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 232 to Springfield- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 86- Migration from Atlanta to Springfield: 188 (#138 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 102 to Springfield

#45. Spartanburg, SC Metro Area

#44. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#43. Burlington-South Burlington, VT Metro Area

#42. Norwich-New London, CT Metro Area

#41. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Spartanburg in 2015-2019: 92- Migration from Spartanburg to Springfield: 4 (#81 most common destination from Spartanburg)- Net migration: 88 to Spartanburg- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 94- Migration from Charleston to Springfield: 24 (#135 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 70 to Charleston- Migration to Burlington in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Burlington to Springfield: 50 (#39 most common destination from Burlington)- Net migration: 46 to Burlington- Migration to Norwich in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Norwich to Springfield: 190 (#16 most common destination from Norwich)- Net migration: 94 to Springfield- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Houston to Springfield: 34 (#249 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 65 to Houston

#40. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#39. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

#38. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#37. Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Metro Area

#36. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 103- Migration from San Francisco to Springfield: 172 (#101 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 69 to Springfield- Migration to Deltona in 2015-2019: 106- Migration from Deltona to Springfield: 7 (#165 most common destination from Deltona)- Net migration: 99 to Deltona- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 107- Migration from Miami to Springfield: 231 (#103 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 124 to Springfield- Migration to Lakeland in 2015-2019: 110- Migration from Lakeland to Springfield: 100 (#49 most common destination from Lakeland)- Net migration: 10 to Lakeland- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 113- Migration from Augusta to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 113 to Augusta

#35. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#34. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#33. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#32. Greenville, NC Metro Area

#31. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 114- Migration from Cincinnati to Springfield: 39 (#160 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 75 to Cincinnati- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Orlando to Springfield: 255 (#70 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 138 to Springfield- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 119- Migration from Columbus to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 119 to Columbus- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 125- Migration from Greenville to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 125 to Greenville- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 126- Migration from Cape Coral to Springfield: 19 (#141 most common destination from Cape Coral)- Net migration: 107 to Cape Coral

#30. Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area

#29. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#28. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area

#27. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#26. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bridgeport in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from Bridgeport to Springfield: 396 (#19 most common destination from Bridgeport)- Net migration: 268 to Springfield- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from San Diego to Springfield: 160 (#123 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 24 to Springfield- Migration to North Port in 2015-2019: 138- Migration from North Port to Springfield: 195 (#28 most common destination from North Port)- Net migration: 57 to Springfield- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Seattle to Springfield: 94 (#165 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 48 to Seattle- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 143- Migration from Scranton to Springfield: 6 (#123 most common destination from Scranton)- Net migration: 137 to Scranton

#25. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

#24. Columbia, SC Metro Area

#23. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#22. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

#21. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Cleveland to Springfield: 6 (#240 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 140 to Cleveland- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Columbia to Springfield: 30 (#120 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 116 to Columbia- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from Virginia Beach to Springfield: 56 (#171 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 95 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 152- Migration from Kansas City to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 152 to Kansas City- Migration to Manchester in 2015-2019: 153- Migration from Manchester to Springfield: 105 (#25 most common destination from Manchester)- Net migration: 48 to Manchester

#20. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#19. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#16. Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 157- Migration from Denver to Springfield: 34 (#234 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 123 to Denver- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Pittsburgh to Springfield: 121 (#99 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 63 to Pittsburgh- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 192- Migration from Dallas to Springfield: 22 (#288 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 170 to Dallas- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 195- Migration from Charlotte to Springfield: 120 (#107 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 75 to Charlotte- Migration to Albany in 2015-2019: 204- Migration from Albany to Springfield: 284 (#24 most common destination from Albany)- Net migration: 80 to Springfield

#15. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#13. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 210- Migration from New Haven to Springfield: 375 (#17 most common destination from New Haven)- Net migration: 165 to Springfield- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from Phoenix to Springfield: 12 (#310 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 224 to Phoenix- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 236- Migration from Portland to Springfield: 170 (#21 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 66 to Portland- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 269- Migration from Washington to Springfield: 195 (#159 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 74 to Washington- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 275- Migration from Tampa to Springfield: 86 (#154 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 189 to Tampa

#10. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#9. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

#8. Pittsfield, MA Metro Area

#7. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

#6. Barnstable Town, MA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 322- Migration from Los Angeles to Springfield: 266 (#124 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 56 to Los Angeles- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 343- Migration from Durham to Springfield: 24 (#121 most common destination from Durham)- Net migration: 319 to Durham- Migration to Pittsfield in 2015-2019: 414- Migration from Pittsfield to Springfield: 902 (#1 most common destination from Pittsfield)- Net migration: 488 to Springfield- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 461- Migration from Philadelphia to Springfield: 477 (#67 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 16 to Springfield- Migration to Barnstable Town in 2015-2019: 478- Migration from Barnstable Town to Springfield: 478 (#3 most common destination from Barnstable Town)- Net migration: 0 to Springfield

#5. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#3. Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area

#2. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#1. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 685- Migration from Providence to Springfield: 897 (#6 most common destination from Providence)- Net migration: 212 to Springfield- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 790- Migration from New York to Springfield: 2,267 (#48 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 1,477 to Springfield- Migration to Hartford in 2015-2019: 2,001- Migration from Hartford to Springfield: 1,498 (#8 most common destination from Hartford)- Net migration: 503 to Hartford- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 2,040- Migration from Worcester to Springfield: 2,845 (#3 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 805 to Springfield- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 5,141- Migration from Boston to Springfield: 8,327 (#5 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 3,186 to Springfield

