Saint Joseph, MO

Where people in St. Joseph are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BkNW_0dicZOJL00
Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Joseph between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQYyu_0dicZOJL00
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#44. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Medford to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Medford https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8fy3_0dicZOJL00
Sanibel Sun // WikiCommons

#43. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 11
- Migration from Cape Coral to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Cape Coral https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DZrlb_0dicZOJL00
CletusDitto // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Tyler, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 11

- Migration from Tyler to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 11 to Tyler https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicZOJL00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from San Francisco to St. Joseph: 0

- Net migration: 12 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicZOJL00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from Detroit to St. Joseph: 5 (#273 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 7 to Detroit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L777H_0dicZOJL00
Jeffness // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Lansing to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Lansing https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubj0F_0dicZOJL00
Carol Ann Mossa // Shutterstock

#38. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Punta Gorda to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Punta Gorda https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNGGV_0dicZOJL00
Wikimedia

#37. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Joseph: 13 (#189 most common destination from Oklahoma City)
- Net migration: 2 to Oklahoma City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYWmf_0dicZOJL00
Matt Ruddick // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Muncie, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Muncie to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Muncie https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31DK1z_0dicZOJL00
Zereshk // Wikimedia

#35. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Tucson to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Tucson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicZOJL00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Atlanta to St. Joseph: 22 (#284 most common destination from Atlanta)
- Net migration: 5 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fsIw3_0dicZOJL00
Pixabay

#33. Greeley, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Greeley to St. Joseph: 12 (#93 most common destination from Greeley)
- Net migration: 6 to Greeley https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N28cp_0dicZOJL00
Kzollman // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Manhattan to St. Joseph: 21 (#94 most common destination from Manhattan)
- Net migration: 3 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VlG2q_0dicZOJL00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Indianapolis to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Indianapolis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicZOJL00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Denver to St. Joseph: 9 (#295 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 10 to Denver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicZOJL00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Los Angeles to St. Joseph: 6 (#347 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 15 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bJEIO_0dicZOJL00
Photolitherland // Wikicommons

#28. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 22
- Migration from Little Rock to St. Joseph: 4 (#173 most common destination from Little Rock)
- Net migration: 18 to Little Rock https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicZOJL00
skeeze // Pixabay

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Houston to St. Joseph: 39 (#246 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 15 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HW6Ax_0dicZOJL00
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 25
- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Joseph: 31 (#177 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 6 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uXlI_0dicZOJL00
Ted Eytan // Wikicommons

#25. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from The Villages to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 26 to The Villages

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicZOJL00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#24. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Omaha to St. Joseph: 93 (#73 most common destination from Omaha)
- Net migration: 65 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qWR3X_0dicZOJL00
AbeEzekowitz // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Joplin, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Joplin to St. Joseph: 159 (#9 most common destination from Joplin)
- Net migration: 131 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SdQ2u_0dicZOJL00
Distrito Medico Monterrey // Flickr

#22. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from McAllen to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 28 to McAllen https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicZOJL00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Tampa to St. Joseph: 10 (#294 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 20 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20KHPv_0dicZOJL00
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 31
- Migration from Dallas to St. Joseph: 24 (#282 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 7 to Dallas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6XQn_0dicZOJL00
Grguy2011 // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 34
- Migration from Grand Rapids to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 34 to Grand Rapids https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicZOJL00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#18. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Ithaca to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 35 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7qpN_0dicZOJL00
Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#17. Madison, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Madison to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 39 to Madison https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLLF_0dicZOJL00
Stephen Zimmermann // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Buffalo to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Buffalo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ns9JS_0dicZOJL00
Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#15. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 42
- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 42 to Louisville/Jefferson County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y62Wu_0dicZOJL00
Quasselkasper // Wikimedia

#14. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Lawrence to St. Joseph: 37 (#41 most common destination from Lawrence)
- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lpbeH_0dicZOJL00
Mjrmtg // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Athens to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 54 to Athens https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbEvu_0dicZOJL00
JamesPatrick.pro // Shutterstock

#12. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 68
- Migration from Davenport to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 68 to Davenport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicZOJL00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#11. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 71
- Migration from Topeka to St. Joseph: 24 (#37 most common destination from Topeka)
- Net migration: 47 to Topeka https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicZOJL00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#10. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Salt Lake City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r0sSr_0dicZOJL00
Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#9. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 183
- Migration from Portland to St. Joseph: 0
- Net migration: 183 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MB3bA_0dicZOJL00
Kristin Nador // Flickr

#8. Wichita, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Wichita to St. Joseph: 45 (#66 most common destination from Wichita)
- Net migration: 182 to Wichita https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bn3Ff_0dicZOJL00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from St. Louis to St. Joseph: 223 (#70 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 4 to St. Louis https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opV8Q_0dicZOJL00
Jose Kevo // Wikicommons

#6. Springfield, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 232
- Migration from Springfield to St. Joseph: 206 (#13 most common destination from Springfield)
- Net migration: 26 to Springfield https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12foRx_0dicZOJL00
David Wilson // Flickr

#5. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cape Girardeau in 2015-2019: 264
- Migration from Cape Girardeau to St. Joseph: 4 (#48 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)
- Net migration: 260 to Cape Girardeau

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCTKo_0dicZOJL00
Pixabay

#4. Columbia, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 266
- Migration from Columbia to St. Joseph: 242 (#7 most common destination from Columbia)
- Net migration: 24 to Columbia https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e7rp1_0dicZOJL00
Katherine Dowler // Wikimedia

#3. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 285
- Migration from Jefferson City to St. Joseph: 296 (#5 most common destination from Jefferson City)
- Net migration: 11 to St. Joseph https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicZOJL00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 349
- Migration from Des Moines to St. Joseph: 16 (#110 most common destination from Des Moines)
- Net migration: 333 to Des Moines https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48X2jC_0dicZOJL00
TommyBrison // Shutterstock

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,834
- Migration from Kansas City to St. Joseph: 2,456 (#5 most common destination from Kansas City)
- Net migration: 622 to St. Joseph

Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

