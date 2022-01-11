Tim Kiser // Wikimedia

Where people in St. Joseph are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. Joseph, MO-KS Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. Joseph between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#44. Medford, OR Metro Area

#43. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area

#42. Tyler, TX Metro Area

#41. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#40. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Medford to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 10 to Medford- Migration to Cape Coral in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Cape Coral to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 11 to Cape Coral- Migration to Tyler in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Tyler to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 11 to Tyler- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from San Francisco to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 12 to San Francisco- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from Detroit to St. Joseph: 5 (#273 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 7 to Detroit

#39. Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area

#38. Punta Gorda, FL Metro Area

#37. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

#36. Muncie, IN Metro Area

#35. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lansing in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Lansing to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 15 to Lansing- Migration to Punta Gorda in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Punta Gorda to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 15 to Punta Gorda- Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Oklahoma City to St. Joseph: 13 (#189 most common destination from Oklahoma City)- Net migration: 2 to Oklahoma City- Migration to Muncie in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Muncie to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 16 to Muncie- Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Tucson to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 16 to Tucson

#34. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

#33. Greeley, CO Metro Area

#32. Manhattan, KS Metro Area

#31. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Atlanta to St. Joseph: 22 (#284 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 5 to St. Joseph- Migration to Greeley in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Greeley to St. Joseph: 12 (#93 most common destination from Greeley)- Net migration: 6 to Greeley- Migration to Manhattan in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Manhattan to St. Joseph: 21 (#94 most common destination from Manhattan)- Net migration: 3 to St. Joseph- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Indianapolis to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 19 to Indianapolis- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Denver to St. Joseph: 9 (#295 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 10 to Denver

#29. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#28. Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area

#27. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#26. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#25. The Villages, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Los Angeles to St. Joseph: 6 (#347 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 15 to Los Angeles- Migration to Little Rock in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Little Rock to St. Joseph: 4 (#173 most common destination from Little Rock)- Net migration: 18 to Little Rock- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Houston to St. Joseph: 39 (#246 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 15 to St. Joseph- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Colorado Springs to St. Joseph: 31 (#177 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 6 to St. Joseph- Migration to The Villages in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from The Villages to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 26 to The Villages

#24. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#23. Joplin, MO Metro Area

#22. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area

#21. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#20. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Omaha to St. Joseph: 93 (#73 most common destination from Omaha)- Net migration: 65 to St. Joseph- Migration to Joplin in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Joplin to St. Joseph: 159 (#9 most common destination from Joplin)- Net migration: 131 to St. Joseph- Migration to McAllen in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from McAllen to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 28 to McAllen- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Tampa to St. Joseph: 10 (#294 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 20 to Tampa- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Dallas to St. Joseph: 24 (#282 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 7 to Dallas

#19. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area

#18. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

#17. Madison, WI Metro Area

#16. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area

#15. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Rapids in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Grand Rapids to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 34 to Grand Rapids- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Ithaca to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 35 to Ithaca- Migration to Madison in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Madison to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 39 to Madison- Migration to Buffalo in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Buffalo to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 42 to Buffalo- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 42 to Louisville/Jefferson County

#14. Lawrence, KS Metro Area

#13. Athens-Clarke County, GA Metro Area

#12. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL Metro Area

#11. Topeka, KS Metro Area

#10. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Lawrence in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Lawrence to St. Joseph: 37 (#41 most common destination from Lawrence)- Net migration: 9 to Lawrence- Migration to Athens in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Athens to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 54 to Athens- Migration to Davenport in 2015-2019: 68- Migration from Davenport to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 68 to Davenport- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 71- Migration from Topeka to St. Joseph: 24 (#37 most common destination from Topeka)- Net migration: 47 to Topeka- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 75 to Salt Lake City

#9. Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area

#8. Wichita, KS Metro Area

#7. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#6. Springfield, MO Metro Area

#5. Cape Girardeau, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 183- Migration from Portland to St. Joseph: 0- Net migration: 183 to Portland- Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Wichita to St. Joseph: 45 (#66 most common destination from Wichita)- Net migration: 182 to Wichita- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from St. Louis to St. Joseph: 223 (#70 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 4 to St. Louis- Migration to Springfield in 2015-2019: 232- Migration from Springfield to St. Joseph: 206 (#13 most common destination from Springfield)- Net migration: 26 to Springfield- Migration to Cape Girardeau in 2015-2019: 264- Migration from Cape Girardeau to St. Joseph: 4 (#48 most common destination from Cape Girardeau)- Net migration: 260 to Cape Girardeau

#4. Columbia, MO Metro Area

#3. Jefferson City, MO Metro Area

#2. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

#1. Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 266- Migration from Columbia to St. Joseph: 242 (#7 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 24 to Columbia- Migration to Jefferson City in 2015-2019: 285- Migration from Jefferson City to St. Joseph: 296 (#5 most common destination from Jefferson City)- Net migration: 11 to St. Joseph- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 349- Migration from Des Moines to St. Joseph: 16 (#110 most common destination from Des Moines)- Net migration: 333 to Des Moines- Migration to Kansas City in 2015-2019: 1,834- Migration from Kansas City to St. Joseph: 2,456 (#5 most common destination from Kansas City)- Net migration: 622 to St. Joseph