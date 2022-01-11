Where people in Staunton are moving to most
Ryan Stavely // Flickr
Where people in Staunton are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Staunton, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Staunton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Staunton that require a graduate degree
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia
#42. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Santa Fe to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Santa Fe
SD Dirk // Flickr
#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from San Diego to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 12 to San Diego
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#40. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 13
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Salt Lake City
Famartin // Wikicommons
#39. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Baltimore to Staunton: 116 (#109 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 102 to Staunton
Atlpedia// Wikimedia
#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Durham to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Durham
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Staunton metro area
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Charlotte to Staunton: 58 (#156 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 44 to Staunton
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Elizabethtown
Public Domain
#35. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Seattle to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Seattle
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Anniston to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Anniston
DPPed// Wikimedia
#33. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Phoenix to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Phoenix
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Staunton
America's Power // Wikicommons
#32. Topeka, KS Metro Area- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Topeka to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Topeka
f11photo // Shutterstock
#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Philadelphia to Staunton: 20 (#252 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 3 to Staunton
f11photo // Shutterstock
#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Denver to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Denver
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock
#29. Ithaca, NY Metro Area- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Ithaca to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Ithaca
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Columbus to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus
You may also like: Closest national parks to Staunton
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Florence to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Florence
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Huntington to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Huntington
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Pensacola to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Pensacola
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#24. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Bremerton to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Bremerton
Caleb Long // Wikimedia
#23. Tulsa, OK Metro Area- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Tulsa to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Tulsa
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Staunton metro area
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images
#22. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Myrtle Beach
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock
#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Orlando to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Orlando
Michael Shake // Shutterstock
#20. Toledo, OH Metro Area- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Toledo to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Toledo
King of Hearts // Wikimedia
#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from New York to Staunton: 54 (#264 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 26 to Staunton
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Des Moines to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Des Moines
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Staunton metro area
Pixabay
#17. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Sacramento to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Sacramento
Sharkshock // Shutterstock
#16. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Raleigh to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Raleigh
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Chicago to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Chicago
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Jacksonville to Staunton: 6 (#171 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 42 to Jacksonville
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Clarksville to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Clarksville
You may also like: Metros where people in Staunton are getting new jobs
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Winchester to Staunton: 117 (#5 most common destination from Winchester)
- Net migration: 19 to Staunton
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Augusta to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Augusta
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Kingsport to Staunton: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 124 to Kingsport
f11photo // Shutterstock
#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Nashville to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 142 to Nashville
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Blacksburg to Staunton: 106 (#15 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 78 to Blacksburg
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Staunton metro area
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Roanoke, VA Metro Area- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 213
- Migration from Roanoke to Staunton: 174 (#19 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 39 to Roanoke
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Lynchburg to Staunton: 288 (#6 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 60 to Staunton
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 365
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Staunton: 457 (#43 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 92 to Staunton
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons
#4. Richmond, VA Metro Area- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Richmond to Staunton: 625 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 183 to Staunton
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 451
- Migration from Charlottesville to Staunton: 544 (#6 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 93 to Staunton
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Staunton
Strawser// Wikimedia
#2. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 508
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Staunton: 981 (#2 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 473 to Staunton
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 589
- Migration from Washington to Staunton: 773 (#66 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 184 to Staunton
Comments / 0