Staunton, VA

Where people in Staunton are moving to most

By Stacker
 5 days ago

Ryan Stavely // Flickr

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Staunton, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Staunton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DUtub_0dicZLfA00
Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#42. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 10
- Migration from Santa Fe to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 10 to Santa Fe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicZLfA00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12
- Migration from San Diego to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 12 to San Diego https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8eWt_0dicZLfA00
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#40. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 13

- Migration from Salt Lake City to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 13 to Salt Lake City https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicZLfA00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#39. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Baltimore to Staunton: 116 (#109 most common destination from Baltimore)

- Net migration: 102 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pyGEE_0dicZLfA00
Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Durham to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 14 to Durham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCSXU_0dicZLfA00
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 14
- Migration from Charlotte to Staunton: 58 (#156 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 44 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6vx9_0dicZLfA00
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 15
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 15 to Elizabethtown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fjkRb_0dicZLfA00
Public Domain

#35. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Seattle to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 16 to Seattle https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AW46A_0dicZLfA00
Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Anniston to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Anniston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29iSG3_0dicZLfA00
DPPed// Wikimedia

#33. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Phoenix to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Phoenix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HDTbj_0dicZLfA00
America's Power // Wikicommons

#32. Topeka, KS Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Topeka to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 17 to Topeka https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicZLfA00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17
- Migration from Philadelphia to Staunton: 20 (#252 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 3 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haqqt_0dicZLfA00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Denver to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Denver https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41L6Yl_0dicZLfA00
Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#29. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 18
- Migration from Ithaca to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 18 to Ithaca https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aL0Vw_0dicZLfA00
PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Columbus to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Columbus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAEvT_0dicZLfA00
Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Florence to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Florence https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZatcD_0dicZLfA00
Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Huntington to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Huntington https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fAfA_0dicZLfA00
Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Pensacola to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Pensacola https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wLRpz_0dicZLfA00
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#24. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 24
- Migration from Bremerton to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 24 to Bremerton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31i3Cw_0dicZLfA00
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#23. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Tulsa to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 27 to Tulsa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bLLRP_0dicZLfA00
DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#22. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Myrtle Beach https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicZLfA00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Orlando to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Orlando https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eevFs_0dicZLfA00
Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Toledo to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 28 to Toledo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicZLfA00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from New York to Staunton: 54 (#264 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 26 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OKnwy_0dicZLfA00
lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 30
- Migration from Des Moines to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 30 to Des Moines

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28xlMZ_0dicZLfA00
Pixabay

#17. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Sacramento to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 32 to Sacramento https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicZLfA00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#16. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 37
- Migration from Raleigh to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 37 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicZLfA00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Chicago to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1luHCq_0dicZLfA00
Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from Jacksonville to Staunton: 6 (#171 most common destination from Jacksonville)
- Net migration: 42 to Jacksonville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QK0VT_0dicZLfA00
Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Clarksville to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Clarksville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9yqB_0dicZLfA00
AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 98
- Migration from Winchester to Staunton: 117 (#5 most common destination from Winchester)
- Net migration: 19 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OiPuu_0dicZLfA00
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 108
- Migration from Augusta to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 108 to Augusta https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RqDmi_0dicZLfA00
Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 133
- Migration from Kingsport to Staunton: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)
- Net migration: 124 to Kingsport https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ChXdx_0dicZLfA00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Nashville to Staunton: 0
- Net migration: 142 to Nashville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKZC_0dicZLfA00
Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 184
- Migration from Blacksburg to Staunton: 106 (#15 most common destination from Blacksburg)
- Net migration: 78 to Blacksburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDlUF_0dicZLfA00
SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 213
- Migration from Roanoke to Staunton: 174 (#19 most common destination from Roanoke)
- Net migration: 39 to Roanoke https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ylpGo_0dicZLfA00
Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 228
- Migration from Lynchburg to Staunton: 288 (#6 most common destination from Lynchburg)
- Net migration: 60 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n6YAP_0dicZLfA00
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 365
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Staunton: 457 (#43 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 92 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicZLfA00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#4. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 442
- Migration from Richmond to Staunton: 625 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)
- Net migration: 183 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cr4Lk_0dicZLfA00
Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 451
- Migration from Charlottesville to Staunton: 544 (#6 most common destination from Charlottesville)
- Net migration: 93 to Staunton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHp8T_0dicZLfA00
Strawser// Wikimedia

#2. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 508
- Migration from Harrisonburg to Staunton: 981 (#2 most common destination from Harrisonburg)
- Net migration: 473 to Staunton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicZLfA00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 589
- Migration from Washington to Staunton: 773 (#66 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 184 to Staunton

Stacker

Stacker

ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

