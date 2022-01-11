Ryan Stavely // Flickr

Where people in Staunton are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Staunton, VA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Staunton between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Asaavedra32 // Wikimedia

#42. Santa Fe, NM Metro Area

SD Dirk // Flickr

#41. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#40. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Famartin // Wikicommons

#39. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#38. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Santa Fe in 2015-2019: 10- Migration from Santa Fe to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 10 to Santa Fe- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 12- Migration from San Diego to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 12 to San Diego- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Salt Lake City to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 13 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Baltimore to Staunton: 116 (#109 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 102 to Staunton- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Durham to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 14 to Durham

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

Public Domain

#35. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

Djsasso // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Anniston-Oxford, AL Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#33. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Charlotte to Staunton: 58 (#156 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 44 to Staunton- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Elizabethtown to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 15 to Elizabethtown- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Seattle to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 16 to Seattle- Migration to Anniston in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Anniston to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 17 to Anniston- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Phoenix to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 17 to Phoenix

America's Power // Wikicommons

#32. Topeka, KS Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#31. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#30. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

Lewis Liu // Shutterstock

#29. Ithaca, NY Metro Area

PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

- Migration to Topeka in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Topeka to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 17 to Topeka- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Philadelphia to Staunton: 20 (#252 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 3 to Staunton- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Denver to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 18 to Denver- Migration to Ithaca in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Ithaca to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 18 to Ithaca- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Columbus to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 19 to Columbus

Burkeanwhig // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL Metro Area

Carol M. Highsmith/Library of Congress // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Huntington-Ashland, WV-KY-OH Metro Area

Blankfaze // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area

Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#24. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#23. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Florence in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Florence to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 20 to Florence- Migration to Huntington in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Huntington to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 20 to Huntington- Migration to Pensacola in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Pensacola to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 20 to Pensacola- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Bremerton to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 24 to Bremerton- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Tulsa to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 27 to Tulsa

DANIEL SLIM/AFP // Getty Images

#22. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#21. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#20. Toledo, OH Metro Area

King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#19. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

lowahwyman // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area

- Migration to Myrtle Beach in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Myrtle Beach to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 28 to Myrtle Beach- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Orlando to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 28 to Orlando- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Toledo to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 28 to Toledo- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from New York to Staunton: 54 (#264 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 26 to Staunton- Migration to Des Moines in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Des Moines to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 30 to Des Moines

Pixabay

#17. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#16. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#15. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Sacramento to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 32 to Sacramento- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 37- Migration from Raleigh to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 37 to Raleigh- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Chicago to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 41 to Chicago- Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Jacksonville to Staunton: 6 (#171 most common destination from Jacksonville)- Net migration: 42 to Jacksonville- Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Clarksville to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 60 to Clarksville

AgnosticPreachersKid // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Winchester, VA-WV Metro Area

Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#11. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

Springfulutopia // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Kingsport-Bristol, TN-VA Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#9. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

Skyrunner75 // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Winchester in 2015-2019: 98- Migration from Winchester to Staunton: 117 (#5 most common destination from Winchester)- Net migration: 19 to Staunton- Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 108- Migration from Augusta to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 108 to Augusta- Migration to Kingsport in 2015-2019: 133- Migration from Kingsport to Staunton: 9 (#87 most common destination from Kingsport)- Net migration: 124 to Kingsport- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Nashville to Staunton: 0- Net migration: 142 to Nashville- Migration to Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 184- Migration from Blacksburg to Staunton: 106 (#15 most common destination from Blacksburg)- Net migration: 78 to Blacksburg

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

Annette Teng // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#5. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#4. Richmond, VA Metro Area

Mark Lagola and Ben Lunsford // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 213- Migration from Roanoke to Staunton: 174 (#19 most common destination from Roanoke)- Net migration: 39 to Roanoke- Migration to Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 228- Migration from Lynchburg to Staunton: 288 (#6 most common destination from Lynchburg)- Net migration: 60 to Staunton- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 365- Migration from Virginia Beach to Staunton: 457 (#43 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 92 to Staunton- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 442- Migration from Richmond to Staunton: 625 (#14 most common destination from Richmond)- Net migration: 183 to Staunton- Migration to Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 451- Migration from Charlottesville to Staunton: 544 (#6 most common destination from Charlottesville)- Net migration: 93 to Staunton

Strawser// Wikimedia

#2. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 508- Migration from Harrisonburg to Staunton: 981 (#2 most common destination from Harrisonburg)- Net migration: 473 to Staunton- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 589- Migration from Washington to Staunton: 773 (#66 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 184 to Staunton