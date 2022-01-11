ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Where people in State College are moving to most

Where people in State College are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in State College, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from State College between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RVMIK_0dicZKmR00
Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

#50. El Paso, TX Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from El Paso to State College: 0
- Net migration: 41 to El Paso https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bqqv8_0dicZKmR00
Public Domain

#49. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 41
- Migration from Kennewick to State College: 0
- Net migration: 41 to Kennewick https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=172ogk_0dicZKmR00
John Phelan // Wikimedia

#48. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 42

- Migration from Worcester to State College: 46 (#86 most common destination from Worcester)
- Net migration: 4 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dhB6J_0dicZKmR00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#47. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 43
- Migration from San Angelo to State College: 0

- Net migration: 43 to San Angelo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WYce_0dicZKmR00
Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Atlanta to State College: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Atlanta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DoOEF_0dicZKmR00
Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 44
- Migration from Richmond to State College: 0
- Net migration: 44 to Richmond https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kmXDK_0dicZKmR00
Doug Kerr // Wikicommons

#44. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from East Stroudsburg to State College: 218 (#6 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)
- Net migration: 172 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNuyk_0dicZKmR00
PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from Detroit to State College: 30 (#204 most common destination from Detroit)
- Net migration: 19 to Detroit https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d8vov_0dicZKmR00
Pixabay

#42. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 49
- Migration from San Antonio to State College: 34 (#200 most common destination from San Antonio)
- Net migration: 15 to San Antonio https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y2Zpf_0dicZKmR00
pubdog // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Erie to State College: 254 (#8 most common destination from Erie)
- Net migration: 198 to State College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtSFg_0dicZKmR00
Philip Lange // Shutterstock

#40. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Baton Rouge to State College: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Baton Rouge https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=497Uas_0dicZKmR00
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#39. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Dayton to State College: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Dayton https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FSNxN_0dicZKmR00
randy andy // Shutterstock

#38. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 56
- Migration from Las Vegas to State College: 0
- Net migration: 56 to Las Vegas https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fleqe_0dicZKmR00
Canva

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Cincinnati to State College: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Cincinnati https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfrzd_0dicZKmR00
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#36. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 58
- Migration from Killeen to State College: 0
- Net migration: 58 to Killeen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9qfZ_0dicZKmR00
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#35. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Omaha to State College: 0
- Net migration: 60 to Omaha https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AUDwV_0dicZKmR00
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#34. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 70
- Migration from Portland to State College: 0
- Net migration: 70 to Portland https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZwmE_0dicZKmR00
Ken L. // Flickr

#33. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Charleston to State College: 0
- Net migration: 72 to Charleston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmvvw_0dicZKmR00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Scranton to State College: 503 (#8 most common destination from Scranton)
- Net migration: 430 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NAnmb_0dicZKmR00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Bloomsburg to State College: 61 (#13 most common destination from Bloomsburg)
- Net migration: 14 to Bloomsburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30bxY0_0dicZKmR00
Skywalker195 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 75
- Migration from Greenville to State College: 0
- Net migration: 75 to Greenville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1em9Fw_0dicZKmR00
Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from Youngstown to State College: 50 (#51 most common destination from Youngstown)
- Net migration: 33 to Youngstown https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QAWoS_0dicZKmR00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#28. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 83
- Migration from York to State College: 232 (#9 most common destination from York)
- Net migration: 149 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVzii_0dicZKmR00
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Miami to State College: 50 (#206 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 35 to Miami https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BUz4j_0dicZKmR00
Christopher Boswell // Shutterstock

#26. Trenton-Princeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Trenton in 2015-2019: 85
- Migration from Trenton to State College: 71 (#47 most common destination from Trenton)
- Net migration: 14 to Trenton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfagb_0dicZKmR00
Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 90
- Migration from Orlando to State College: 137 (#98 most common destination from Orlando)
- Net migration: 47 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZuss_0dicZKmR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 96
- Migration from Columbus to State College: 30 (#175 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 66 to Columbus https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzDim_0dicZKmR00
Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Tampa to State College: 47 (#202 most common destination from Tampa)
- Net migration: 50 to Tampa https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343EEv_0dicZKmR00
Canva

#22. Monroe, LA Metro Area

- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 99
- Migration from Monroe to State College: 3 (#67 most common destination from Monroe)
- Net migration: 96 to Monroe https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1spCP1_0dicZKmR00
j.s. clark // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 123
- Migration from Panama City to State College: 15 (#104 most common destination from Panama City)
- Net migration: 108 to Panama City

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKmaG_0dicZKmR00
SD Dirk // Flickr

#20. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from San Diego to State College: 136 (#133 most common destination from San Diego)
- Net migration: 8 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPHNA_0dicZKmR00
User:DouglasGreen // Wikimedia

#19. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 129
- Migration from Gainesville to State College: 0
- Net migration: 129 to Gainesville https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkJqn_0dicZKmR00
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Chicago to State College: 32 (#291 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 102 to Chicago https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GxqBK_0dicZKmR00
Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#17. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 142
- Migration from Salisbury to State College: 6 (#107 most common destination from Salisbury)
- Net migration: 136 to Salisbury https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dgy6a_0dicZKmR00
Ruhrfisch // Wikimedia

#16. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 144
- Migration from Williamsport to State College: 259 (#3 most common destination from Williamsport)
- Net migration: 115 to State College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LFWdw_0dicZKmR00
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 148
- Migration from Lancaster to State College: 405 (#8 most common destination from Lancaster)
- Net migration: 257 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6JXF_0dicZKmR00
Famartin // Wikicommons

#14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 160
- Migration from Baltimore to State College: 289 (#67 most common destination from Baltimore)
- Net migration: 129 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dlr5i_0dicZKmR00
Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Raleigh to State College: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)
- Net migration: 160 to Raleigh https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S6rGb_0dicZKmR00
Nicholas // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Reading, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 190
- Migration from Reading to State College: 448 (#6 most common destination from Reading)
- Net migration: 258 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278Qhg_0dicZKmR00
BotMultichill // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Altoona to State College: 457 (#2 most common destination from Altoona)
- Net migration: 263 to State College

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PzPmq_0dicZKmR00
skeeze // Pixabay

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 196
- Migration from Houston to State College: 103 (#168 most common destination from Houston)
- Net migration: 93 to Houston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d9ZD2_0dicZKmR00
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 200
- Migration from San Francisco to State College: 96 (#128 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 104 to San Francisco https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UMBrF_0dicZKmR00
Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 239
- Migration from Allentown to State College: 402 (#11 most common destination from Allentown)
- Net migration: 163 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d13gz_0dicZKmR00
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 267
- Migration from Los Angeles to State College: 228 (#141 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 39 to Los Angeles https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zy7NE_0dicZKmR00
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 273
- Migration from Boston to State College: 97 (#134 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 176 to Boston https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBw2a_0dicZKmR00
ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#5. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 410
- Migration from Pittsburgh to State College: 1,873 (#5 most common destination from Pittsburgh)
- Net migration: 1,463 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oiBQc_0dicZKmR00
King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 534
- Migration from New York to State College: 1,521 (#67 most common destination from New York)
- Net migration: 987 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iYYU_0dicZKmR00
Rina Pitucci // Flickr

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 545
- Migration from Harrisburg to State College: 522 (#8 most common destination from Harrisburg)
- Net migration: 23 to Harrisburg https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0pFL_0dicZKmR00
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 569
- Migration from Washington to State College: 701 (#70 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 132 to State College https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaNT5_0dicZKmR00
f11photo // Shutterstock

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,350
- Migration from Philadelphia to State College: 3,685 (#10 most common destination from Philadelphia)
- Net migration: 2,335 to State College

