Where people in State College are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in State College, PA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from State College between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. El Paso, TX Metro Area

#49. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#48. Worcester, MA-CT Metro Area

#47. San Angelo, TX Metro Area

#46. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

- Migration to El Paso in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from El Paso to State College: 0- Net migration: 41 to El Paso- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 41- Migration from Kennewick to State College: 0- Net migration: 41 to Kennewick- Migration to Worcester in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Worcester to State College: 46 (#86 most common destination from Worcester)- Net migration: 4 to State College- Migration to San Angelo in 2015-2019: 43- Migration from San Angelo to State College: 0- Net migration: 43 to San Angelo- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Atlanta to State College: 0- Net migration: 44 to Atlanta

#45. Richmond, VA Metro Area

#44. East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area

#43. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

#42. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#41. Erie, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 44- Migration from Richmond to State College: 0- Net migration: 44 to Richmond- Migration to East Stroudsburg in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from East Stroudsburg to State College: 218 (#6 most common destination from East Stroudsburg)- Net migration: 172 to State College- Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Detroit to State College: 30 (#204 most common destination from Detroit)- Net migration: 19 to Detroit- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from San Antonio to State College: 34 (#200 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 15 to San Antonio- Migration to Erie in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Erie to State College: 254 (#8 most common destination from Erie)- Net migration: 198 to State College

#40. Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area

#39. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#38. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#37. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

#36. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Baton Rouge in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Baton Rouge to State College: 0- Net migration: 56 to Baton Rouge- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Dayton to State College: 0- Net migration: 56 to Dayton- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 56- Migration from Las Vegas to State College: 0- Net migration: 56 to Las Vegas- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Cincinnati to State College: 0- Net migration: 58 to Cincinnati- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 58- Migration from Killeen to State College: 0- Net migration: 58 to Killeen

#35. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#34. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#33. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

#32. Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area

#31. Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Omaha to State College: 0- Net migration: 60 to Omaha- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Portland to State College: 0- Net migration: 70 to Portland- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Charleston to State College: 0- Net migration: 72 to Charleston- Migration to Scranton in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Scranton to State College: 503 (#8 most common destination from Scranton)- Net migration: 430 to State College- Migration to Bloomsburg in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Bloomsburg to State College: 61 (#13 most common destination from Bloomsburg)- Net migration: 14 to Bloomsburg

#30. Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area

#29. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

#28. York-Hanover, PA Metro Area

#27. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#26. Trenton-Princeton, NJ Metro Area

- Migration to Greenville in 2015-2019: 75- Migration from Greenville to State College: 0- Net migration: 75 to Greenville- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from Youngstown to State College: 50 (#51 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 33 to Youngstown- Migration to York in 2015-2019: 83- Migration from York to State College: 232 (#9 most common destination from York)- Net migration: 149 to State College- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Miami to State College: 50 (#206 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 35 to Miami- Migration to Trenton in 2015-2019: 85- Migration from Trenton to State College: 71 (#47 most common destination from Trenton)- Net migration: 14 to Trenton

#25. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

#24. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#23. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

#22. Monroe, LA Metro Area

#21. Panama City, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 90- Migration from Orlando to State College: 137 (#98 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 47 to State College- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 96- Migration from Columbus to State College: 30 (#175 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 66 to Columbus- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Tampa to State College: 47 (#202 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 50 to Tampa- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 99- Migration from Monroe to State College: 3 (#67 most common destination from Monroe)- Net migration: 96 to Monroe- Migration to Panama City in 2015-2019: 123- Migration from Panama City to State College: 15 (#104 most common destination from Panama City)- Net migration: 108 to Panama City

#20. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#19. Gainesville, FL Metro Area

#18. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#17. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

#16. Williamsport, PA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from San Diego to State College: 136 (#133 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 8 to State College- Migration to Gainesville in 2015-2019: 129- Migration from Gainesville to State College: 0- Net migration: 129 to Gainesville- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Chicago to State College: 32 (#291 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 102 to Chicago- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 142- Migration from Salisbury to State College: 6 (#107 most common destination from Salisbury)- Net migration: 136 to Salisbury- Migration to Williamsport in 2015-2019: 144- Migration from Williamsport to State College: 259 (#3 most common destination from Williamsport)- Net migration: 115 to State College

#15. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

#14. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

#13. Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area

#12. Reading, PA Metro Area

#11. Altoona, PA Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 148- Migration from Lancaster to State College: 405 (#8 most common destination from Lancaster)- Net migration: 257 to State College- Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 160- Migration from Baltimore to State College: 289 (#67 most common destination from Baltimore)- Net migration: 129 to State College- Migration to Raleigh in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Raleigh to State College: 8 (#210 most common destination from Raleigh)- Net migration: 160 to Raleigh- Migration to Reading in 2015-2019: 190- Migration from Reading to State College: 448 (#6 most common destination from Reading)- Net migration: 258 to State College- Migration to Altoona in 2015-2019: 194- Migration from Altoona to State College: 457 (#2 most common destination from Altoona)- Net migration: 263 to State College

#10. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#9. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#8. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

#7. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#6. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#5. Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area

#4. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

#3. Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area

#2. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 196- Migration from Houston to State College: 103 (#168 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 93 to Houston- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 200- Migration from San Francisco to State College: 96 (#128 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 104 to San Francisco- Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 239- Migration from Allentown to State College: 402 (#11 most common destination from Allentown)- Net migration: 163 to State College- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 267- Migration from Los Angeles to State College: 228 (#141 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 39 to Los Angeles- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 273- Migration from Boston to State College: 97 (#134 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 176 to Boston- Migration to Pittsburgh in 2015-2019: 410- Migration from Pittsburgh to State College: 1,873 (#5 most common destination from Pittsburgh)- Net migration: 1,463 to State College- Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 534- Migration from New York to State College: 1,521 (#67 most common destination from New York)- Net migration: 987 to State College- Migration to Harrisburg in 2015-2019: 545- Migration from Harrisburg to State College: 522 (#8 most common destination from Harrisburg)- Net migration: 23 to Harrisburg- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 569- Migration from Washington to State College: 701 (#70 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 132 to State College- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,350- Migration from Philadelphia to State College: 3,685 (#10 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 2,335 to State College