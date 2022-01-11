ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Where people in Spokane are moving to most

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

Where people in Spokane are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Spokane between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Miami to Spokane: 84 (#179 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 5 to Spokane
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons

#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Yuba City to Spokane: 39 (#35 most common destination from Yuba City)
Creative Commons

#48. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Oshkosh to Spokane: 0
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#47. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Spokane: 0

Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Lewiston to Spokane: 298 (#1 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 210 to Spokane

MicheleHaro // Wikimedia

#45. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Palm Bay to Spokane: 2 (#195 most common destination from Palm Bay)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#44. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Spokane: 0
Pixabay

#42. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Sacramento to Spokane: 252 (#54 most common destination from Sacramento)
Edmund Garman // Flickr

#41. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Salem to Spokane: 285 (#7 most common destination from Salem)
- Net migration: 192 to Spokane

Max Pixel

#40. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Milwaukee to Spokane: 92 (#83 most common destination from Milwaukee)
M Floyd // Flickr

#39. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Birmingham to Spokane: 33 (#112 most common destination from Birmingham)
Frank K. // Wikicommons

#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Anchorage to Spokane: 156 (#40 most common destination from Anchorage)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#37. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Chicago to Spokane: 221 (#157 most common destination from Chicago)
f11photo // Shutterstock

#36. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Denver to Spokane: 288 (#69 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 164 to Spokane

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Boston to Spokane: 98 (#133 most common destination from Boston)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#34. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from St. Louis to Spokane: 119 (#115 most common destination from St. Louis)
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Dayton to Spokane: 19 (#136 most common destination from Dayton)
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#32. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Washington to Spokane: 184 (#165 most common destination from Washington)
davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#31. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Fayetteville to Spokane: 209 (#46 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 75 to Spokane

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Indianapolis to Spokane: 53 (#148 most common destination from Indianapolis)
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from South Bend to Spokane: 8 (#123 most common destination from South Bend)
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

#28. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Eugene to Spokane: 130 (#18 most common destination from Eugene)
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Dallas to Spokane: 257 (#107 most common destination from Dallas)
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons

#26. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Wenatchee to Spokane: 236 (#4 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Net migration: 91 to Spokane

Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Provo to Spokane: 13 (#137 most common destination from Provo)
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons

#24. Missoula, MT Metro Area

- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Missoula to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Missoula)
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Charlotte to Spokane: 38 (#187 most common destination from Charlotte)
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from San Jose to Spokane: 95 (#91 most common destination from San Jose)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from San Francisco to Spokane: 243 (#81 most common destination from San Francisco)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Minneapolis to Spokane: 37 (#204 most common destination from Minneapolis)
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock

#19. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Bremerton to Spokane: 304 (#9 most common destination from Bremerton)
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Spokane: 5 (#278 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 197
- Migration from Columbus to Spokane: 91 (#98 most common destination from Columbus)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Spokane: 151 (#51 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Riverside to Spokane: 718 (#30 most common destination from Riverside)
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Yakima, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 326
- Migration from Yakima to Spokane: 629 (#3 most common destination from Yakima)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 333
- Migration from Las Vegas to Spokane: 96 (#113 most common destination from Las Vegas)
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 355
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Spokane: 77 (#118 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 356
- Migration from Los Angeles to Spokane: 1,082 (#50 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 358
- Migration from Boise City to Spokane: 332 (#13 most common destination from Boise City)
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#9. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 372
- Migration from Walla Walla to Spokane: 326 (#4 most common destination from Walla Walla)
Pixabay

#8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 397
- Migration from Austin to Spokane: 36 (#180 most common destination from Austin)
Public Domain

#7. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 597
- Migration from Kennewick to Spokane: 1,447 (#1 most common destination from Kennewick)
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#6. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 703
- Migration from Bellingham to Spokane: 444 (#4 most common destination from Bellingham)
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons

#5. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 751
- Migration from Olympia to Spokane: 162 (#22 most common destination from Olympia)
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 762
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane: 1,790 (#1 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#3. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 847
- Migration from Portland to Spokane: 1,857 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,035
- Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 730 (#38 most common destination from Phoenix)
Public Domain

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,934
- Migration from Seattle to Spokane: 7,148 (#1 most common destination from Seattle)
