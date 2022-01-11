Where people in Spokane are moving to most
Ron Reiring // Wikicommons
Where people in Spokane are moving to mostStacker compiled a list of where people in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Spokane between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
You may also like: Metros where people in Spokane are getting new jobs
Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 79
- Migration from Miami to Spokane: 84 (#179 most common destination from Miami)
- Net migration: 5 to Spokane
Ray Bouknight // Wikicommons
#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 80
- Migration from Yuba City to Spokane: 39 (#35 most common destination from Yuba City)
- Net migration: 41 to Yuba City
Creative Commons
#48. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 81
- Migration from Oshkosh to Spokane: 0
- Net migration: 81 to Oshkosh
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia
#47. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 87
- Migration from Idaho Falls to Spokane: 0
- Net migration: 87 to Idaho Falls
Dsdugan // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Lewiston to Spokane: 298 (#1 most common destination from Lewiston)
- Net migration: 210 to Spokane
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Spokane
MicheleHaro // Wikimedia
#45. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Palm Bay to Spokane: 2 (#195 most common destination from Palm Bay)
- Net migration: 86 to Palm Bay
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#44. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Mount Vernon to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Mount Vernon)
- Net migration: 151 to Spokane
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 89
- Migration from Elizabethtown to Spokane: 0
- Net migration: 89 to Elizabethtown
Pixabay
#42. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Sacramento to Spokane: 252 (#54 most common destination from Sacramento)
- Net migration: 159 to Spokane
Edmund Garman // Flickr
#41. Salem, OR Metro Area- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 93
- Migration from Salem to Spokane: 285 (#7 most common destination from Salem)
- Net migration: 192 to Spokane
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Spokane that require a graduate degree
Max Pixel
#40. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 95
- Migration from Milwaukee to Spokane: 92 (#83 most common destination from Milwaukee)
- Net migration: 3 to Milwaukee
M Floyd // Flickr
#39. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 97
- Migration from Birmingham to Spokane: 33 (#112 most common destination from Birmingham)
- Net migration: 64 to Birmingham
Frank K. // Wikicommons
#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 117
- Migration from Anchorage to Spokane: 156 (#40 most common destination from Anchorage)
- Net migration: 39 to Spokane
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons
#37. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 122
- Migration from Chicago to Spokane: 221 (#157 most common destination from Chicago)
- Net migration: 99 to Spokane
f11photo // Shutterstock
#36. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 124
- Migration from Denver to Spokane: 288 (#69 most common destination from Denver)
- Net migration: 164 to Spokane
You may also like: Closest national parks to Spokane
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 127
- Migration from Boston to Spokane: 98 (#133 most common destination from Boston)
- Net migration: 29 to Boston
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#34. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 128
- Migration from St. Louis to Spokane: 119 (#115 most common destination from St. Louis)
- Net migration: 9 to St. Louis
Tysto // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 130
- Migration from Dayton to Spokane: 19 (#136 most common destination from Dayton)
- Net migration: 111 to Dayton
Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia
#32. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 132
- Migration from Washington to Spokane: 184 (#165 most common destination from Washington)
- Net migration: 52 to Spokane
davidwilson1949 // Flickr
#31. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 134
- Migration from Fayetteville to Spokane: 209 (#46 most common destination from Fayetteville)
- Net migration: 75 to Spokane
You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Spokane metro area
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 135
- Migration from Indianapolis to Spokane: 53 (#148 most common destination from Indianapolis)
- Net migration: 82 to Indianapolis
Henryk Sadura // Shutterstock
#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 137
- Migration from South Bend to Spokane: 8 (#123 most common destination from South Bend)
- Net migration: 129 to South Bend
Lauram12345 // Wikicommons
#28. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Eugene to Spokane: 130 (#18 most common destination from Eugene)
- Net migration: 10 to Eugene
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 140
- Migration from Dallas to Spokane: 257 (#107 most common destination from Dallas)
- Net migration: 117 to Spokane
Jennifer Gottwald // Wikicommons
#26. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 145
- Migration from Wenatchee to Spokane: 236 (#4 most common destination from Wenatchee)
- Net migration: 91 to Spokane
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Spokane metro area
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 146
- Migration from Provo to Spokane: 13 (#137 most common destination from Provo)
- Net migration: 133 to Provo
Prizrak 2084//Wikicommons
#24. Missoula, MT Metro Area- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 149
- Migration from Missoula to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Missoula)
- Net migration: 91 to Spokane
BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 158
- Migration from Charlotte to Spokane: 38 (#187 most common destination from Charlotte)
- Net migration: 120 to Charlotte
Don Ramey Logan // Wikicommons
#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 165
- Migration from San Jose to Spokane: 95 (#91 most common destination from San Jose)
- Net migration: 70 to San Jose
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia
#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 166
- Migration from San Francisco to Spokane: 243 (#81 most common destination from San Francisco)
- Net migration: 77 to Spokane
You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Spokane
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 168
- Migration from Minneapolis to Spokane: 37 (#204 most common destination from Minneapolis)
- Net migration: 131 to Minneapolis
Sue Stokes // Shutterstock
#19. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Bremerton to Spokane: 304 (#9 most common destination from Bremerton)
- Net migration: 123 to Spokane
Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock
#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 194
- Migration from Virginia Beach to Spokane: 5 (#278 most common destination from Virginia Beach)
- Net migration: 189 to Virginia Beach
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 197
- Migration from Columbus to Spokane: 91 (#98 most common destination from Columbus)
- Net migration: 106 to Columbus
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons
#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 209
- Migration from Salt Lake City to Spokane: 151 (#51 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 58 to Salt Lake City
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Spokane metro area
Daniel Orth // Flickr
#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222
- Migration from Riverside to Spokane: 718 (#30 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 496 to Spokane
Steven Pavlov // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Yakima, WA Metro Area- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 326
- Migration from Yakima to Spokane: 629 (#3 most common destination from Yakima)
- Net migration: 303 to Spokane
randy andy // Shutterstock
#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 333
- Migration from Las Vegas to Spokane: 96 (#113 most common destination from Las Vegas)
- Net migration: 237 to Las Vegas
Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 355
- Migration from Colorado Springs to Spokane: 77 (#118 most common destination from Colorado Springs)
- Net migration: 278 to Colorado Springs
BDS2006 // Wikimedia
#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 356
- Migration from Los Angeles to Spokane: 1,082 (#50 most common destination from Los Angeles)
- Net migration: 726 to Spokane
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Spokane metro area
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr
#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 358
- Migration from Boise City to Spokane: 332 (#13 most common destination from Boise City)
- Net migration: 26 to Boise City
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons
#9. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 372
- Migration from Walla Walla to Spokane: 326 (#4 most common destination from Walla Walla)
- Net migration: 46 to Walla Walla
Pixabay
#8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 397
- Migration from Austin to Spokane: 36 (#180 most common destination from Austin)
- Net migration: 361 to Austin
Public Domain
#7. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 597
- Migration from Kennewick to Spokane: 1,447 (#1 most common destination from Kennewick)
- Net migration: 850 to Spokane
Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation
#6. Bellingham, WA Metro Area- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 703
- Migration from Bellingham to Spokane: 444 (#4 most common destination from Bellingham)
- Net migration: 259 to Bellingham
Joe Mabel // Wikicommons
#5. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 751
- Migration from Olympia to Spokane: 162 (#22 most common destination from Olympia)
- Net migration: 589 to Olympia
Antony-22 // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 762
- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane: 1,790 (#1 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)
- Net migration: 1,028 to Spokane
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons
#3. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 847
- Migration from Portland to Spokane: 1,857 (#9 most common destination from Portland)
- Net migration: 1,010 to Spokane
DPPed// Wikimedia
#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,035
- Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 730 (#38 most common destination from Phoenix)
- Net migration: 305 to Phoenix
Public Domain
#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,934
- Migration from Seattle to Spokane: 7,148 (#1 most common destination from Seattle)
- Net migration: 4,214 to Spokane
Comments / 0