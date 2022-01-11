Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

Where people in Spokane are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Spokane between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

#49. Yuba City, CA Metro Area

#48. Oshkosh-Neenah, WI Metro Area

#47. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

#46. Lewiston, ID-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 79- Migration from Miami to Spokane: 84 (#179 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 5 to Spokane- Migration to Yuba City in 2015-2019: 80- Migration from Yuba City to Spokane: 39 (#35 most common destination from Yuba City)- Net migration: 41 to Yuba City- Migration to Oshkosh in 2015-2019: 81- Migration from Oshkosh to Spokane: 0- Net migration: 81 to Oshkosh- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 87- Migration from Idaho Falls to Spokane: 0- Net migration: 87 to Idaho Falls- Migration to Lewiston in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Lewiston to Spokane: 298 (#1 most common destination from Lewiston)- Net migration: 210 to Spokane

#45. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area

#44. Mount Vernon-Anacortes, WA Metro Area

#43. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

#42. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area

#41. Salem, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Palm Bay in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Palm Bay to Spokane: 2 (#195 most common destination from Palm Bay)- Net migration: 86 to Palm Bay- Migration to Mount Vernon in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Mount Vernon to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Mount Vernon)- Net migration: 151 to Spokane- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 89- Migration from Elizabethtown to Spokane: 0- Net migration: 89 to Elizabethtown- Migration to Sacramento in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Sacramento to Spokane: 252 (#54 most common destination from Sacramento)- Net migration: 159 to Spokane- Migration to Salem in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Salem to Spokane: 285 (#7 most common destination from Salem)- Net migration: 192 to Spokane

#40. Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area

#39. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

#38. Anchorage, AK Metro Area

#37. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#36. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Milwaukee in 2015-2019: 95- Migration from Milwaukee to Spokane: 92 (#83 most common destination from Milwaukee)- Net migration: 3 to Milwaukee- Migration to Birmingham in 2015-2019: 97- Migration from Birmingham to Spokane: 33 (#112 most common destination from Birmingham)- Net migration: 64 to Birmingham- Migration to Anchorage in 2015-2019: 117- Migration from Anchorage to Spokane: 156 (#40 most common destination from Anchorage)- Net migration: 39 to Spokane- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 122- Migration from Chicago to Spokane: 221 (#157 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 99 to Spokane- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 124- Migration from Denver to Spokane: 288 (#69 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 164 to Spokane

#35. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#34. St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area

#33. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

#32. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

#31. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 127- Migration from Boston to Spokane: 98 (#133 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 29 to Boston- Migration to St. Louis in 2015-2019: 128- Migration from St. Louis to Spokane: 119 (#115 most common destination from St. Louis)- Net migration: 9 to St. Louis- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 130- Migration from Dayton to Spokane: 19 (#136 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 111 to Dayton- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 132- Migration from Washington to Spokane: 184 (#165 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 52 to Spokane- Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 134- Migration from Fayetteville to Spokane: 209 (#46 most common destination from Fayetteville)- Net migration: 75 to Spokane

#30. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

#29. South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI Metro Area

#28. Eugene-Springfield, OR Metro Area

#27. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#26. Wenatchee, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 135- Migration from Indianapolis to Spokane: 53 (#148 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 82 to Indianapolis- Migration to South Bend in 2015-2019: 137- Migration from South Bend to Spokane: 8 (#123 most common destination from South Bend)- Net migration: 129 to South Bend- Migration to Eugene in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Eugene to Spokane: 130 (#18 most common destination from Eugene)- Net migration: 10 to Eugene- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 140- Migration from Dallas to Spokane: 257 (#107 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 117 to Spokane- Migration to Wenatchee in 2015-2019: 145- Migration from Wenatchee to Spokane: 236 (#4 most common destination from Wenatchee)- Net migration: 91 to Spokane

#25. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#24. Missoula, MT Metro Area

#23. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

#22. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area

#21. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 146- Migration from Provo to Spokane: 13 (#137 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 133 to Provo- Migration to Missoula in 2015-2019: 149- Migration from Missoula to Spokane: 240 (#3 most common destination from Missoula)- Net migration: 91 to Spokane- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 158- Migration from Charlotte to Spokane: 38 (#187 most common destination from Charlotte)- Net migration: 120 to Charlotte- Migration to San Jose in 2015-2019: 165- Migration from San Jose to Spokane: 95 (#91 most common destination from San Jose)- Net migration: 70 to San Jose- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 166- Migration from San Francisco to Spokane: 243 (#81 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 77 to Spokane

#20. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#19. Bremerton-Silverdale-Port Orchard, WA Metro Area

#18. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

#17. Columbus, OH Metro Area

#16. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 168- Migration from Minneapolis to Spokane: 37 (#204 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 131 to Minneapolis- Migration to Bremerton in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Bremerton to Spokane: 304 (#9 most common destination from Bremerton)- Net migration: 123 to Spokane- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 194- Migration from Virginia Beach to Spokane: 5 (#278 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 189 to Virginia Beach- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 197- Migration from Columbus to Spokane: 91 (#98 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 106 to Columbus- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 209- Migration from Salt Lake City to Spokane: 151 (#51 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 58 to Salt Lake City

#15. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

#14. Yakima, WA Metro Area

#13. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#12. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

#11. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 222- Migration from Riverside to Spokane: 718 (#30 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 496 to Spokane- Migration to Yakima in 2015-2019: 326- Migration from Yakima to Spokane: 629 (#3 most common destination from Yakima)- Net migration: 303 to Spokane- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 333- Migration from Las Vegas to Spokane: 96 (#113 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 237 to Las Vegas- Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 355- Migration from Colorado Springs to Spokane: 77 (#118 most common destination from Colorado Springs)- Net migration: 278 to Colorado Springs- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 356- Migration from Los Angeles to Spokane: 1,082 (#50 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 726 to Spokane

#10. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#9. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

#8. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

#7. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#6. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

#5. Olympia-Lacey-Tumwater, WA Metro Area

#4. Coeur d'Alene, ID Metro Area

#3. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#2. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#1. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 358- Migration from Boise City to Spokane: 332 (#13 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 26 to Boise City- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 372- Migration from Walla Walla to Spokane: 326 (#4 most common destination from Walla Walla)- Net migration: 46 to Walla Walla- Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 397- Migration from Austin to Spokane: 36 (#180 most common destination from Austin)- Net migration: 361 to Austin- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 597- Migration from Kennewick to Spokane: 1,447 (#1 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 850 to Spokane- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 703- Migration from Bellingham to Spokane: 444 (#4 most common destination from Bellingham)- Net migration: 259 to Bellingham- Migration to Olympia in 2015-2019: 751- Migration from Olympia to Spokane: 162 (#22 most common destination from Olympia)- Net migration: 589 to Olympia- Migration to Coeur d'Alene in 2015-2019: 762- Migration from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane: 1,790 (#1 most common destination from Coeur d'Alene)- Net migration: 1,028 to Spokane- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 847- Migration from Portland to Spokane: 1,857 (#9 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 1,010 to Spokane- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 1,035- Migration from Phoenix to Spokane: 730 (#38 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 305 to Phoenix- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 2,934- Migration from Seattle to Spokane: 7,148 (#1 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 4,214 to Spokane