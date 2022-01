Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

Where people in Springfield, Ohio are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Springfield, OH Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Springfield, Ohio between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Chris Watson // Wikicommons

#40. Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area

Canva

#39. Monroe, LA Metro Area

Alycat // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Canton-Massillon, OH Metro Area

Daniel Schwen // Wikimedia Commons

#37. Champaign-Urbana, IL Metro Area

Sleepydre // Wikicommons

#36. Akron, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Louisville/Jefferson County in 2015-2019: 11- Migration from Louisville/Jefferson County to Springfield: 34 (#128 most common destination from Louisville/Jefferson County)- Net migration: 23 to Springfield- Migration to Monroe in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Monroe to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 13 to Monroe- Migration to Canton in 2015-2019: 13- Migration from Canton to Springfield: 14 (#73 most common destination from Canton)- Net migration: 1 to Springfield- Migration to Champaign in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Champaign to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 14 to Champaign- Migration to Akron in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Akron to Springfield: 37 (#83 most common destination from Akron)- Net migration: 23 to Springfield

Ken L. // Flickr

#35. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#34. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Yahala // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Bloomington, IN Metro Area

Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 14- Migration from Charleston to Springfield: 83 (#68 most common destination from Charleston)- Net migration: 69 to Springfield- Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Sierra Vista to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 15 to Sierra Vista- Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 15- Migration from Atlanta to Springfield: 14 (#305 most common destination from Atlanta)- Net migration: 1 to Atlanta- Migration to Bloomington in 2015-2019: 17- Migration from Bloomington to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 17 to Bloomington- Migration to Miami in 2015-2019: 18- Migration from Miami to Springfield: 6 (#306 most common destination from Miami)- Net migration: 12 to Miami

Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Ocala, FL Metro Area

Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#29. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#28. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Songquan Deng // Shutterstock

#27. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area

spablab // Flickr

#26. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Ocala in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Ocala to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 20 to Ocala- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Salt Lake City to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 20 to Salt Lake City- Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Virginia Beach to Springfield: 38 (#186 most common destination from Virginia Beach)- Net migration: 18 to Springfield- Migration to Orlando in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Orlando to Springfield: 67 (#138 most common destination from Orlando)- Net migration: 47 to Springfield- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 24- Migration from Providence to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 24 to Providence

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#25. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#24. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#23. Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN Metro Area

AndrewHorne // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Ann Arbor, MI Metro Area

Jack Pearce // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA Metro Area

- Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Washington to Springfield: 145 (#184 most common destination from Washington)- Net migration: 120 to Springfield- Migration to Durham in 2015-2019: 25- Migration from Durham to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 25 to Durham- Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Nashville to Springfield: 17 (#221 most common destination from Nashville)- Net migration: 9 to Nashville- Migration to Ann Arbor in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Ann Arbor to Springfield: 13 (#120 most common destination from Ann Arbor)- Net migration: 16 to Ann Arbor- Migration to Youngstown in 2015-2019: 30- Migration from Youngstown to Springfield: 82 (#28 most common destination from Youngstown)- Net migration: 52 to Springfield

Stepshep // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Lima, OH Metro Area

Eric Fischer // Wikicommons

#19. Salisbury, MD-DE Metro Area

DPPed// Wikimedia

#18. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

Roman Eugeniusz // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area

- Migration to Lima in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Lima to Springfield: 114 (#7 most common destination from Lima)- Net migration: 83 to Springfield- Migration to Salisbury in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Salisbury to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 31 to Salisbury- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 31- Migration from Phoenix to Springfield: 47 (#242 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 16 to Springfield- Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 34- Migration from Charlotte to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 34 to Charlotte- Migration to Evansville in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Evansville to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 40 to Evansville

Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Lancaster, PA Metro Area

Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#12. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

Alvesgaspar // Wikimedia

#11. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Lancaster in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Lancaster to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 40 to Lancaster- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 40- Migration from Logan to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 40 to Logan- Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 42- Migration from Philadelphia to Springfield: 12 (#277 most common destination from Philadelphia)- Net migration: 30 to Philadelphia- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from Minneapolis to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 47 to Minneapolis- Migration to Tampa in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from Tampa to Springfield: 17 (#274 most common destination from Tampa)- Net migration: 31 to Tampa

Qsthomson // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN Metro Area

Brandon W. Holmes // Wikicommons

#9. Wheeling, WV-OH Metro Area

Flintmichigan // Wikicommons

#8. Flint, MI Metro Area

Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#7. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

Michael Shake // Shutterstock

#6. Toledo, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 49- Migration from Lafayette to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 49 to Lafayette- Migration to Wheeling in 2015-2019: 59- Migration from Wheeling to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 59 to Wheeling- Migration to Flint in 2015-2019: 70- Migration from Flint to Springfield: 0- Net migration: 70 to Flint- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 93- Migration from Chicago to Springfield: 72 (#244 most common destination from Chicago)- Net migration: 21 to Chicago- Migration to Toledo in 2015-2019: 177- Migration from Toledo to Springfield: 14 (#118 most common destination from Toledo)- Net migration: 163 to Toledo

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#5. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

Canva

#4. Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area

Canva

#3. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#2. Columbus, OH Metro Area

Tysto // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 219- Migration from Indianapolis to Springfield: 69 (#120 most common destination from Indianapolis)- Net migration: 150 to Indianapolis- Migration to Cleveland in 2015-2019: 275- Migration from Cleveland to Springfield: 361 (#31 most common destination from Cleveland)- Net migration: 86 to Springfield- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 496- Migration from Cincinnati to Springfield: 324 (#35 most common destination from Cincinnati)- Net migration: 172 to Cincinnati- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 791- Migration from Columbus to Springfield: 1,164 (#9 most common destination from Columbus)- Net migration: 373 to Springfield- Migration to Dayton in 2015-2019: 1,901- Migration from Dayton to Springfield: 1,894 (#3 most common destination from Dayton)- Net migration: 7 to Dayton

