Where people in St. George are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. George, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. George between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

#50. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

#49. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

#48. Columbia, SC Metro Area

#47. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

#46. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Cheyenne to St. George: 0- Net migration: 16 to Cheyenne- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Kennewick to St. George: 11 (#70 most common destination from Kennewick)- Net migration: 5 to Kennewick- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 16- Migration from Columbia to St. George: 30 (#120 most common destination from Columbia)- Net migration: 14 to St. George- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 19- Migration from Utica to St. George: 0- Net migration: 19 to Utica- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 20- Migration from Carbondale to St. George: 0- Net migration: 20 to Carbondale

#45. Appleton, WI Metro Area

#44. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

#43. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

#42. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 21- Migration from Appleton to St. George: 0- Net migration: 21 to Appleton- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 22- Migration from Bowling Green to St. George: 0- Net migration: 22 to Bowling Green- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Elizabethtown to St. George: 0- Net migration: 23 to Elizabethtown- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 23- Migration from Providence to St. George: 0- Net migration: 23 to Providence- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 26- Migration from Cincinnati to St. George: 0- Net migration: 26 to Cincinnati

#40. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

#39. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

#37. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 27- Migration from Bellingham to St. George: 0- Net migration: 27 to Bellingham- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Omaha to St. George: 0- Net migration: 28 to Omaha- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28- Migration from Dallas to St. George: 31 (#271 most common destination from Dallas)- Net migration: 3 to St. George- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from San Francisco to St. George: 248 (#80 most common destination from San Francisco)- Net migration: 219 to St. George- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Tulsa to St. George: 0- Net migration: 29 to Tulsa

#35. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

#34. Boise City, ID Metro Area

#33. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

#32. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

#31. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 29- Migration from Wichita Falls to St. George: 0- Net migration: 29 to Wichita Falls- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Boise City to St. George: 85 (#58 most common destination from Boise City)- Net migration: 53 to St. George- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Grand Island to St. George: 0- Net migration: 32 to Grand Island- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 32- Migration from Harrisonburg to St. George: 0- Net migration: 32 to Harrisonburg- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 35- Migration from Idaho Falls to St. George: 200 (#4 most common destination from Idaho Falls)- Net migration: 165 to St. George

#30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

#26. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 39- Migration from Spokane to St. George: 0- Net migration: 39 to Spokane- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 46- Migration from Boston to St. George: 120 (#122 most common destination from Boston)- Net migration: 74 to St. George- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 47- Migration from San Diego to St. George: 41 (#229 most common destination from San Diego)- Net migration: 6 to San Diego- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 48- Migration from New Haven to St. George: 0- Net migration: 48 to New Haven- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 51- Migration from Walla Walla to St. George: 0- Net migration: 51 to Walla Walla

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

#24. Longview, TX Metro Area

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 54- Migration from Knoxville to St. George: 36 (#111 most common destination from Knoxville)- Net migration: 18 to Knoxville- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 60- Migration from Longview to St. George: 0- Net migration: 60 to Longview- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61- Migration from Los Angeles to St. George: 182 (#159 most common destination from Los Angeles)- Net migration: 121 to St. George- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 65- Migration from Minneapolis to St. George: 18 (#240 most common destination from Minneapolis)- Net migration: 47 to Minneapolis- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 67- Migration from Riverside to St. George: 271 (#78 most common destination from Riverside)- Net migration: 204 to St. George

#20. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

#19. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

#18. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

#16. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Roanoke to St. George: 0- Net migration: 69 to Roanoke- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 69- Migration from Fort Collins to St. George: 22 (#107 most common destination from Fort Collins)- Net migration: 47 to Fort Collins- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 72- Migration from Killeen to St. George: 0- Net migration: 72 to Killeen- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 73- Migration from Portland to St. George: 125 (#93 most common destination from Portland)- Net migration: 52 to St. George- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 88- Migration from Medford to St. George: 0- Net migration: 88 to Medford

#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

#13. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

#12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

#11. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 104- Migration from Houston to St. George: 91 (#183 most common destination from Houston)- Net migration: 13 to Houston- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 118- Migration from Chicago to St. George: 0- Net migration: 118 to Chicago- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 136- Migration from Flagstaff to St. George: 37 (#40 most common destination from Flagstaff)- Net migration: 99 to Flagstaff- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 151- Migration from San Antonio to St. George: 6 (#263 most common destination from San Antonio)- Net migration: 145 to San Antonio- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 181- Migration from Columbus to St. George: 0- Net migration: 181 to Columbus

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

#9. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

#7. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

#5. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

#3. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

#2. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 192- Migration from Denver to St. George: 110 (#137 most common destination from Denver)- Net migration: 82 to Denver- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 227- Migration from Naples to St. George: 0- Net migration: 227 to Naples- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 268- Migration from Seattle to St. George: 175 (#111 most common destination from Seattle)- Net migration: 93 to Seattle- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 308- Migration from Logan to St. George: 187 (#7 most common destination from Logan)- Net migration: 121 to Logan- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 409- Migration from Phoenix to St. George: 245 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)- Net migration: 164 to Phoenix- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 517- Migration from Lake Havasu City to St. George: 624 (#5 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)- Net migration: 107 to St. George- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 572- Migration from Las Vegas to St. George: 780 (#22 most common destination from Las Vegas)- Net migration: 208 to St. George- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 675- Migration from Ogden to St. George: 1,078 (#5 most common destination from Ogden)- Net migration: 403 to St. George- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 1,372- Migration from Provo to St. George: 1,260 (#3 most common destination from Provo)- Net migration: 112 to Provo- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,906- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. George: 1,104 (#9 most common destination from Salt Lake City)- Net migration: 802 to Salt Lake City