Saint George, UT

Where people in St. George are moving to most

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

MojaveNC // Wikimedia

Stacker compiled a list of where people in St. George, UT Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from St. George between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

Michel Rathwell//Flickr

#50. Cheyenne, WY Metro Area

- Migration to Cheyenne in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Cheyenne to St. George: 0
Public Domain

#49. Kennewick-Richland, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Kennewick in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Kennewick to St. George: 11 (#70 most common destination from Kennewick)
Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#48. Columbia, SC Metro Area

- Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 16
- Migration from Columbia to St. George: 30 (#120 most common destination from Columbia)
Jmancuso // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Utica-Rome, NY Metro Area

- Migration to Utica in 2015-2019: 19
- Migration from Utica to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 19 to Utica
Explorecdale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Carbondale-Marion, IL Metro Area

- Migration to Carbondale in 2015-2019: 20
- Migration from Carbondale to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 20 to Carbondale

Royalbroil // Wikimedia Commons

#45. Appleton, WI Metro Area

- Migration to Appleton in 2015-2019: 21
- Migration from Appleton to St. George: 0
OPMaster // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Bowling Green, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Bowling Green in 2015-2019: 22

- Migration from Bowling Green to St. George: 0
Calstanhope // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY Metro Area

- Migration to Elizabethtown in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Elizabethtown to St. George: 0
spablab // Flickr

#42. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

- Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 23
- Migration from Providence to St. George: 0
Canva

#41. Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area

- Migration to Cincinnati in 2015-2019: 26
- Migration from Cincinnati to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 26 to Cincinnati

Nick Kelly / Faithlife Corporation

#40. Bellingham, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Bellingham in 2015-2019: 27
- Migration from Bellingham to St. George: 0
JonClee86 // Wikicommons

#39. Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area

- Migration to Omaha in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Omaha to St. George: 0
Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#38. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 28
- Migration from Dallas to St. George: 31 (#271 most common destination from Dallas)
en:User:Paul.h // Wikimedia

#37. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Francisco in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from San Francisco to St. George: 248 (#80 most common destination from San Francisco)
Caleb Long // Wikimedia

#36. Tulsa, OK Metro Area

- Migration to Tulsa in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Tulsa to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 29 to Tulsa

Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#35. Wichita Falls, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Wichita Falls in 2015-2019: 29
- Migration from Wichita Falls to St. George: 0
Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#34. Boise City, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Boise City in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Boise City to St. George: 85 (#58 most common destination from Boise City)
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Grand Island, NE Metro Area

- Migration to Grand Island in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Grand Island to St. George: 0
Strawser// Wikimedia

#32. Harrisonburg, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Harrisonburg in 2015-2019: 32
- Migration from Harrisonburg to St. George: 0
Eric Fredericks // Wikimedia

#31. Idaho Falls, ID Metro Area

- Migration to Idaho Falls in 2015-2019: 35
- Migration from Idaho Falls to St. George: 200 (#4 most common destination from Idaho Falls)
- Net migration: 165 to St. George

Ron Reiring // Wikicommons

#30. Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Spokane in 2015-2019: 39
- Migration from Spokane to St. George: 0
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#29. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

- Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 46
- Migration from Boston to St. George: 120 (#122 most common destination from Boston)
SD Dirk // Flickr

#28. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

- Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 47
- Migration from San Diego to St. George: 41 (#229 most common destination from San Diego)
John Phelan // Wikimedia Commons

#27. New Haven-Milford, CT Metro Area

- Migration to New Haven in 2015-2019: 48
- Migration from New Haven to St. George: 0
Squarestate7 // Wikicommons

#26. Walla Walla, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Walla Walla in 2015-2019: 51
- Migration from Walla Walla to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 51 to Walla Walla

David Wilson // Flickr

#25. Knoxville, TN Metro Area

- Migration to Knoxville in 2015-2019: 54
- Migration from Knoxville to St. George: 36 (#111 most common destination from Knoxville)
Paul Anderson // Wikimedia

#24. Longview, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Longview in 2015-2019: 60
- Migration from Longview to St. George: 0
BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#23. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 61
- Migration from Los Angeles to St. George: 182 (#159 most common destination from Los Angeles)
Tony Webster // Wikicommons

#22. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Minneapolis in 2015-2019: 65
- Migration from Minneapolis to St. George: 18 (#240 most common destination from Minneapolis)
Daniel Orth // Flickr

#21. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area

- Migration to Riverside in 2015-2019: 67
- Migration from Riverside to St. George: 271 (#78 most common destination from Riverside)
- Net migration: 204 to St. George

SchuminWeb // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

- Migration to Roanoke in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Roanoke to St. George: 0
Citycommunications // Wikicommons

#19. Fort Collins, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Fort Collins in 2015-2019: 69
- Migration from Fort Collins to St. George: 22 (#107 most common destination from Fort Collins)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#18. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 72
- Migration from Killeen to St. George: 0
Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

#17. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area

- Migration to Portland in 2015-2019: 73
- Migration from Portland to St. George: 125 (#93 most common destination from Portland)
Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

#16. Medford, OR Metro Area

- Migration to Medford in 2015-2019: 88
- Migration from Medford to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 88 to Medford

skeeze // Pixabay

#15. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

- Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 104
- Migration from Houston to St. George: 91 (#183 most common destination from Houston)
Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#14. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

- Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 118
- Migration from Chicago to St. George: 0
Derek.cashman // Wikicommons

#13. Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Flagstaff in 2015-2019: 136
- Migration from Flagstaff to St. George: 37 (#40 most common destination from Flagstaff)
Pixabay

#12. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

- Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 151
- Migration from San Antonio to St. George: 6 (#263 most common destination from San Antonio)
Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#11. Columbus, OH Metro Area

- Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 181
- Migration from Columbus to St. George: 0
- Net migration: 181 to Columbus

f11photo // Shutterstock

#10. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

- Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 192
- Migration from Denver to St. George: 110 (#137 most common destination from Denver)
FloridaStock // Shutterstock

#9. Naples-Marco Island, FL Metro Area

- Migration to Naples in 2015-2019: 227
- Migration from Naples to St. George: 0
Public Domain

#8. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

- Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 268
- Migration from Seattle to St. George: 175 (#111 most common destination from Seattle)
Nile Dean Meservy // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Logan, UT-ID Metro Area

- Migration to Logan in 2015-2019: 308
- Migration from Logan to St. George: 187 (#7 most common destination from Logan)
DPPed// Wikimedia

#6. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 409
- Migration from Phoenix to St. George: 245 (#87 most common destination from Phoenix)
InSapphoWeTrust // Wikicommons

#5. Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ Metro Area

- Migration to Lake Havasu City in 2015-2019: 517
- Migration from Lake Havasu City to St. George: 624 (#5 most common destination from Lake Havasu City)
randy andy // Shutterstock

#4. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area

- Migration to Las Vegas in 2015-2019: 572
- Migration from Las Vegas to St. George: 780 (#22 most common destination from Las Vegas)
Scott Catron // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Ogden-Clearfield, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Ogden in 2015-2019: 675
- Migration from Ogden to St. George: 1,078 (#5 most common destination from Ogden)
Ben P L // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Provo-Orem, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Provo in 2015-2019: 1,372
- Migration from Provo to St. George: 1,260 (#3 most common destination from Provo)
Skyguy414 // Wikicommons

#1. Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area

- Migration to Salt Lake City in 2015-2019: 1,906
- Migration from Salt Lake City to St. George: 1,104 (#9 most common destination from Salt Lake City)
- Net migration: 802 to Salt Lake City

Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

