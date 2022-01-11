ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Thousands of United employees call out sick, forcing flight cancellations

By Sarakshi Rai
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QDWz1_0dicYPud00

United Airlines is canceling and rescheduling an unspecified number flights over staffing shortages from COVID-19 infections, CEO Scott Kirby said in a memo to staff on Monday.

In the memo, which was shared with The Hill, Kirby said that more than 3,000 employees are currently positive for the coronavirus and that United, which has mandated vaccines for its workforce, is reducing its "near-term schedules to make sure we have the staffing and resources to take care of customers."

He added that at its Newark, N.J., hub, around one-third of United's staff was unavailable because of positive coronavirus infections, adding that "Omicron has affected the personal well-being of our United team."

Last week it was reported that nearly 20,000 flights across multiple carriers have been canceled since Christmas Eve. Airlines have been forced to cancel flights because of staff shortages driven by the surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, as well as by inclement weather across the country.

On a positive note, however, Kirby added that no vaccinated employees have died since the company's mandate went into effect.

He also shared that, so far, no vaccinated employee who has tested positive for the coronavirus has been hospitalized.

"The second and most important piece of good news is that our vaccine requirement is working — and saving lives. While we have about 3,000 employees who are currently positive for COVID, zero of our vaccinated employees are currently hospitalized," he added.

Kirby further added that since United's vaccine policy went into effect, "the hospitalization rate among employees has been 100 times lower than the general population in the U.S."

He told staff that before the vaccine requirement, "more than one United employee on average per week was dying from COVID."

As of Monday, businesses with 100 or more employees were required to have a database of their workers’ vaccination status, post their company vaccine policy, provide paid leave to workers getting the vaccine and require unvaccinated employees to wear a mask at work.

Comments / 303

Sidney Kaine
5d ago

Appears the vaccination is not helping America to get back on its feet. Perhaps the unvaccinated can give a hand and get you folks out of trouble.

Reply(96)
186
one uup
5d ago

You mean to tell me after forcing those people to get shots, most of them are out sick?! That's what they get and I hope they continue too lose millions of dollars.. 😂😂😂

Reply(25)
36
Lolita Godley
5d ago

He talking bout they got covid but none have been hospitalized hello they were vaccinated but still tested positive for covid meanwhile they were supposed to be protected from the vaccines 😒

Reply(2)
20
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Hostage-taker at Texas synagogue identified as British citizen

The FBI identified the gunman who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Texas on Saturday, leading to an hours-long standoff outside the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Malik Faisal Akram, 44, a British citizen, held the hostages against their will at the Congregation Beth Israel, a Reform synagogue in the city of Colleyville, according to Matthew DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. CDC urges Americans to wear 'most protective mask you can'

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday revised its guidance for Americans on wearing masks to protect against COVID-19, recommending donning "the most protective mask you can" while stopping short of advocating nationwide usage of N95 respirators. The CDC, an agency...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Health
Newark, NJ
Lifestyle
The Hill

Beijing requiring new arrivals to get COVID-19 tests ahead of Olympics

China is requiring that all travelers headed to Beijing receive a COVID-19 test within 72 hours of arrival as it tightens restrictions ahead of the Winter Olympics. The new rule will take effect on Jan. 22 and last through the end of March, Reuters reported on Sunday, citing state media. The Beijing Olympics are slated to begin on Feb. 4.
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
NBC News

Who is Aafia Siddiqui, the federal prisoner at the center of the Texas hostage situation?

Aafia Siddiqui, whose release has been demanded by a man who has taken hostages inside a Texas synagogue, would not condone the man's actions, her attorney said Saturday. The unidentified man, who took an unspecified number of people hostage inside Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, said he wants Siddiqui to be released from a Texas federal prison, where she is serving an 86-year sentence after being convicted of attempting to murder U.S. soldiers.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

University of Michigan fires president citing inappropriate relationship

The University of Michigan's board fired its president Saturday, citing an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an employee and releasing communications sent from his university email. Mark Schlissel was terminated by the University of Michigan Board of Regents after the school investigated an anonymous complaint made last month. The...
COLLEGES
The Hill

The Hill

448K+
Followers
53K+
Post
334M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy