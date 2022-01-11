Dig Into the Hot and Juicy Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer

There’s a long, if not particularly proud, tradition of horror film crossovers with the hard rock music genre, likely owing to the puritanical distrust with which the rock ‘n roll genre was once portrayed by parents and guardians of decades past. If rock music was claimed to be a tool of Satan, hard rock horror movies represented a way to cheekily thumb one’s nose at exactly that kind of absurd, fear-driven response to new music. Most of these films, made from their heyday in the 1980s until today, tend to feature rock bands who somehow conjure or summon evil via their music, but the “bands” in question are typically composed entirely of actors, not guys who hold records for the number of Grammy Awards they have choking their mantles. And yet that’s what we have here, in the form of the Foo Fighters’ new film Studio 666—an old school “hard rock horror” movie that stars the actual members of one of the most successful rock groups of all time, now in their golden years.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO