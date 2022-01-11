ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Sixers trying to include Tobias Harris in any Ben Simmons deal

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ELsLI_0dicXNMC00
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Trade season in the NBA is officially upon us with the Feb. 10 trade deadline right around the corner, and the Philadelphia 76ers will definitely be in the middle of it all. They have a certain All-Star guard desperate for a change of scenery.

When it comes to the Ben Simmons saga that has been playing out since August, the Sixers have maintained they will only move him for a top-25 player. The team’s No. 1 goal remains for him to rejoin the team and move forward despite the now acrimonious history.

While the Sixers might not get what they want for Simmons now, they could have their eyes on Brooklyn Nets star James Harden in the offseason. To that end, they could be looking to move Tobias Harris as well to clear cap space.

Per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on his podcast “The Hoop Collective,” the Sixers are looking to move Harris in any potential Simmons deal:

That is the word out there, and because they can’t necessarily get an All-Star that they want in return right now that as the Sixers have continued their talks, they have talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben. That’s $72 million so that means you would need $56 million to send out to make it happen. … You’d have to trade a minimum of $56 million to trade for those two guys.

Tobias is not having a terrific season and I do think that’s partially because he doesn’t have Ben. They have made due with guys who are not really point guards. I know that Tyrese Maxey has had a good season and people are excited about him, but he’s not a true point guard. He’s putting up good numbers, but his shooting is down and he just hasn’t had the same impact. Tobias Harris is a good player. He’s on a contract that’s too high, probably, but he’s a good player. Why would they want to do that?

The reason they probably would want to move Harris is if they end up acquiring John Collins from the Atlanta Hawks as reported by The Athletic. Collins and Harris play the same position, so it makes sense why Philadelphia would want to move Harris.

Windhorst added:

If you’re trying to trade Tobias, it means you’ll probably be getting Collins in that deal.

Why would they be looking to offload Tobias? One of their options is they want to make a run at James Harden next summer, and Harden can opt out of his contract. He has elected not to extend, obviously there is the connection with Daryl Morey; they tried to get him last year. I don’t know whether he would leave the Nets. By the way, even if you offloaded those two guys, you’d still be taking back money. It wouldn’t necessarily mean that you could have enough money. I think James Harden’s number is like $48 million.

Some executives believe that one of the end games, not necessarily what is going to happen or what their preference is, some executives in the NBA believe that one of the end games for Ben Simmons is that he’s traded for James Harden in a sign-and-trade next summer.

There is a lot the Sixers have to figure out when it comes to the Simmons situation. Will Harris be moved? Will they get the right value they want for Simmons? Can they truly go after Harden? There is a lot that will be said over the next couple of weeks heading into what promises to be a very busy trade deadline for Morey and general manager Elton Brand.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
NBA Analysis Network

This Sixers-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons still has yet to appear in an NBA game this season. Regardless of one’s opinions on Simmons himself, it stinks to see a talent like him sit out. While it’s impossible to place blame in a situation like this, seeing the Philadelphia 76ers trade him would be great for NBA fans everywhere.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kings could be convinced to take on Tobias Harris' contract from Sixers

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be involved in numerous trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 10 trade deadline because they possess the biggest trade domino, Ben Simmons. However, Simmons’ value is a tough nut to crack in trade talks. The Sixers want a top-25 player in return, but other teams are not interested in meeting that asking price. Now, Philadelphia has thrown another wrinkle into the talks: Tobias Harris.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Will Harris
Person
Elton Brand
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Brian Windhorst
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Daryl Morey
Person
Tyrese Maxey
ClutchPoints

2 best trade destinations for Sixers forward Tobias Harris

The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be very active on the trade market. After a whole summer of trade rumors around Ben Simmons, there is a new rumor surrounding the Sixers. According to multiple reports, the Sixers are trying to add forward Tobias Harris to any Simmons deal. Harris signed...
NBA
phillyvoice.com

Sixers mailbag: When will a Ben Simmons trade happen?

The Sixers only just snapped a seven-game winning streak, Joel Embiid is playing at an MVP level, and yet all most people want to talk about with this team is the guy who is not playing for it. The Ben Simmons phenomenon is one I understand, but it's still a bit surprising how much he is able to dominate interest while not actually doing anything on the floor.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Magic-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are no closer to a resolution now than they were at the beginning of the 2021-22 NBA season. The two sides met but no progress was made, as Simmons still is a long way from returning to the court and the 76ers are still holding out hope that when he does return, it will be to play for them.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

Could Kings Be Tobias Harris Suitor In Ben Simmons Trade?

There may not be a team in the NBA as desperate to make an upgrade to their roster as much as the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are currently tied for the longest playoff drought in NBA history at 15 years. That is not a record that they want to become the sole owners of, but they are well on their way to a 16th straight season with no postseason berth.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Espn#The Atlanta Hawks
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Is Focused On Ben Simmons

Let’s be honest, the Ben Simmons situation has gone on for way too long at this point. Neither side is going to budge on their stance, and in reality, this issue could drag on for years. Most would hope Simmons is traded by the NBA trade deadline, but who knows at this point.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
theScore

Watch: Cade gets ejected for pointing after poster dunk

Detroit Pistons rookie Cade Cunningham was ejected from Sunday's matinee contest against the Phoenix Suns. Cunningham received his second technical foul for pointing after an electric poster slam on Jalen Smith. It wasn't clear whether the 2021 first overall pick pointed at his own bench or Smith. Cunningham tallied 21...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Isiah Thomas says players in the 1980s and 1990s ‘would have no shot at guarding Kevin Durant or LeBron James in the post’

Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas recently speculated about what it would be like if star players from today’s NBA were inserted into the league in the 1980s and 1990s. Thomas explained that players like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant would pose massive issues for anyone hoping to stop them in that era.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy