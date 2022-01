Steph Curry didn't have much to shimmy about in the Warriors' 118-99 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night at Fiserv Forum, but Bobby Portis did. At the end of a disastrous first half for the Warriors, Portis nailed a 3-pointer as the halftime buzzer sounded. Portis appeared to shimmy, much like Curry has done on numerous occasions in the past. But after the game, the veteran big man said his celebration had nothing to do with the Warriors' star.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO